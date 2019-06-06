Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
ALL IS TRUE
3 stars
(Historical drama, PG-13, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) After the Globe Theatre burns down in 1613, during a performance of Shakespeare's play “Henry VIII,” the Bard returns home to Stratford with his wife Anne Hathaway. It’s a warm and moving speculation on Shakespeare's final years, blessed with terrific performances. Kenneth Branagh stars and directed; the cast includes Judi Dench and Ian McKellan. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM
3 stars
(Documentary, PG, 91 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A couple takes a plunge into farming and doesn't look back in "The Biggest Little Farm," a heartwarming documentary that would have been stronger if it had been a little more forthcoming with some key financial details. (Adam Graham, The Detroit News)
DARK PHOENIX
1½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The X-Men face off against their own Jean Grey after she returns from outer space following a near-fatal encounter with a mysterious cosmic force. With Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Jessica Chastain. Written and directed by Simon Kinberg. A flat, lifeless dud; with this final installment, the franchise goes out with a resounding thud. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2
2 ½ stars
(Animated comedy, PG, 86 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Sequel to the computer-animated comedy reveals more of the antics our animal companions get up to when we're not around. It’s basically more of the same, but with babies and toddlers thrown into the mix. With the voices of Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE SERENGETI RULES
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 84 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) This documentary, written and directed by Nicolas Brown, follows five pioneering scientists who changed our understanding of the natural world.
THE TOMORROW MAN
2 ½ stars
(Drama, PG-13, 94 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A doomsday prepper (John Lithgow) begins an unlikely romance with a compulsive shopper (Blythe Danner). Despite the strange but winning chemistry between Danner and Lithgow, the script ultimately fails the fascinating characters. Nevertheless, a distinctive debut from director Noble Jones. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE HITCH-HIKER (1953)
(Crime drama, no MPAA rating, 71 minutes, shows at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Darkside in Corvallis) Two fishermen pick up a psychotic escaped convict who tells them that he intends to murder them when the ride is over in this hard-boiled film noir entry, directed by Ida Lupino -- possibly the first mainstream noir movie directed by a woman. Ygal Kaufman will screen it Tuesday night as part of his “Community Movie Night” series.
CONTINUING
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
3 stars
(Science fiction, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The giant reptile battles Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah for world domination. Enjoyably chaotic; this is one franchise that doesn't feel fished out or exhausted. The monsters are pretty swell and monumentally destructive. With Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
MA
2.5 stars
(Horror-comedy, R, 99 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Octavia Spencer stars as a lonely woman who turns the tables on a group of teens looking to party. Spencer turns in a brilliantly campy performance in this otherwise serviceable high school horror flick. With Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle. Directed by Tate Taylor. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ROCKETMAN
4 stars
(Musical biopic, 121 minutes, R, playing at the Pix and the Regal in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Mild-mannered English piano player Reginald Dwight transforms into rock superstar Elton John in this musical fantasy biopic starring Taron Egerton. It's a dizzy, delirious musical fantasy. With Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard. Written by Lee Hall. Directed by Dexter Fletcher. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ALADDIN
3 stars
(Live-action musical, PG, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it — and director Guy Ritchie has followed that advice in this live-action remake of the Disney animated musical. Will Smith does well as the Genie, but it’s Naomi Scott who steals the show, tearing into an expanded roles for the princess Jasmine. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
BOOKSMART
4 stars
(Comedy, R, 102 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A pair of less-than-popular teenage pals decides they want to enjoy one night of high school hedonism before graduation in director Olivia Wilde’s exuberant salute to female friendship, a movie that takes its place among the best movies ever made about high school.
BRIGHTBURN
(Science fiction-horror, R, 90 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A child from another planet comes to Earth, but rather than being a savior, he unleashes superhero horror. With Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn. Written by Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn. Directed by David Yarovesky.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM
3 stars
(Action, R, 131 minutes, playing at the Regal in Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The third installment of the ultraviolent, wonderfully askew "John Wick" franchise is the most outlandish and maybe the most entertaining chapter to date. Keanu Reeves returns, giving a classic deadpan performance in an escapist movie that encourages us to groan and cringe and laugh at the mayhem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU
2 ½ stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Ryan Reynolds provides the voice of the fuzzy yellow electrical Pokemon in this mix of live-action and animation, and it’s a surprising amount of fun — until it bogs down in an incomprehensible plot. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 182 minutes, playing at the Corvallis Regal 4 and the AMC Corvallis 12) The remaining Avengers, with some new faces (such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel) go after Thanos in this sequel to “Infinity War” and apparent capstone to the first wave of Marvel movies. It’s a stirring and satisfying finish that achieves and earns its climactic surge of feeling, even as it falls just short of real catharsis. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)