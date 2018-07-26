The big new title on a quiet week for new releases is "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," which is drawing some strong early reviews. But so is the animated superhero goof "Teen Titans GO! to the Movies." The third new title this week is the horror sequel "Unfriended: Dark Web."
As always, go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of all of this week's new films.
NEW
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT
3 stars
(Action, PG-13, 147 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Cruise and his reactivated Impossible Missions Force battle international terrorists in this swift and efficient action thriller from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. The stunts are spectacular, but for a movie about politically motivated violence, it’s strangely apolitical. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES
3 stars
(Animated, PG, 88 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The stars of the underrated Cartoon Network series get a shot on the big screen, and have a hoot making fun of superheroes in general -- and DC properties in general. In some ways, it’s the animated PG version of the “Deadpool” flicks. And Marvel icon Stan Lee shows up as well. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB
2 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 88 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A group of friends gathering via Skype on their computers runs afoul of a nefarious deep network of individuals willing to trade huge sums of money for hideously cruel and depraved acts. This sequel to the social network horror flick “Unfriended” is cleverly constructed, but it finally feels too real to be any fun. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CONTINUING
THE EQUALIZER 2
3 stars
(Action-thriller, R, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The great Denzel Washington reprises his role as McCall in a brilliant performance that often rises above the pulpy, blood-soaked material. It's slick, violent, fast-paced, well-acted but by-the-numbers summer fare. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN
3 stars
(Musical, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the Pix and the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) This sequel to the ABBA-filled musical fills in the backstory of young hippie Donna (Lily James, in a star-making performance) and her three wayward lovers on the island of Kalokairi. It’s escapist fluff of the highest order — joyful, filled with beloved pop songs and incredibly bizarre. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
SORRY TO BOTHER YOU
3 stars
(Satire, R, 105 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Writer-director Boots Riley makes his feature debut with this audacious satire, about a black telemarketer (Lakeith Stanfield, so memorable in “Get Out”) who becomes a success only after he adopts a white voice. Viciously funny and driven by a fierce energy, even if it goes off the rails near the end. Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover and Armie Hammer co-star. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS
3½ stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) This intensely compelling documentary tells the story of three triplets, separated at birth, who were reunited in New York in the 1980s. Then it probes why they were separated in the first place. The tricky, twisty structure of Tim Wardle’s documentary, a scientific and philosophical inquiry by way of a detective story, suggests a joyous earthquake followed by a series of grim, unsettling aftershocks dragging a trail of intense, contradictory emotions in its wake. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION
3 stars
(Animated comedy, PG, 97 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) and the rest of the crew take an ocean cruise, where the count encounters romance. It’s fun and peppy, but it doesn’t quite have the zing of the first two installments. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
LEAVE NO TRACE
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 109 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An emotionally damaged war veteran (Ben Foster) and his loyal teenage daughter (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, a natural) leave their comfortable home to risk life-threatening conditions in the woods. The mournfully beautiful film is a brilliant and timely and telling statement about the difference between the haves and the have-nots. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SKYSCRAPER
2 stars
(Thriller, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Dwayne Johnson stars in this thriller, a sort of reverse “Die Hard” in which a family man has to break into a skyscraper to rescue his family. It’s a thin premise, and an even thinner script, but it’s interesting to see director Rawson Marshall Thurber work with Johnson’s evolving star persona. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) After the dramatically heavy conclusion to "Avengers: Infinity War," it's nice to enjoy a (mostly) self-contained and smile-inducing summer rollercoaster ride bolstered by the excellent comedic timing of Paul Rudd and company, not to mention some dazzling and dizzying CGI moves designed to thrill and to score solid laughs. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
4 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Director Morgan Neville’s new documentary about children’s TV host Fred Rogers doesn’t try to be an exhaustive biography, but it captures his essence and his mission, and as a result is stunningly timely, a tonic for our troubled times. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi action adventure, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return in this sequel to “Jurassic World,” this time to mount an expedition to save dinosaurs from an erupting volcano. Director J.A. Bayona does wonders with a mediocre script, but the movie feels less like a film that stands on its own and more like a stand-in until the next one. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
INCREDIBLES 2
3 stars
(Animated action, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Brad Bird's second chapter in the story of America's favorite superhero family is a nifty blend of loudly chaotic amusement-ride-type action pieces and domestic comedy-drama. It's a solid double, but I'll admit to a feeling of mild disappointment that it wasn't a grand slam. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
OCEAN’S 8
2 ½ stars
(Crime adventure, PG-13, 110 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett star in a solid if somewhat underwhelming caper similar in tone and style to the "Ocean's" trilogy of the early 2000s. But while the gifted cast has firepower and charisma, "Ocean's 8" is more of a smooth glide than an exhilarating adventure. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
RBG
4 stars
(Documentary, PG, 87 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A clear-eyed and admiring documentary about the Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg emphasizes not just Ginsburg’s work on the court but how extraordinarily influential she was before she even got there. Completely absorbing. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
