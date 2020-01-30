Movie Scene for Friday, Jan. 31

Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
GRETEL & HANSEL
(Dark fantasy/horror, PG-13, 87 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). Sophia Lillis (“It,” “Sharp Objects,” “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”) leads the way through this Brothers Grimm adaptation as Gretel, the older sister of young Hansel (Sam Leakey in his film debut). The siblings venture into a dark wood and encounter a witch (Alice Krige) with a taste for young company. Directed by Osgood Perkins, who helmed the acclaimed jolter “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House” (2016).
LITTLE WOMEN
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 134 minutes, playing at the Pix Theatre in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Darkside Cinema, both in Corvallis) There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. But such is the magic of combining Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of those four sisters with Gerwig’s deliciously feisty, evocative and clear-eyed storytelling that makes this “Little Women” a new classic. Stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD
3 stars
(Drama, R, 159 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Leonardo DiCaprio is a has-been TV star and Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set multi-narrative tale set during the closing days of the studio system's Golden Age. The film is a bit rueful, sentimental even, which is a new-mode Tarantino, but it builds to an unfortunately glib ending. With Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Luke Perry, Brenda Vaccaro.
OSCAR SHORTS (ANIMATED)
(Various genres, NR, 85 minutes, playing at the Pix Theatre in Albany and at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). Five Oscar-nominated short animated films from around the world, including “Sister,” “Memorable,” “The Daughter,” “Kitbull” and “Hair Love.” (View trailers at https://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/.)
OSCAR SHORTS (LIVE ACTION)
(Various genres, NR, 104 minutes, playing at the Pix Theatre in Albany). Five Oscar-nominated short live-action films from around the world, including “A Sister,” “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club,” “Saria” and “The Neighbor’s Window.” (View trailers at https://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/.)
THE RHYTHM SECTION
2.5 stars
(Action/drama, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). Starring Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, “The Rhythm Section” is adapted from the series of thriller novels by Mark Burnell, with a screenplay by Burnell himself. If Jason Bourne were a grieving trauma survivor, you’d end up with Stephanie, and the film serves as her gritty origin story. “The Rhythm Section” launches director Reed Morano into a new world of action/thriller filmmaking, and her unique style is a welcome refresh. But while it certainly has a spirit, it often loses the beat. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE SONG OF NAMES
(Drama, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). A child befriends a Polish violin prodigy whose parents leave him in his family’s care. The two boys become like brothers until the musician disappears. Forty years later, he gets his first clue as to what happened to his childhood best friend. Adapted from the novel by Norman Lebrecht. Stars Jonah Hauer-King, Tim Roth and Clive Owen. Directed by Francois Girard (“Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould,” “The Red Violin”).
CONTINUING
1917
4 stars
(War action, R, 119 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). With brilliant, claustrophobically effective directing choices by Sam Mendes and strong, raw performances from young leads Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, this heart-stopping World War I drama is a unique viewing experience you won't soon shake off. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun Times)
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
2 stars
(Action, R, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC 12 Corvallis). The third edition of the “Bad Boys” franchise starts as it must: With a gleaming Porsche swerving at impossible speeds through Miami traffic under the expert control of Will Smith, with Martin Lawrence growing very sick beside him. Yet it’s oddly flat and unfunny and has strayed so far from its gritty roots that it might be called “Bad Boys for Life Insurance.” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have taken over from Michael Bay in the director's chair but the look of the film essentially mimics its predecessors. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
CLEMENCY
(Drama, R, 113 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). As a prison warden prepares to execute another inmate, she must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, which connect her to the man she is sentenced to kill. Stars Alfre Woodard, Aidis Hodge and Richard Schiff. Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu.
DOLITTLE
1 star
(Fantasy/adventure, PG, 106 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12). The only appropriate adjective for this “Dolittle” is “hasty.” Everything feels slapdash and half-rendered. Everyone on screen seems to be in a stumbling daze, especially Robert Downey Jr. as the frazzle-dazzled doctor. Do little? They could not have done less. Also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Carmel Laniado, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Tom Holland. Directed by Stephen Gaghan. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE GENTLEMEN
2.5 stars
(Action/crime, R, 113 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). It can be easy to be swept away by all the beautiful people (Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant, among them), unreliable narrators, classic rock needle drops, wild costumes and regional accents. Director Guy Ritchie still has undeniable attitude and swagger in spades. But kick the tires and you’ll start to realize this story’s a lemon. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JOJO RABBIT
3.5 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes, playing at the Pix Theatre in Albany and at the Darkside Cinema and the AMC Corvallis 12, both in Corvallis). Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. And it earned six Oscar nominations, to boot. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
2.5 stars
(Action/comedy, PG, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Jake Kasdan returns to the ‘90s family adventure film series he rebooted in 2017, and amps up the jaw-dropping hijinks and more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. It’s a one-joke movie, but the joke still has some mileage left. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return; Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Akwafina hop aboard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
KNIVES OUT
3.5 stars
(Murder mystery/comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An all-star ensemble is under suspicion when a family patriarch (Christopher Plummer), who also happens to be a wealthy crime novelist, is found dead in the study of his remote mansion. With Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield. Directed by Rian Johnson. It’s “Murder, She Wrote” with a side of political activism, two great tastes that taste great together.
LES MISERABLES
(Drama/thriller, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). Inspired by the 2005 riots in Paris, this intense cop thriller finds little changed in the 150 years since Victor Hugo wrote about Montfermeil. Stars Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manent and Djibril Zonga. Directed by Ladj Ly, this adaptation earned an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film.
PARASITE
4 stars
(Thriller, R, 132 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Bong Joon Ho's deviously entertaining thriller about two very different families is an ingenious weave of domestic dark comedy, class allegory and ultimately devastating tragedy. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
2 stars
(Sci-fi/action/drama, PG-13, 141 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis) J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" brought new life to the “Star Wars” franchise rinsing out the dour taste of “The Prequels.” After Rian Johnson’s second installment, “The Last Jedi,” Abrams returns, with co-writer Chris Terrio, to close out the series of nine films that started over four decades ago. What a shame then, that it all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE TURNING
(Supernatural horror, PG-13, 94 minutes, playing the AMC Corvallis 12). Henry James’ classic 1898 ghost story “The Turn of the Screw” gets a modern — if still Gothic-looking — update as a nanny (Mackenzie Davis) who takes a job in a remote and creepy countryside mansion. Her charges: two equally remote and creepy orphans, spookily essayed by Brooklynn Prince and Finn Wolfhard.
UNCUT GEMS
3.5 stars
(Comedy/crime/drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). By now, we shouldn't be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It's obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good ("Punch-Drunk Love") to painfully bad (the horrendous "Jack and Jill") and incredibly good again, as in this frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. He's backed by an excellent cast, including Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and Kevin Garnett in a pivotal role: himself. (Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press)