Movie Scene for Friday, Jan. 10

(Thriller, R, 132 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Bong Joon Ho's deviously entertaining thriller about two very different families is an ingenious weave of domestic dark comedy, class allegory and ultimately devastating tragedy. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)

SPIES IN DISGUISE

2.5 stars

(Animated, sci/fi, action, PG, 101 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC Corvallis 12). The film takes its premise and inspiration from the 2009 animated short by Lucas Martell, “Pigeon: Impossible,” and therein lies all you need to know about “Spies in Disguise,” a strange tonal mashup that turns the hypermasculine and hyperviolent world of glamorous spies, in the vein of James Bond or “Mission: Impossible,” and turns it into kid-friendly family entertainment. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

2 stars