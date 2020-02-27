Movie Scene for Friday, Feb. 28

BRAHMS: THE BOY II

(Supernatural horror, 86 minutes, PG-13, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). Director William Brent Bell and writer Stacy Menear reunite in this stand-alone sequel to their 2016 horror tale, “The Boy.” This time a family moves into an English country mansion where their young son becomes friends with a creepy life-size doll (when are they not?) that he names Brahms. Stars Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson.

THE CALL OF THE WILD

(Adventure, PG, 100 minutes, opening at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC Corvallis 12). Much like our furry friends, movies about man’s best friend come in all shapes and sizes: lost dog movies, talking dog movies, military dog movies, reincarnated dog movies. “The Call of the Wild,” directed by Chris Sanders and based on the classic novella by Jack London, is what one might call a literary dog movie, even if there is technically no actual dog in it. Luckily the CGI canine plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale, like costar Harrison Ford, with his signature gravelly gravitas. Those performances save the film, proving that even the most realistic technology will never replace the real thing on screen. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)