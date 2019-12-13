Movie Scene for Friday, Dec. 13

CHARLIE’S ANGELS

3 stars

(Action-comedy, PG-13, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany) Kristen Stewart offers a terrific comic turn in this reboot of the cheesy 1970s series, about a trio of female detectives. Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska round out the Angels. Elizabeth Banks directed, co-wrote and also co-stars. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)

DARK WATERS

3 stars

(Historical drama, PG-13, 127 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Mark Ruffalo plays a real-life crusading attorney who took on the case of a West Virginia farmer convinced that toxic chemical waste from DuPont poisoned his cattle and his land. It's a role squarely in Ruffalo's comfort zone, and it's no surprise he knocks it out of the park. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)

DOCTOR SLEEP

2 ½ stars