Movie Scene for Friday, Dec. 20

BOMBSHELL
2.5 stars
(Drama, R, 108 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) “Bombshell” is a savvy and flashy kind of docudrama that trades equally on recent headlines as it does the star power of its cast. Director Jay Roach has a light hand with topical political stories (“Recount,” “Game Change”), as does screenwriter Charles Randolph, who co-wrote “The Big Short.” Here they combine their breezy style with a powerhouse ensemble for a colorful TV-styled dramatization of the Fox News scandal that verges more on caricature than verisimilitude. With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon and Margot Robbie. (Jake Coyle, Associated Press)
CATS
(Musical fantasy/comedy/drama, PG, 110 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) This digitally animated adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical (which itself was based on T.S. Eliot's 1939 poetry collection, "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats") follows a tribe of felines called the Jellicles. The ensemble cast includes the cat-bodied James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Francesca Hayward.
IN FABRIC
(Comedy/horror, R, 118 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) A lonely divorcee visits a bewitching London department store to find a dress to transform her life. She soon finds a perfect, artery-red gown that unleashes a curse. A seamless blend of comedy and horror. Stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires and Leo Bill. Written and directed by Peter Strickland ("Berberian Sound Studio," "The Duke of Burgundy").
LITTLE WOMEN
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 134 minutes, opening Dec. 25 at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. But such is the magic of combining Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of those four sisters with Gerwig’s deliciously feisty, evocative and clear-eyed storytelling that makes this “Little Women” a new classic. Stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
RARE EXPORTS
(Dark fantasy/horror/thriller, R, 88 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) The secret of Christmas lies 488 meters deep in the Korvatunturi Mountains. Are you sure you want to dig it up? The answer is yes. Roger Ebert hailed the 2010 film as "an R-rated Santa Claus origin story crossed with 'The Thing'" and, even better a "superior horror film." Subtitled in Finnish.
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
2 stars
(Sci-fi/action/drama, PG-13, 141 minutes, playing at The Regal 7 and Pix Theater in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street) J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" brought new life to the “Star Wars” franchise rinsing out the dour taste of “The Prequels.” After Rian Johnson’s second installment, “The Last Jedi,” Abrams returns, with co-writer Chris Terrio, to close out the series of nine films that started over four decades ago. What a shame then, that it all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE TWO POPES
2.5 stars
(Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes, opens Dec. 20 at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) With Anthony Hopkins portraying Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the cardinal who would become Pope Francis, we have the privilege of seeing two of the world's finest actors sinking their chops into rich albeit sometimes overly fanciful dialogue. But with an overlong running time, "The Two Popes" is the kind of well-made but flawed release you can wait to catch on home video. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
UNCUT GEMS
3.5 stars
(Comedy/crime/drama, R, 135 minutes, opens Dec. 24 at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) By now, we shouldn't be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It's obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good ("Punch-Drunk Love") to painfully bad (the horrendous "Jack and Jill") and incredibly good again, as in this frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. He's backed by an excellent cast, including Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and Kevin Garnett in a pivotal role: himself. (Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press)
CONTINUING
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
(Drama, PG, 108 minutes, playing at the Albany Regal and AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children's TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys' jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Directed by Marielle Heller, who helmed “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
BLACK CHRISTMAS
(Horror, PG-13, 92 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Bob Clark’s 1974 slasher classic gets a second remake, with an added twist, courtesy of screenwriters Sophia Takal and April Wolfe, for a new generation. Again, a stranger stalks a group of female college students during their Christmas break. This time, there’s an underground conspiracy, too, and the girls fight back. With Imogen Poots, Lily Donoghue, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady and Cary Elwes.
CHARLIE’S ANGELS
3 stars
(Action-comedy, PG-13, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany) Kristen Stewart offers a terrific comic turn in this reboot of the cheesy 1970s series, about a trio of female detectives. Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska round out the Angels. Elizabeth Banks directed, co-wrote and also co-stars. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DOCTOR SLEEP
2 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 151 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) Forty years after the events of "The Shining," the now-grown Danny Torrance joins forces with a similarly gifted teen to battle dark forces. The first two-thirds of the flick are engrossing, but it loses steam in its finale, when it returns to the Overlook Hotel. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood and Cliff Curtis. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on the book by Stephen King. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
FANTASTIC FUNGI
(Documentary, NR, 81 minutes, playing at Darkside Cinema) Brie Larson narrates this informative documentary on the magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth.
FORD V FERRARI
3 ½ stars
(Drama, PG-13, 152 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo's efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. It’s an infectious and engrossing high-octane ride that not just motorheads will enjoy. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Directed by James Mangold. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
FROZEN II
(Animated, PG, 103 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and AMC Corvallis 12) Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
2.5 stars
(Action/comedy, PG, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) Director Jake Kasdan returns to the ‘90s family adventure film series he rebooted in 2017, and amps up the jaw-dropping hijinks and more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. It’s a one-joke movie, but the joke still has some mileage left. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return; Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Akwafina hop aboard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JOJO RABBIT
3 ½ stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis through Dec. 23). Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
JOKER
2 stars
(Comic book drama, R, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham's notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Directed by Todd Phillips. Despite the best efforts from Phoenix, this relentlessly dreary film is all setup, no punchline. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
KNIVES OUT
3.5 stars
(Murder mystery/comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the Albany Regal and AMC Corvallis 12) An all-star ensemble is under suspicion when a family patriarch (Christopher Plummer), who also happens to be a wealthy crime novelist, is found dead in the study of his remote mansion. With Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield. Directed by Rian Johnson. It’s “Murder, She Wrote” with a side of political activism, two great tastes that taste great together.
LAST CHRISTMAS
2 ½ stars
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems too good to be true. Strong performances and well-earned character arcs make this a satisfying holiday flick. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings and Greg Wise. Paul Feig directs. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MIDWAY
1 star
(War action, PG-13, 138 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis) The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942 stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Director Roland Emmerich offers dazzling visuals, but the film sinks under the weight of cliched characters and leaden dialogue. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
PARASITE
4 stars
(Thriller, R, 132 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Bong Joon Ho's deviously entertaining thriller about two very different families is an ingenious weave of domestic dark comedy, class allegory and ultimately devastating tragedy. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
RICHARD JEWELL
1.5 stars
(Docudrama, R, 129 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This typically strong late-period Clint Eastwood film captivatingly dramatizes the villainization of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing hero (Paul Walter Hauser), but tarnishes itself with an unfounded depiction of a female journalist (Olivia Wilde) at the center of the storm. (Jake Coyle, Associated Press)