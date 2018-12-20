As always, go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
AQUAMAN
3 stars
(Comic book action, PG-13, 143 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) DC’s underwater hero makes a big-screen splash in a movie that is pure camp and wildly entertaining. Give credit to director James Wan for concocting the biggest, wildest aquatic adventure that he could. Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson star. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
BUMBLEBEE
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi action, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) This uneven prequel finds something that was missing in the earlier “Transformers” flicks: heart. The movie is structured a little too closely to a John Hughes teen flick from the 1980s, but Bumblebee himself is irresistable: He’s just an intensely loyal big old goofball. Hailey Steinberg stars. Travis Knight, of Portland’s Laika Studios, directs. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
3 ½ stars
(Musical, PG, 130 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) While it would be all but impossible to match one of the most beloved and acclaimed musicals of all time, "Mary Poppins Returns" is a sequel worthy of the name. Emily Blunt is sensational, along with a stellar supporting cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, in this wall-to-wall smile of a movie: big of heart and large in scale, brimming with show-stopping musical numbers. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS
2 stars
(Historical drama, R, 125 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Impressively staged and sometimes cleverly written, this 16th-century story of men interfering with the ambitions of Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) and Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie) often comes across as stultified and stagnant. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SECOND ACT
(Comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12 and the Regal 7 in Albany) Jennifer Lopez stars as a working-class woman who unexpectedly breaks into the corporate world. With Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams, Milo Ventimiglia, Dave Foley, Larry Miller. Written by Justin Zackham, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Directed by Peter Segal. (1:43) PG-13.
SWIMMING WITH MEN
(Comedy, no MPAA rating, 96 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A group of middle-age men becomes an unlikely synchronized aquatic team. With Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves, Jane Horrocks, Charlotte Riley. Written by Aschlin Ditta. Directed by Oliver Parker.
WELCOME TO MARWEN
(Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A man seriously wounded in a vicious assault seeks healing through an elaborate art installation that pays tribute to the women in his life. Inspired by a true story. With Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Gwendoline Christie. Written by Robert Zemeckis, Caroline Thompson. Directed by Zemeckis.
RARE EXPORTS: A CHRISTMAS TALE
3 ½ stars
(Horror-comedy, R, 84 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis — a holiday tradition!) In the far Arctic north, a massive block of ice appears to contain someone or something that appears to be Santa Claus, frozen long ago. So why not thaw him out? Why not indeed? An original, daring, carefully crafted film, that never for one instant winks at us that it's a parody. In its tone, acting, location work, music and inexorably mounting suspense, this is an exemplary horror film, apart from the detail that they're not usually subtitled "A Christmas Tale" and tell about terrifying wild Santas. (Roger Ebert, 2010)
CONTINUING
GREEN BOOK
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany and the Darkside in Corvallis) Viggo Mortensen plays a thick-headed lunk from the Bronx and Mahershala Ali is the musician he's driving through the South in 1962, and both are nothing but believable. This is a friendship story, and one of the best times I've had at the movies this year. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MORTAL ENGINES
(Science-fiction, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Centuries after the collapse of civilization, an enigmatic woman, an outcast and an outlaw unite to try to stop London, now a dangerous metropolis on wheels. With Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae. Written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson; based on the book by Philip Reeve. Directed by Christian Rivers.
THE MULE
1 star
(Drama, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany) Another misfire from Clint Eastwood, this one adapted from a New York Times Magazine article about a 90-year-old who worked as a mule for a drug cartel. The movie is packed with racist stereotypes and appalling treatment of women and feels like a strange rough draft. The cast includes Bradley Cooper, Andy Garcia and Laurence Fishburne. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
4 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 117 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) The best "Spider-Man" movie yet, and one of the best 2018 films of any kind, is peppered with clever visual touches and crackling good inside jokes. The story about a new Spidey meeting versions of the character in alternate universes is a brilliant, exuberant, soaring and original adventure. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
VOX LUX
1 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 112 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In arguably the worst performance of her storied career, Natalie Portman plays a pop star who suffered trauma as a teen and now behaves like a spoiled brat virtually every second she's not onstage. Pretentious deadpan absurdity abounds in this screeching, empty, exploitative cinematic cacophony. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)