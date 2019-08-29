Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
AFTER THE WEDDING
2 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 112 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A wealthy exec (Julianne Moore) has ulterior motives in inviting an orphanage worker (Michelle Williams) to New York to discuss a grant. It's a morose and slow-paced and off-putting drama, in which even the joyous moments seem brittle and draped in melancholy. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
LUCE
4 stars
(Drama, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) An all-star student finds himself at the center of a racially driven conflict between his adopted parents and his high school teacher. It’s an incredibly suspenseful and riveting family driven by a terrific performance by the brilliant Kelvin Harrison Jr. With Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth. Written by J.C. Lee, Julius Onah; based on the play by Lee. Directed by Onah. (1:49) R.
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
3 1/2 stars
(Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome, star in this generally warmhearted and sweet-natured take on "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," a sun-dappled fable punctured with intermittent harsh realities. It’s an effective, appealing piece of Americana. (Gary Thompson, The Philadelphia Inquirer)
CONTINUING
MIDSOMMAR
4 stars
(Horror, R, 100 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A young American tourist couple are drawn into the darker aspects of a pagan festival in rural Sweden. With Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgran. Writer-director Ari Aster (last year’s “Heriditary”) creates a world of suspense and terror in the sun and flower-drenched fields of the Scandinavian countryside. This re-release features Aster’s director’s cut. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
3 stars
(Comic book action, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The young web slinger's trip to Europe with his school friends is interrupted by Nick Fury and some elemental creatures. Tom Holland returns as Spidey, with a cast that includes , Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal. Jon Watts returns as the director. The film is enjoyable enough in its first half, and then takes a fascinating twist. Re-release features the director's cut. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
ANGEL HAS FALLEN
2½ stars
(Action, R, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Gerard Butler's Secret Service agent returns, this time framed for the attempted assassination of the president. The third movie in the series is as goofy and violent as ever, but a surprisingly somber tone and Butler’s chemistry with co-star Nick Nolte, as his father, give the film some heart. With Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo and Danny Huston. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
FIND ME
(Drama, no MPAA rating, 104 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) An accountant breaks away from his routine to find his missing friend, who has left clues to his whereabouts in national parks across the country.
READY OR NOT
3½ stars
(Horror, R, 95 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) In a warped and audacious and absolutely ridiculous slapstick gorefest, Samara Weaving plays a bride forced to battle her groom's family in a homicidal wedding-night game of hide and seek. It's like "Crazy Rich Asians," only much, much crazier. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2
(Animated, PG, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The irritable avians of the popular game app return in this animated sequel. Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj. Written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, Jonathon E. Stewart. Directed by Thurop Van Orman.
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT
3 stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Viveik Kalra delivers a winning performance as a British high school student of Pakistani descent who finds salvation in the music of Bruce Springsteen. Its shifting tones are corny at times, but it's easy to forgive the bumpy moments in favor of enjoying the old-fashioned, inspirational, coming-of-age tale. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE FAREWELL
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 98 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) We recognize aspects of our own clan within the complicated, maddening, loving Chinese family (including Awkwafina as a 30-something raised in America) that gathers to celebrate the family matriarch but refuses to tell her she's dying. This is a viewing experience to be treasured. It is one of the very best films of 2019. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED
(Thriller, PG-13, 89 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Four teen girls exploring undersea ruins are menaced by sharks in this sequel. With Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, John Corbett, Nia Long. Written by Ernest Riera, Johannes Roberts. Directed by Roberts.
GOOD BOYS
3 stars
(Comedy, R, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Yes, this is a raunchy, edgy, hard-R comedy about a trio of 12-year-old boys who drop the f-bomb every other sentence and get involved in all sorts of predicaments featuring sex toys and beer and molly, but even the most hardcore jokes have a good-natured and even sweet larger context.
WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE
2 stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 104 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This take on the novel by Maria Semple, directed by the great Richard Linklater and starring Cate Blanchett as a stay-at-home mom who despises almost everyone, is one of the year's major disappointments. The attempts at broad comedy are hit-and-miss at best, and the social satire offers no new food for thought. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN
2 stars
(Drama, PG, 109 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A clever dog voiced by Kevin Costner narrates the story of his owner, an aspiring Formula One driver. With Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Kathy Baker, Martin Donovan, Gary Cole. Garth Stein’s novel has yielded a movie that jerks on your tear ducts, but it’s a very strange affair indeed. Directed by Simon Curtis. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD
(Adventure, PG, 102 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The teen explorer from the animated series leads her friends on a jungle adventure in this live-action tale. With Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, Temuera Morrison. Directed by James Bobin.
MAIDEN
4 stars
(Documentary, PG, 97 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A potent documentary about the first all-female crew to compete in yachting's grueling Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, it tells a mighty tale about the majesty of the human spirit and the power of women. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK
(Horror, PG-13, 111 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany) Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true. With Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint. Story by Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan; based on the series by Alvin Schwartz. Directed by Andre Ovredal.
HOBBS & SHAW
(Action, PG-13, 134 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham grudgingly team to battle a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist wielding a bio threat in this globe-spanning spinoff of the “Fast and Furious” action series. With Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren. Written by Chris Morgan, Drew Pearce; story by Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by David Leitch.
ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD
3 stars
(Drama, R, 159 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany, Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Leonardo DiCaprio is a has-been TV star and Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set multi-narrative tale set during the closing days of the studio system's Golden Age. The film is a bit rueful, sentimental even, which is a new mode Tarantino, but it builds to an unfortunately glib ending. With Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Luke Perry, Brenda Vaccaro.
THE LION KING
2 stars
(Animated, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Jon Favreau’s virtual reality re-creation of the Disney animated classic turns out to be a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film that is so distressingly unpleasant it somehow manages to even ruin the original, much beloved 1994 hand-drawn cartoon version. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
TOY STORY 4
4 stars
(Animated, G, 100 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany, the Regal Albany and the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar's beloved computer-animated franchise. The movie is absolutely packed with humor and heart. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Jay Hernandez, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris. Directed by Josh Cooley. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)