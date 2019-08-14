Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2
(Animated, PG, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The irritable avians of the popular game app return in this animated sequel. Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj. Written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, Jonathon E. Stewart. Directed by Thurop Van Orman.
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT
3 stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 114 minutes). Viveik Kalra delivers a winning performance as a British high school student of Pakistani descent who finds salvation in the music of Bruce Springsteen. Its shifting tones are corny at times, but it's easy to forgive the bumpy moments in favor of enjoying the old-fashioned, inspirational, coming-of-age tale. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE FAREWELL
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 98 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) We recognize aspects of our own clan within the complicated, maddening, loving Chinese family (including Awkwafina as a 30-something raised in America) that gathers to celebrate the family matriarch but refuses to tell her she's dying. This is a viewing experience to be treasured. It is one of the very best films of 2019. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED
(Thriller, PG-13, 89 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Four teen girls exploring undersea ruins are menaced by sharks in this sequel. With Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, John Corbett, Nia Long. Written by Ernest Riera, Johannes Roberts. Directed by Roberts.
GOOD BOYS
3 stars
(Comedy, R, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Yes, this is a raunchy, edgy, hard-R comedy about a trio of 12-year-old boys who drop the f-bomb every other sentence and get involved in all sorts of predicaments featuring sex toys and beer and molly, but even the most hardcore jokes have a good-natured and even sweet larger context.
HAMPSTEAD
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson star.
SWORD OF TRUST
3 ½ stars
(Comedy, R, 89 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The owner of a Civil War sword (Jillian Bell) attempts to sell it to a pawnbroker (Marc Maron), entering them into a world of bigoted conspiracy theorists. Whimsical and sharply observed, this is one of those slice-of-life character studies where every conversation sounds plausible, even when the content grows increasingly absurd. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A Seattle woman with a seemingly perfect life suddenly disappears in this comedy-drama based on Maria Semple's best-selling novel. With Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Laurence Fishburne. Written by Richard Linklater, Holly Gent, Vince Palmo Jr. Directed by Linklater.
CONTINUING
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN
2 stars
(Drama, PG, 109 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany) A clever dog voiced by Kevin Costner narrates the story of his owner, an aspiring Formula One driver. With Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Kathy Baker, Martin Donovan, Gary Cole. Garth Stein’s novel has yielded a movie that jerks on your tear ducts, but it’s a very strange affair. Directed by Simon Curtis. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD
(Adventure, PG, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The teen explorer from the animated series leads her friends on a jungle adventure in this live-action tale. With Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, Temuera Morrison. Directed by James Bobin.
THE KITCHEN
(Drama, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The wives of three incarcerated mobsters take over their husbands' rackets to support their families in 1970s NYC. With Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d'Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Annabella Sciorra, Myk Watford. Written by Andrea Berloff; based on the comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. Directed by Berloff.
MAIDEN
4 stars
(Documentary, PG, 97 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A potent documentary about the first all-female crew to compete in yachting's grueling Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, it tells a mighty tale about the majesty of the human spirit and the power of women. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK
(Horror, PG-13, 111 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true. With Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint. Story by Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan; based on the series by Alvin Schwartz. Directed by Andre Ovredal.
HOBBS & SHAW
(Action, PG-13, 134 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham grudgingly team to battle a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist wielding a bio threat in this globe-spanning spinoff of the “Fast and Furious” action series. With Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren. Written by Chris Morgan, Drew Pearce; story by Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by David Leitch.
ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD
3 stars
(Drama, R, 159 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Leonardo DiCaprio is a has-been TV star and Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set multi-narrative tale set during the closing days of the studio system's Golden Age. The film is a bit rueful, sentimental even, which is a new mode Tarantino, but it builds to an unfortunately glib ending. With Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Luke Perry, Brenda Vaccaro.
THE LION KING
2 stars
(Animated, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany and the Regal Ninth Street in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Jon Favreau’s virtual reality re-creation of the Disney animated classic turns out to be a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film that is so distressingly unpleasant it somehow manages to even ruin the original, much beloved 1994 hand-drawn cartoon version. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)