The new releases this week include the critically adored "Eighth Grade," which is shaping up to be this year's "Lady Bird." Disney has high hopes for Ewan McGregor in the live action-CGI fairy tale "Christopher Robin." Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon send up the spy genre in "The Spy Who Loved Me." "The Darkest Minds" aims to capture a little bit of that young adult box-office lightning. And conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza checks in with his latest documentary, "Death of a Nation." As always, go online for the full Movie Scene and reviews of new flicks.
NEW
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
3 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) In this live-action/CGI combo fairy tale, Winnie the Pooh has lost his friends and the grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has lost sight of what's important and might just lose his family, unless somehow, some way, they can help each other! It's simple. Sweet. Effective. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE DARKEST MINDS
(Suspense thriller, PG-13, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Teenagers mysteriously develop special powers and are imprisoned by the government in this new thriller. But some teenagers break out of their prison and start the search for a safe haven. The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie.
DEATH OF A NATION
(Documentary, PG-13, 109 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The new documentary from conservative agitator Dinesh D’Souza draws parallels between Abraham Lincoln’s presidency of Abraham Lincoln and the presidents of Donald Trump. As of Thursday afternoon, it was sitting at a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but those were probably all liberal reviewers.
EIGHTH GRADE
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Bo Burnham has delivered something of a minor cinematic miracle: a sweet and intelligent portrait of a 13-year-old girl that never feels contrived. Elsie Fisher gives an authentic and utterly natural performance as Kayla, one of those painfully shy, nearly invisible kids without a clique or any close friends. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME
2.5 stars
(Comedy, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Two best friends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy after Kunis’ character discovers that the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. McKinnon is the movie’s secret weapon, elevating the film’s rather insubstantial story with goofy antics and bizarre asides. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
COSMOS: WAR OF THE PLANETS
(Science fiction, PG, 95 minutes, playing Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Darkside in Corvallis) The Darkside continues its run of cheesy sci-fi flicks with this 1977 Italian howler, about an expedition from Earth that checks out a planet where a giant robot has enslaved everybody. Admission is $5; doors open at 6 p.m.
CONTINUING
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT
3 stars
(Action, PG-13, 147 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Cruise and his reactivated Impossible Missions Force battle international terrorists in this swift and efficient action thriller from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. The stunts are spectacular, but for a movie about politically motivated violence, it’s strangely apolitical. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES
3 stars
(Animated, PG, 88 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The stars of the underrated Cartoon Network series get a shot on the big screen, and have a hoot making fun of superheroes in general -- and DC properties in general. In some ways, it’s the animated PG version of the “Deadpool” flicks. And Marvel icon Stan Lee shows up as well. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
THE EQUALIZER 2
3 stars
(Action-thriller, R, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The great Denzel Washington reprises his role as McCall in a brilliant performance that often rises above the pulpy, blood-soaked material. It's slick, violent, fast-paced, well-acted but by-the-numbers summer fare. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN
3 stars
(Musical, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) This sequel to the ABBA-filled musical fills in the backstory of young hippie Donna (Lily James, in a star-making performance) and her three wayward lovers on the island of Kalokairi. It’s escapist fluff of the highest order -- joyful, filled with beloved pop songs and incredibly bizarre. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
SORRY TO BOTHER YOU
3 stars
(Satire, R, 105 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Writer-director Boots Riley makes his feature debut with this audacious satire, about a black telemarketer (Lakeith Stanfield, so memorable in “Get Out”) who becomes a success only after he adopts a white voice. Viciously funny and driven by a fierce energy, even if it goes off the rails near the end. Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover and Armie Hammer co-star. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS
3½ stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) This intensely compelling documentary tells the story of three triplets, separated at birth, who were reunited in New York in the 1980s. Then it probes why they were separated in the first place. The tricky, twisty structure of Tim Wardle’s documentary, a scientific and philosophical inquiry by way of a detective story, suggests a joyous earthquake followed by a series of grim, unsettling aftershocks dragging a trail of intense, contradictory emotions in its wake. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) After the dramatically heavy conclusion to "Avengers: Infinity War," it's nice to enjoy a (mostly) self-contained and smile-inducing summer rollercoaster ride bolstered by the excellent comedic timing of Paul Rudd and company, not to mention some dazzling and dizzying CGI moves designed to thrill and to score solid laughs. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
4 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Director Morgan Neville’s new documentary about children’s TV host Fred Rogers doesn’t try to be an exhaustive biography, but it captures his essence and his mission, and as a result is stunningly timely, a tonic for our troubled times. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi action adventure, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return in this sequel to “Jurassic World,” this time to mount an expedition to save dinosaurs from an erupting volcano. Director J.A. Bayona does wonders with a mediocre script, but the movie feels less like a film that stands on its own and more like a stand-in until the next one. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
INCREDIBLES 2
3 stars
(Animated action, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Brad Bird's second chapter in the story of America's favorite superhero family is a nifty blend of loudly chaotic amusement-ride-type action pieces and domestic comedy-drama. It's a solid double, but I'll admit to a feeling of mild disappointment that it wasn't a grand slam. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
RBG
4 stars
(Documentary, PG, 87 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A clear-eyed and admiring documentary about the Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg emphasizes not just Ginsburg’s work on the court but how extraordinarily influential she was before she even got there. Completely absorbing. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
