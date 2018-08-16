The big new release this week is “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the best-selling novel. Fans of the late Portland cartoonist John Callahan will want to check out Gus Van Sant’s biopic, “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” Mark Wahlberg teams up again with director Peter Berg for the action yarn “Mile 22.” And dog fans may want to line up to see the prehistoric drama “Alpha,” about a boy and his dog.
NEW
ALPHA
2 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) During the last Ice Age, a young man teams with a lone wolf in this epic tale of survival. With Kodi Smit-McPhee. The movie, often visually stunning, nails the idea our survival is dependent on the love and support of others, and the idea eventually emerges from a haze of faux fur and war paint that dominates the proceedings. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
3 ½ stars
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and the Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) When the scion of a rich Singapore family (Henry Golding) brings his American love (Constance Wu) to his homeland, his mother (Michelle Yeoh) is not impressed. Bursting with energy and romance and sight gags and soapy melodrama, "Crazy Rich Asians" is pure escapist fun that gives us characters to root for. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
DON’T WORRY, HE WON’T GET FAR ON FOOT
3 stars
(Biography, R, 113 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The sometimes experimental director Gun Van Sant delivers a conventional biopic of John Callahan, a hard-drinking free spirit who was paralyzed in a car accident but went on to produce some of the most memorable cartoons of the late 20th century. Joaquin Phoenix disappears into the role, avoiding Method madness as he depicts Callahan's long, sometimes torturous journey to sobriety and self-actualization. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MILE 22
(Action-thriller, R, 95 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Mark Wahlberg teams up again with director Peter Berg for this new flick, about a secret mission to sneak an enigmatic law enforcement official to safety. With Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich. Written by Graham Roland, Lea Carpenter.
TEENAGERS FROM OUTER SPACE
(Science fiction, no MPAA rating, 86 minutes, playing Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Darkside) A young alien and an Earthling fall in love and then battle an alien plot to use Earth as a food-breeding farm for giant lobsters. This 1959 epic is the latest entry in the Darkside’s parade of cheesy sci-fi flicks. The doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
CONTINUING
BLACKKKLANSMAN
3 ½ stars
(Biographical comedy-drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Spike Lee’s best film in years recounts the true story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. It’s funny and tense and says something essential about the state of race relations, then and now. John David Washington leads a top-flight cast. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
DOG DAYS
2 stars
(Comedy, PG, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) This omnibus comedy about the ability of dogs to connect us to others and ourselves is mildly amusing and a little bit pandering. But it still achieves some moments of genuine sweetness. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE MEG
(Action, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible, and leaves its crew stranded at the bottom of the ocean. Can a rescue diver (Jason Statham) save the day?
SLENDER MAN
(Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends, fascinated by the internet lore of the creepy Slender Man, attempts to approve that he doesn’t actually exist. Then one of the friends mysteriously goes missing.
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
3 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) In this live-action/CGI combo fairy tale, Winnie the Pooh has lost his friends and the grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has lost sight of what's important and might just lose his family, unless somehow, some way, they can help each other! It's simple. Sweet. Effective. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
EIGHTH GRADE
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Bo Burnham has delivered something of a minor cinematic miracle: a sweet and intelligent portrait of a 13-year-old girl that never feels contrived. Elsie Fisher gives an authentic and utterly natural performance as Kayla, one of those painfully shy, nearly invisible kids without a clique or any close friends. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME
2½ stars
(Comedy, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Two best friends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy after Kunis’ character discovers that the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. McKinnon is the movie’s secret weapon, elevating the film’s rather insubstantial story with goofy antics and bizarre asides. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT
3 stars
(Action, PG-13, 147 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Cruise and his reactivated Impossible Missions Force battle international terrorists in this swift and efficient action thriller from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. The stunts are spectacular, but for a movie about politically motivated violence, it’s strangely apolitical. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN
3 stars
(Musical, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This sequel to the ABBA-filled musical fills in the backstory of young hippie Donna (Lily James, in a star-making performance) and her three wayward lovers on the island of Kalokairi. It’s escapist fluff of the highest order -- joyful, filled with beloved pop songs and incredibly bizarre. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) After the dramatically heavy conclusion to "Avengers: Infinity War," it's nice to enjoy a (mostly) self-contained and smile-inducing summer rollercoaster ride bolstered by the excellent comedic timing of Paul Rudd and company, not to mention some dazzling and dizzying CGI moves designed to thrill and to score solid laughs. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
4 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Director Morgan Neville’s new documentary about children’s TV host Fred Rogers doesn’t try to be an exhaustive biography, but it captures his essence and his mission, and as a result is stunningly timely, a tonic for our troubled times. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi action adventure, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return in this sequel to “Jurassic World,” this time to mount an expedition to save dinosaurs from an erupting volcano. Director J.A. Bayona does wonders with a mediocre script, but the movie feels less like a film that stands on its own and more like a stand-in until the next one. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
INCREDIBLES 2
3 stars
(Animated action, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Brad Bird's second chapter in the story of America's favorite superhero family is a nifty blend of loudly chaotic amusement-ride-type action pieces and domestic comedy-drama. It's a solid double, but I'll admit to a feeling of mild disappointment that it wasn't a grand slam. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
