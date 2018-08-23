As always, go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
A.X.L.
(Action-adventure, PG, 100 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) After a military experiment goes wrong, a top-secret robotic dog is found hiding in the desert by a kind-hearted outsider (Alex Neustaedter) and the two develop a special friendship. But can they defeat the scientists who created the dog, and who will stop at nothing to get him back? And if the movie is a hit, how much will the A.X.L. action toys set you back?
BLINDSPOTTING
4 stars
(Drama, R, 95 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) One of the most memorable films of the year alternates between a gritty, docudrama approach and a heightened reality, becoming a race-relations fable of sorts. Daveed Diggs is brilliant as a man on probation, with Rafael Casal an electric presence as his best friend, a lightning rod for trouble. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS
(Comedy-action, R, 91 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Despite the puppets, don’t take the kids to this new flick with Melissa McCarthy. In a seedy Los Angeles where humans and puppets co-exist, two detectives (one human, one puppet) must work together to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.
PUZZLE
3 stars
(Drama, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Kelly Macdonald stars as a subservient Connecticut wife and mom whose life becomes more challenging — and more fulfilling — when she discovers she's a jigsaw puzzle savant and teams up with a dashing stranger (Irrfan Khan) to compete in a tournament. How wonderful it is to see this fine actress carry a film and carry it so beautifully. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
CONTINUING
ALPHA
2 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) During the last Ice Age, a young man teams with a lone wolf in this epic tale of survival. With Kodi Smit-McPhee. The movie, often visually stunning, nails the idea our survival is dependent on the love and support of others, and the idea eventually emerges from a haze of faux fur and war paint that dominates the proceedings. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
3 ½ stars
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and the Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) When the scion of a rich Singapore family (Henry Golding) brings his American love (Constance Wu) to his homeland, his mother (Michelle Yeoh) is not impressed. Bursting with energy and romance and sight gags and soapy melodrama, "Crazy Rich Asians" is pure escapist fun that gives us characters to root for. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MILE 22
2 stars
(Action, R, 94 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) An elite band of CIA paramilitary operatives led by black ops specialist James Silva (Mark Wahlberg) is charged with getting a human asset in Southeast Asia onto a plane to America. Though it crackles with energy and has some impressive albeit gratuitously bloody kill sequences, the big picture plot is a dud, up to and including the preposterous final scenes. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
BLACKKKLANSMAN
3 ½ stars
(Biographical comedy-drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Spike Lee’s best film in years recounts the true story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. It’s funny and tense and says something essential about the state of race relations, then and now. John David Washington leads a top-flight cast. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
THE MEG
(Action, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible, and leaves its crew stranded at the bottom of the ocean. Can a rescue diver (Jason Statham) save the day?
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
3 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) In this live-action/CGI combo fairy tale, Winnie the Pooh has lost his friends and the grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has lost sight of what's important and might just lose his family, unless somehow, some way, they can help each other! It's simple. Sweet. Effective. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
EIGHTH GRADE
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, R, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Bo Burnham has delivered something of a minor cinematic miracle: a sweet and intelligent portrait of a 13-year-old girl that never feels contrived. Elsie Fisher gives an authentic and utterly natural performance as Kayla, one of those painfully shy, nearly invisible kids without a clique or any close friends. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME
2.5 stars
(Comedy, R, 116 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Two best friends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy after Kunis’ character discovers that the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. McKinnon is the movie’s secret weapon, elevating the film’s rather insubstantial story with goofy antics and bizarre asides. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE -- FALLOUT
3 stars
(Action, PG-13, 147 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Cruise and his reactivated Impossible Missions Force battle international terrorists in this swift and efficient action thriller from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. The stunts are spectacular, but for a movie about politically motivated violence, it’s strangely apolitical. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN
3 stars
(Musical, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This sequel to the ABBA-filled musical fills in the backstory of young hippie Donna (Lily James, in a star-making performance) and her three wayward lovers on the island of Kalokairi. It’s escapist fluff of the highest order -- joyful, filled with beloved pop songs and incredibly bizarre. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) After the dramatically heavy conclusion to "Avengers: Infinity War," it's nice to enjoy a (mostly) self-contained and smile-inducing summer rollercoaster ride bolstered by the excellent comedic timing of Paul Rudd and company, not to mention some dazzling and dizzying CGI moves designed to thrill and to score solid laughs. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi action adventure, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return in this sequel to “Jurassic World,” this time to mount an expedition to save dinosaurs from an erupting volcano. Director J.A. Bayona does wonders with a mediocre script, but the movie feels less like a film that stands on its own and more like a stand-in until the next one. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
INCREDIBLES 2
3 stars
(Animated action, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Brad Bird's second chapter in the story of America's favorite superhero family is a nifty blend of loudly chaotic amusement-ride-type action pieces and domestic comedy-drama. It's a solid double, but I'll admit to a feeling of mild disappointment that it wasn't a grand slam. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE EQUALIZER 2
3 stars
(Action-thriller, R, 120 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The great Denzel Washington reprises his role as McCall in a brilliant performance that often rises above the pulpy, blood-soaked material. It's slick, violent, fast-paced, well-acted but by-the-numbers summer fare. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)