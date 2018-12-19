A mere 54 years after Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins descended from the sky with her umbrella, working her magic with one downtrodden family onscreen in a movie destined to become a cherished Disney classic, the practically perfect nanny has returned.
The good news: While it would be all but impossible to match one of the most beloved and acclaimed musicals of all time, "Mary Poppins Returns" is a sequel worthy of the name.
This is a wall-to-wall smile of a movie: big of heart and large in scale, lavishly staged, beautifully photographed and brimming with show-stopping musical numbers.
Of course, all the noble intentions, all the infectious musical numbers, all the clever call-backs in plot and character, all the potentially funny and exhilarating and heart-tugging adventures — all of that hinges on the casting. If we don't love the new Mary Poppins, how are we to even consider falling for the movie itself?
Ah, but from the moment Emily Blunt lightly floats to the ground through the snarling winds of a ferocious storm, umbrella in hand of course, it's difficult to imagine anyone else more suited to the role, more at home inhabiting the cheeky, strong-willed, delightfully adventurous, politely subversive and always loving Mary Poppins. She is sensational.
And there's star power a-poppin' in the supporting cast, from Lin Manuel-Miranda's brightly shining and winning performance as Jack, the lamplighter with a heart of gold and the spirit of a hero who is our singing guide throughout the fantasy adventure; to Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer as the grown-up Banks siblings, who have nearly forgotten Mary Poppins' lessons in the face of real-life troubles; to the "surprise" cameos from a couple of living legends in their 90s.
"Mary Poppins Returns" is set in London during the economic depression, aka the Great Slump of the 1930s, about a quarter-century after the events of the original film.
A year after the death of his wife, Michael Banks (Whishaw) remains a broken man, stumbling through everyday life in a haze, barely hanging on. To be sure, Michael is a devoted father to his children — Anabel (Pixie Davies), John (Nathanael Saleh) and little Georgie (Joel Dawson) — but without the help of the daffy but loving housekeeper Ellen (Julie Walters) and Michael's selfless sister, Jane (Mortimer), he'd be lost.
In fact, even WITH their assistance, Michael is facing ruin. He's on the verge of losing the family house on Cherry Tree Lane — the very house in which Michael and Jane grew up.
That's just about the time Mary Poppins reappears and announces she'll be taking on the role of the nanny for Michael's children, because heaven knows they need some discipline and guidance.
In perhaps the most memorable adventure in the entire film, a crack in a ceramic bowl in the Banks' home leads to Mary and Jack and the kids plunging into the world depicted in the etchings on that bowl. Costumed as if they're animated characters but retaining their live-action forms, they interact WITH animated, talking animals, from a dog to a horse to a badger, in a prolonged sequence featuring an elaborate musical number and some genuinely harrowing escapades.
Great stuff, taking advantage of modern-day technology while remaining lovingly true to the visual spirit of the original.
Meryl Streep has a single-scene, comic-relief, almost exhaustively over-the-top appearance as Mary's eccentric cousin Topsy. It's reminiscent of one-offs in many a Broadway musical, and I'm not sure it was all that necessary, especially in a film that, with all its bright spots, does lag here and there over the two-hour, 10-minute running time.
What a magnificent and joy-inducing holiday present "Mary Poppins Returns" is for all of us.