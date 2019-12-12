Movie review: LaBeouf recalls his youth in 'Honey Boy'

As part of his court-ordered therapy, Otis begins to write a script based on his childhood. (As part of HIS court-ordered therapy, LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for this movie.) This leads to the flashback sequences that make up the bulk of the movie, with Noah Jupe (Christian Bale's son in "Ford v Ferrari") as the 12-year-old Otis, and LaBeouf as Otis' father, James, a failed rodeo clown and ex-convict who is living with Otis in a motel while Otis shoots a television show. (Imagine what a wreck Otis' mom must be if James is the one watching the kid all summer.)

James is an annoying necessity on set, and an overbearing, manic, motor-mouthed boor at the motel, where he's constantly scuffling with the neighbors and forever riding Otis to learn his lines, do the laundry, listen to his father's show business "wisdom" and show some appreciation for all the sacrifices James has made for Otis.

Noah Jupe is heartbreakingly effective as the sweet and sensitive Otis. (It's particularly sad because we know the kid is going to grow up to be an absolute bleep. This is maybe the last year of his innocence.) Otis tiptoes around his hotheaded father as if he's trapped in a cage with a tiger who could pounce at any moment. (He's not wrong.)