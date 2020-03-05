Movie review: Inequality satire 'Greed' makes point with wretched excess

Watching "Greed" is like getting cornered by a smart and passionate but overbearing guy at a party who rails about social injustice and the sins of the wealthy, and then hands you a printout filled with stats to back up his arguments.

Even though you agree with most of the points he's making, you've got a pounding headache from the manner in which he's hammered home those points.

Michael Winterbottom ("The Claim," "24 Hour Party People," "Code 46") is a wonderfully gifted and versatile director, so it comes as no small surprise that "Greed" is such a thudding, one-note takedown of a fictional avaricious fashion mogul.

I wasn't exaggerating about the relentless, lecturing tone of the film. When the story draws to a close, the closing credits pepper us with (admittedly sobering) stats about the obscenely low wages paid to workers in Third World countries who make all those designer clothes often endorsed by wealthy celebrities.

Before we get to those sobering figures, "Greed" takes us on a meandering and sometimes convoluted journey in telling the tale of Sir Richard McCreadie, aka "McGreedy," who is a fictionalized version of the controversial British fashion billionaire Philip Green.