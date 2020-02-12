Movie review: Cage blasts off in fun 'Color Out of Space'

"You have to be very gentle with the, uh, boobs," Nathan explains to a visitor as Nathan milks an alpaca. "But once you get 'em warmed up ..."

He then proceeds to offer the visitor a slurp of some fresh alpaca milk. The visitor declines. Oh, that Nathan. What a character.

Nathan's wife, Theresa (the wonderful Joely Richardson), is recovering from cancer and is still weak but puts on a brave face as she tends to Nathan and their children: teenager Lavinia (Madeleine Arthur), a student of the Wiccan world; Benny (Brendan Meyer), a slacker-in-training who likes to smoke weed in the stable; and youngest son Jack (Julian Hilliard), a sensitive lad who witnessed the meteorite crashing into the front yard and hasn't been quite the same ever since.

For that matter, everyone in the family seems to be going through some ... changes. Lavinia really steps up her Wiccan game, while Mom turns into something of a zombie in the kitchen. The boys are exhibiting some strange behavior, and Nathan — well, Nathan begins to display some roller-coaster personality traits, giving Nic Cage the chance to hit more showy electric notes than Eddie Van Halen onstage circa 1985.