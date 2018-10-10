"Majestic Science Theatre 3000," in which mid-valley comedians and actors crack wise while a cheesy horror flick is shown, returns at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12.
This time, the target is the 1971 horror flick "I Eat Your Skin," in which a researcher on an isolated tropical island discovers that a promising cancer treatment has a side effect: It turns people into zombies.
"Majestic Science Theatre 3000" is, of course, inspired by "Mystery Science Theatre 3000," which had essentially the same format: It allows an opportunity to hear funny people make fun of a bad movie.
The event includes screenings of dated public service announcements and adult beverages for purchase, provided by sponsors 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Block 15.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at the website majestic.org.