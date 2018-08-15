"Hey, you guys!"
"The Goonies" easily won the popular vote by community members for this year's Movie in the Park. So, as a result, the flick will be shown Thursday night in Avery Park, near the dinosaur bones and locomotive.
But the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department and Friends of Corvallis Parks & Recreation will do more than just put Richard Donner's 1985 family adventure on a screen.
"We're also going to have several different festivities, such as concessions with Cheesy Stuffed Burgers, Block 15 and 2 Towns Cider," says James Mellein, assistant director of Corvallis Parks & Recreation.
The free event will include a new kid zone featuring activities, crafts and games.
"We have project kits that have been donated from Home Depot, and the kids will be able to build their own, I think, mini race cars. It's pretty exciting," Mellein said.
The Avery Park locomotive will be joined by a pirate ship. People can take photos with the ship, which was donated by the Majestic Theatre from its recent production of "The Little Mermaid."
There will be a fenced bike valet area available to people as well.
Kid zone activities will wrap up around 8 p.m., when preshow entertainment begins.
"We have Jeff McMahon as our emcee and magician basically at 8 o'clock until the movie start time, which will be approximately 8:45 p.m.," Mellein said.
Movie Night in the Park has been presented by The Rotary of Greater Corvallis in previous years, but Corvallis Parks & Recreation has switched roles in the partnership and taken the lead.
"The Rotary has done an absolutely amazing job over the years and really set us up for success," Mellein said.
"The Goonies" beat out "Back to the Future" and "Jumanji" in the community voting on Facebook.
The movie, filmed in Astoria, centers on a group of kids who find a treasure map and go searching for the pirate's treasure in a cavern. It stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman and Jonathan Ke Quan.
Mellein said the movie in the park team wanted to find a classic film whose popularity spans generations.
"'Goonies' was a beloved movie when I was a kid," he said.
"I've heard a lot of people say what fond memories they have of 'The Goonies,' and now they're really excited about bringing their kids to the event," he added.
"This is just a really great opportunity to bring people to the park that might not normally come," he said. "I think they're going to like the diversity of activities between the kid zone, the magician and the concessions."
