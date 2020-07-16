Friday and Saturday: Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake

Friday and Saturday: Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake

{{featured_button_text}}
Motor Vu Drive-in (copy)

Meggan Modderman of Lebanon settles in to watch "Angry Birds 2" at Cheadle Lake Park July 10 with children Bryson, 7, Stella, 4, and Maci, 10. 

 Photos by Amanda Loman (File)

Soak up some summer nostalgia as drive-in movies return to Lebanon 17 years after the old Motor Vu theater closed for good. This weekend's offering in the Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake series — a joint fundraiser organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce — is “Men in Black International,” screening at 7 p.m. at Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive. Food trucks will be on site, or you can pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Public restrooms also available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News