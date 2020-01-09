Festival to feature Corvallis director's film

“That is the coolest thing ever,” Porter said. “People I know here locally and from elsewhere will get to actually see it on the big screen. And that right there is — that’s a treat. Not only that, to be able to see it at the Whiteside, this beautifully restored silent movie house — I mean, come on, man. I’m just over the moon about that. And, of course, Anton is going to capture as much as he can on his phone so he can share with all of our friends back in Denmark.”

“Sleepover’s” enjoyed an even more robust life online, receiving more than 3 million total unique streams via Amazon Prime since its October debut on the service. That, along with 44 reviews left by viewers — as well as the books’ devoted following — was enough to attract the provider’s attention on a more, shall we say, beneficial level. According to Porter, Amazon has optioned the “Johnnie & Sander” series on a case-by-case basis, with “Sleepover’s” followup, “Sander’s Courage,” already greenlit — this time as six one-hour episodes. This means a larger budget ($4.3 million) and a bigger cast, plus action on a nuclear submarine, newer locales and the freedom to shoot sequences for multiple episodes at the same time. What hasn’t changed: Hathaway’s overall deal and his choice of director: Davey Porter, who’s excited about returning to Denmark this spring.

“The people are very kind and very united,” he said of the country, “and I think that, if anything, is missing from present-day America. I think the united part of ‘United States’ has been left in the dust somewhere. People come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, like they do here, but there is a Danish unity that is just so calming. I really wanted to get Denmark right in the film. I was very proud to take Cade’s book and do it justice. He says I did it justice more than he expected. Someone sent me an email that said, 'Thanks for the love letter to my country.’ If nothing ever happens from it from this point on, it’s been a success.”

