Darkside Cinema will hold private screenings for household groups

Movie fanatics will not be able to have a traditional theater experience anytime soon and Paul Turner knows that.

But Turner, the owner of Darkside Cinema in Corvallis, also knows what a night at the theater can mean to folks. The ability to escape for a few hours, forget the problems of the outside world and get lost in a great flick is something that has been lost during the pandemic — but something Turner hopes he can bring back in an unconventional way.

Starting last Friday, Darkside began offering private screenings at its theaters for household groups. So, those who still want to get out of the house and take in a movie with friends or family members can do so without risking exposure to the coronavirus.

Essentially, viewing groups can include those who are comfortable sharing breathing space with one another.

“Basically this kind of thing — nobody is going to get rich from this,” Turner said. “But what it does is it keeps our flag flying. People have been very generous and we need to acknowledge that. To honor that, we’re showing movies. Even if it’s, like, for a couple on a birthday date. This is what we do. We’re gonna show movies and we’re gonna sell beer and make pizzas.”