Growing up in Corvallis and attending Crescent Valley High School, Adam Newport-Berra spent a lot of time shooting videos. One specialty was making skateboarding videos with friends.
Flash-forward more than a decade: Newport-Berra has landed a job as the director of photography for an independent movie, "The Last Black Man in San Francisco." Early in the movie, as it turns out, its two lead characters ride together on a skateboard, making their way along the city's waterfront.
All that time working on skating videos finally has paid off for Newport-Berra.
More seriously, after graduating from Crescent Valley in 2005 and then New York University's film school, Newport-Berra is basking in some of the critical acclaim that has greeted "The Last Black Man in San Francisco." (The movie is continuing its run at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis.) Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang, in a glowing review of the wistful, contemplative drama, offered praise for the "intense hues" of Newport-Berra's work.
In a recent interview from his Portland home, the 32-year-old Newport-Berra said the praise for the movie, a favorite at this year's Sundance Film Festival, was gratifying.
"It's been really nice to get some love for the work," he said. "We broke our backs making this movie."
The film's director, Joe Talbot, had been working for years to get the movie made: "It can be really challenging," Newport-Berra said, "to convince people to pay for it," but the cinematographer joined the project relatively late in the process. "By the time I came onto the project, they were about ready to shoot." Newport-Berra had only about two weeks to prepare for what turned out to be a 25-day shoot.
"At that point, I really just dove in," he said. "I don't think I slept for two weeks."
He spent much of that time talking with Talbot and doing camera tests, primarily for wardrobe, skin tone and set colors. Newport-Berra also worked with Talbot to develop a visual vocabulary of sorts for the movie's main characters. He didn't have time to prepare storyboards, but did create a 100-page breakdown of the script with reference imagery and photo boards.
The movie was filmed in San Francisco, which Newport-Berra called a "challenging city to shoot in."
"You're moving so quickly and you're so exhausted," he said, but the goal remains the same: "creating something that's visually rich without a lot of time or money."
After graduating from Crescent Valley, he went to New York to pursue film studies and then lived in the city for a decade.
"I just realized how powerful film is," he said. "I also wanted to be able to reach a lot of people. It's an art form that's accessible to a lot of people."
His other work includes shooting the movies "Barry," about Barack Obama's college days, and the science-fiction drama "Creative Control." More recently, he's shot two episodes for the HBO series "Euphoria." He's now reading scripts and searching for his next job.
He described his visual style as "kind of a heightened naturalism. ... I want the world to feel elevated and larger than life." But he added: "I like to think I'm pretty versatile."
What advice would he give to someone, maybe a high school student, who's hard at work making short films, the way he was just over a decade ago?
Keep at it, he said. And keep reaching for something original: "Never make things for the sake of what other people expect," he said. "The world needs new unique voices."