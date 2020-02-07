Banff Film Festival makes Whiteside stop

Looking for some vicarious — and definitely exhilarating — big-screen excitement this weekend, one even the most CGI-laden blockbuster couldn't match? Only one spot in the mid-valley can give you a full two days' worth.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival makes a two-night stop on its world tour in Corvallis at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Feb. 9-10, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The prestigious festival is an international film competition and presentation of short films about mountain culture. It's held annually for nine days at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff, Alberta, Canada, before hitting the road to tour cities around the world.

The Corvallis stop features such films as "Into the Canyon," in which filmmaker/photographer Pete McBride and writer Kevin Fedarko embark on a 750-mile journey through the entire length of the Grand Canyon; "Danny Daycare," which follows bike rider and YouTube phenomenon Danny MacAskill takes a child trailer on a breathtaking (in every way) ride around Scotland; "The Ladakh Project," which illustrates the power of rivers as kayaker Nouria Newman tackles the white waters of the Indian Himalayas in a one-week expedition, without assistance or rescue.