20 mid-valley arts and entertainment events to look forward to 2020

Maybe it’s because 2020's an election year. Or maybe it’s because the new year will somehow see the launch of at least two more major streaming services fighting to be a monthly drain on your wallet. Or maybe one of those year-end lists of all the stars who died in 2019 has you dreading who we’ll lose next.

Whatever reason has made you anxious about the new decade, the mid-valley's arts and entertainment scene has plenty of events on the horizon to make 2020 a year we should all eagerly anticipate.

The staff at The E has compiled a list of the 20 things we’re most looking forward to this year. There’s a lot we likely left off — both because we didn’t have room to include them all and, quite frankly, because we don’t know about them yet. If you have something you’re looking forward to that didn’t make the list, let our calendar editor Diane Cooper know at 541-812-6110 or diane.cooper@lee.net, so we can include it in a future edition.

In mostly chronological order, here are our 20 Arts and Entertainment Events to Look Forward to 2020:

1. Wednesdays at the Whiteside keeps doing its thing