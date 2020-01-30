Majestic Theatre to stage Terry Pratchett's 'Guards! Guards!'

In addition to costuming a cast of 16, some of whom play multiple characters in different scenes, "Guards! Guards!" has an array of props that include a book so big it has to be strapped to someone’s back, a cart full of dragon-fighting weapons, and a small dragon puppet named Errol (although the larger dragon attacking the city will be represented with a combination of lighting and sound effects).

Carone added that unlike the minimalist set of “Mort!” this show's set is meant to portray Ankh-Morpork with a variety of locations and set pieces designed to depict multiple places. All should add up to something that appeals to audiences.

“I think everyone who comes to see it will love the jokes, love the story and have a really great time,” he said.

Dan Breysse, who plays Lance Constable Carrot Ironfoundersson, one of the show’s leads, was excited to land a part in "Guards! Guards!" because he’s been reading Pratchett for as long as he can remember.

“Terry Pratchett is amazing," he said. "I want to share that with people."

Breysee has been working to bring the innocent, goodhearted Carrot from Pratchett’s books to the stage.