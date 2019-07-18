TODAY
4-H and FFA Fair schedule: 7:30 a.m.: livestock/small animal exhibitors meeting (ring 1); 9 a.m.: open class beef show (beef ring); 9 a.m.; open class sheep show (sheep/goat ring); 9 a.m.: livestock judging (swine ring); 10 a.m.: small animal master showmanship (Santiam Bldg.); 4 p.m.: FFA large animal master showmanship (swine ring); 5 p.m.: 4-H large animal master showmanship (beef, sheep/goat rings); 6:30 p.m.: FFA awards ceremony (ring 1)
Calapooia Arena: Rodeo, 6 p.m.
Main Stage: Back Again, 7 p.m.; .38 Special, 8:30 p.m. Reserved seating sold out, but plenty of general admission room is available.
Admission: $7 general, free for children 12 and under. Parking is $5. Today is Family Day.
SATURDAY
4-H and FFA Fair schedule: 8 a.m.: open class rabbit (Calapooia ramp); 8:30 a.m.: livestock/small animal exhibitors meeting (ring 2); 10:30 a.m.: 4-H award ceremony (ring 1); 1 p.m.: market livestock auction (ring 1)
Calapooia Arena: Wild ‘n Wooly Kids Rodeo, 6 p.m. Free with paid admission.
Main Stage: Ben Rue, 7 p.m.; Maddie and Tae, 8:30 p.m. Reserved seating: $15 with paid admission.
Admission: $7 general, free for children 12 and under. Parking is $5. Today is Health Day.