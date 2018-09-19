The second season of "Valley Views," a show on KBOO Radio that focuses on mid-valley events and people, kicks off this Friday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.
Dale Holiday is the host of the show, which airs every Friday at 10 a.m. on KBOO, 104.3 FM. It also can be heard online at kboo.fm. Podcasts are available at the show's link after airing at: https://kboo.fm/program/valley-views.
The show can be seen on Comcast Channel 29 in Corvallis (a schedule is available at www.corvallisaccess.org) or by searching for Corvallis Access Media on YouTube.
This Friday, Holiday interviews Dharma Mirza, who discusses the 2018 Corvallis Pride Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29 in Central Park. Future shows will include conversations about union matters, hospice nursing, health care for the disabled, tenants’ rights and CEI Artworks,
KBOO in Portland, a community-owned radio station run primarily by volunteers, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.