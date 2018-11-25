Rainbow Dance Theatre will bring its holiday-themed “iLumiDance” dance and light show to the stage at Corvallis High School tonight and Saturday.
Tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. Tonight's performance is at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday performance is at 2 p.m.
Staged in a darkened theater with sets, puppets, props and costumes that are wired with computer-controlled electro-luminescent light wires, the show has both lights and dance that are coordinated to music.
Valerie Bergman, co-artistic director of Monmouth-based Rainbow Dance Theatre, which produces the show, said the idea of iLumiDance is to combine technology and art to create a magic experience.
Bergman said the origins of the show date back about a decade when her husband and co-artistic director Darryl Thomas got really interested in electro-luminescent light wires. She said Thomas is part dancer and part computer geek and began experimenting with the lights and their shows have constantly been evolving ever since.
“It’s a work in progress as the technology progresses,” she said. Bergman said act one of the show uses more analogue effects in its costumes, puppets and props that represent earlier iterations of their use of the light technology, but act two relies more heavily on a central computer that controls the lights across the stage as it creates illusions that have come later in their development process.
“We can do so much more in terms of split second timing that we ever could before,” she said.
The company did two preview performances of the show at CHS Tuesday, which were specially geared to teach students about how the show’s technology works behind-the-scenes.
Thomas said the idea of the preview shows was to show the design process and includes various prototypes and refinements of the show's technology.
He said the preview performance shows parallels between the engineering design process and the artistic creative process, in that both use refinement and fine-tuning to perfect something.
“It really is about failure,” he said. “Failing to succeed… failure can teach you what doesn’t work and you can get to what does work.”
Thomas said the public shows will feature eight performers who are part of their regular performances around the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Canada.
Tickets are available at CSDTheaters.com or 541-750-7990.