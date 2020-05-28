Furlough, death and music

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The newspaper business is not impervious to the economic impact of COVID-19. As part of its response to the pandemic and the reduced revenues that have resulted, Lee Enterprises is requiring its news staff to take two weeks of unpaid leave this spring.

I took the first of my two required furlough weeks in April. No one likes being furloughed, but it is a relatively light burden compared to the impact this situation has had on so many. I spent part of the time working on my backyard fence and sanding down an old family bookcase I have long wanted to restore.

The rest of my free time I spent more productively listening to music. In particular, I spent a great deal of time listening to the music of Bill Withers, Adam Schlesinger and John Prine. Withers, 81, died March 30 of complications from heart disease. Schlesinger, 52, died April 1 of complications of COVID-19. Prine, 73, died April 7. His death was also related to COVID-19, although he had also suffered significant health issues in recent years.

The confluence of these deaths, especially at a time when life felt so different, had a strong impact on me. I had time, too much time, to think about each of these men, their musical careers, and how they will be remembered.