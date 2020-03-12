Today: A world of dance and music

• Event: The BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. "Journey: A World of Dance and Music" is an evening of colorful international folk dancing. “Journey” is a program of dances from nations across the globe including Ukraine, Russia, Korea, Poland, Mexico and the United States. Musical accompaniment for the dancers will be provided by the folk music group Mountain Strings. Admission: $12. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38pwmf.