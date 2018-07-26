Philomath's eighth Annual Wine Walk, Philomath Uncorked, returns Saturday, July 28, from 3 to 7 p.m.
During the event, which is sponsored by the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses will serve as tasting rooms where participants can sample wine from local wineries as well as spirits, cider and beer. Tickets are $15 per person. People may purchase ID bracelets and souvenir wine glasses at The Wine Vault, Spindrift Cellars or Marys Peak True Value Saturday, July 28 after 2:45 p.m.
Participants must be 21 years or older. For more information, see www.philomathchamber.org.
