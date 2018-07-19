Magician Curt Nelson will perform the "Spyence Magic Adventure Show" 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the main meeting room of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The show will feature audience participation, crazy puppets and music.
The free event is part of the Summer at Your Library series and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
For more information, contact the library at 541-766-6793. If a member of the public has a disability and needs accommodations to attend this event, call 541-766-6928, allowing 48 hours notice for this service.
