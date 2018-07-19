Saturday: Quilts in the Garden
Art: The Marys River Quilt Guild will display handmade quilts in six private gardens in Corvallis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free shuttle between locations. Admission: $10. Advance tickets at Garland Nursery, Shonnard’s, Visit Corvallis, JanniLou Creations, Bolts to Blocks and Tom’s Garden Center. Information and locations: http://www.marysriverquiltguild.org/qitg-2018.html.
Saturday: Improv Smackdown
On stage: Two teams, Block 15 and Two Towns, will compete in improvisational games and scenes for audience approval, in a format similar to the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. Tickets: $10-$12. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
Saturday: Tarts at the Bar
On Stage: Tart of the Valley Burlesque celebrates troupe dancers’ birthdays with a show 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Starena Sparktacular, Schatzie Babe A'licious and others will perform. Cover: $8. 21 and over. Information: https://bit.ly/2LlHC4k.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Swamp Meat, Baywitch, Glit, 9:30 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
Cloud & Kelly’s — A Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m.
Downtown Dog — The Burden, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Linn County Fair and Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (carnival open to 11:30 p.m.), Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. This is Senior Day; free general admission for seniors age 60 and up. Events include senior bingo at 11 a.m. and a senior ice cream social at 2 p.m. Country artist Sara Evans will perform at 8:30 p.m. Concert is free with fair admission; reserved seats are sold out.
OSU Chamber Music Workshop, 11 a.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Student chamber ensembles present informal outdoor performances. Free. Donations benefiting the workshop will be accepted at the door.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis art galleries stay open late. This month’s art walk includes the beginning of the Plant Posse mural at Brittney West Studio, which will grow each month. CEI ArtWorks Gallery will exhibit “Terminal Abstractions” by Peter Strini. The Joan Truckenbrod Popup Gallery will display photography by David Paul Bayles from his artist in residency at the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest, and founder Marnie Zoa and the eight member artists from Voices Gallery will showcase works inspired by the animal kingdom. Free. Information: www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Opening Reception: “I Came From Far Away, But I Am Here Now,” art exhibit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The reception will feature an exhibit by 18 artists from all over the world about their experiences of being an immigrant in a new land. All of the artists are currently living in Oregon. Free. Information: theartscenter.net.
Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Randy Kugler Community Hall and gazebo areas of Philomath City Park. The city’s monthly summer concert series continues with a performance by J.D. Miller and the Riveredge Boys. Hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments will be available for purchase from the Philomath Lions Club. The Bookmobile will have children’s activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Runa in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Whiteside Theatre and Corvallis Folklore Society present the first concert in their Celtic music series with a performance by Irish folk group Runa. Admission: $20 general, $25 reserved seats. Advance tickets and information: https://runa.brownpapertickets.com/.
Movies at the Mill: “Topper Returns,” 9 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman St., near the Santiam Travel Station, Lebanon. The 1941 comedy-suspense movie will be shown. Movie will begin at dusk. Free. Bigfoot Bites is the food vendor. Information: scrogginsmill.org.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Tourist, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Clawfoot Slumber, 10 p.m., $5.
Cloud & Kelly’s — Wups and Atune, 10 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — DC Blues, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Pete Kozak, 7 p.m.
MORE
Linn County Fair and Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (carnival open to 11:30 p.m.), Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Family Day. Rock band Jefferson Starship will perform at 8:30 p.m. Concert is free with fair admission. Limited reserve seats start at $15, include fair admission. Gate admission daily: $7 adult (13 and up), $5 seniors, children (12 and under) free. Information: linncountyfair.com.
Noon at the Plaza, noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. “We choose to go to the moon” speech by John F. Kennedy will be shown, along with 1960s music by Amos True. Free. Grab lunch. Seating available or people can bring lawn chairs. Information: www.ci.lebanon.or.us/calendar.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. The Jeanne Gregg Band will perform R&B classics, along with some blues and rock 'n' roll. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
Movies at Monteith: “Wonder,” 6 p.m., movie starts at 8:50 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. The family drama, based on a bestselling book, is about a boy with facial differences entering public school for the first time, Food and activities begin at 6 p.m. People may start setting up at 5:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MoviesAtMonteith/ or call the Albany Downtown Association at 541-928-2469.
“Summer Bands and Brews,” 7 to 10 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The outdoor concert series in the Strawberry Plaza will feature performances by San Diego punk-rockabilly band Hard Fall Hearts and Portland band The Brainiax. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2L8bCkT.
Da Vinci Days keynote address, 7 p.m., Construction & Engineering Hall, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 26th St., Corvallis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tekla Bude, assistant professor in the School of Writing, Literature and Film at Oregon State University, will give a lecture, “What Did Medieval Music Sound Like?” The talk will explore how music was understood in the period, before recording technologies meant that music could be faithfully captured in records, CDs or sound files. Free. Information: https://www.davincidays.org/keynote-address.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. In this romantic comedy set in the 1950s, a witch casts a spell over a man to whom she's attracted. Complications ensue. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Darol Anger and the Rockin’ Furies in concert, 7:30 p.m., Summit Community Center, 19875 Summit Highway, Blodgett. Fiddle player Darol Anger and his current festival group, the Rockin’ Furies, return to Summit for a performance of jazz fusion. Suggested donation: $15-$20 goes to musicians. Reservations: email Evelyn, eveid@peak.org.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Rozmata, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Hawthorne Roots, 8 p.m.
Cloud & Kelly’s — Jeanne Gregg Band, 8 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — J Mac and Steve, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Chad and John Sherman, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Da Vinci Days Festival, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Events include the Graand Kinetic Challenge (pageantry, road race and sand dune), various exhibits, local artists and makers, and food vendors. Music (1 to 7 p.m.) performances will be by Organized Chaos, the OSU Drumline, Cassandra Robertson and Wynter Byrnes, The Severin Sisters, The Crescendo Show, Despite the Whiteness, and headliner The Sentiments. Free. Information: www.davincidays.org.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Family Day at the Museum, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Free family fun day based on the theme of the exhibition "Circa 1920-Roaring Into the Modern Age," featuring arts and crafts, dancing, classic cars, a scavenger hunt and music by the Hilltop Big Band, the Sax Trax saxophone jazz quartet and the Claribelles quintet. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org.
Marys River Quilt Guild presents Quilts in the Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., gardens in Corvallis. A display of handmade quilts in six private gardens. Free shuttle bus between locations. Admission: $10. Advance tickets available at Garland Nursery, Shonnard's, Susan’s Garden and Coffee, Visit Corvallis, Home Grown Gardens, JanniLou Creations in Philomath, and Bolts to Blocks, Tom's Garden Center in Albany. Information and locations: http://www.marysriverquiltguild.org/qitg-2018.html.
Linn County Fair and Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (carnival open to 11:30 p.m.), Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Samaritan Health Day. Country band Lonestar will perform at 8:30 p.m. Concert is free with fair admission. Limited reserve seats start at $15, include fair admission. Gate admission daily: $7 adult (13 and up), $5 seniors, children (12 and under) free. Information: linncountyfair.com.
OSU Chamber Music Workshop: Student Showcase, noon, Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Student ensembles will perform a formal concert. Free. Donations benefiting the workshop will be accepted.
Author Event: Rebecca Morris, 2 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Morris, who grew up in the area, will discuss her memoir, “A Murder in My Hometown,” about a 1967 murder in Corvallis. Free. Information: 541-754-7668.
“Summer Bands and Brews,” 6 to 10 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The outdoor concert series in the Strawberry Plaza will feature a performance by Bradley Wik & the Charlatans. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2L3AYAk.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild Showcase, 7 p.m., third Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second Street, Corvallis. Donations appreciated. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Improv Smackdown, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This competitive showcase pits two teams, Block 15 and Two Towns Ciderhouse, in improvisational games and scenes, in a format similar to the TV series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Tickets: $10-$12. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
Jennings and Keller in concert, 8 p.m., Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. Miami-based acoustic duo Laurie Jennings and Dana Keller will perform their fusion folk-Americana music in concert. Suggested donation: $15-$20. Information: 541-752-7720.
Tarts at the Bar: Just Another Birthday Party, 9:30 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Tart of the Valley Burlesque troupe presents the summer edition of Tarts at the Bar to celebrate the birthdays of their own Miss Rosie Posie and Petunia Rufflebottom with burlesque performances by Starena Sparktacular, Schatzie Babe A'licious, Miss Rosie Posie, Di Abolical and Miss Dharma. Raffle. 21 and over. Cover: $8. Information: https://bit.ly/2LlHC4k.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cloud & Kelly’s — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Da Vinci Days, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crystal Lake Boat Ramp, 100 SE Fischer Lane, Corvallis. The Graand Kinetic Challenge continues with the mud bog at Crystal Lake, river race water entry at noon and the finish line, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Free. Information: www.davincidays.org.
Willamette Valley Symphony: “Broadway in July,” 4 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Guest conductor Travis Hatton leads an orchestra that includes members of the Salem Philharmonia Orchestra, and musicians from the Willamette Valley Symphony in a performance of Broadway favorites including “Oklahoma,” “West Side Story,” and more. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 students and seniors and youth (0-17 free). Advance tickets and information: http://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/.
“Fresh Ham” jazz trio in concert, 5:30 p.m., Cellar Cat, Albany Event and Golf Club/Springhill, 155 NW Country Club Lane. The Cellar Cat has moved to the North Albany golf club, where it will hold its weekly jazz concerts. The trio, featuring saxophonist Fred Wesley, guitophonist Sean Gill, and bassophonist Hamilton Mays, will play standards and classic jazz tunes. Free. Information: http://www.cellarcat.com.
The Fire CD Release Concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. The Fire is a Scottish music band featuring Corvallis native Rebecca Lomnicky, an international Scottish fiddle champion, multi-instrumentalist David Brewer of the Celtic band Molly's Revenge, and Adam Hendey on guitar and bouzouki. The band's new album, "Radiance," will be available for purchase. Tickets: $18 in advance or $20 at the door. $2 off for Corvallis Folklore Society members, people over 65 or under 13. Advance tickets at Grass Roots Books and Music, Troubadour Music Center or online: www.tickettomato.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
Interzone Coffee — Decide Today, rEEk, Nigel, dsatwsy, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Stand By Me Day, noon to 7 p.m., downtown Brownsville. The annual event, sponsored by the Linn County Museum Friends, honors the 1986 movie that was filmed in part in Brownsville. It will feature walking tours, music by The Uncaged Locals, showings of the movie at the museum’s Box Car Theater (12:30, 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m.), possible appearances by cast members, 1950s-themed games and a costume contest. Blueberry pie and churned ice cream will be available for purchase. Free. Information and schedule: https://linnparks.com/museums/linn-county-historical-museum.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Preserving Tomatoes and Salsas, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The OSU Master Food Preserver Program presents part three of a four-part demonstration workshop series on preventing wasted food, in collaboration with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s “No Food Left Behind" project. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Summer Sounds: Eagle Eyes, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute band, will perform songs including “Hotel California,” "Take It to the Limit," and "Witchy Woman.” Free, but donations appreciated. Food vendors open at 6 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information: https://www.facebook.com/albanysummersounds/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Pencils, Pens and Drinks with Friends, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
SAGE Volunteer Work Party, 3 to 6 p.m., Starker Arts Garden for Education, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Grow food for families in the community. Information: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/.
Concerts in the Park, 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 SE Park St., Lebanon. Corvallis rock band Parish Gap will perform music from the 1970s-90s. Free. Information: http://lebanondowntownassociation.com/about.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds: Rewind, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. Albany band Rewind, will play hits from the 1950s and 60s. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
Corvallis Community Choir Summer Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, July 10 to August, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This is a nonaudition choir dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit the website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts: “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. The musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, follows con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naive Midwestern townsfolk. Tickets: $10 general, $8 students and seniors at the door or advance. Information and advance tickets: http://lafta.webs.com.
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m., Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The community band will perform a concert titled “Of Mystery and Magic” with guest conductor Isaac Andrew and the Chintimini Brass. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Downtown Dog — You, Me and The Moon, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Magic Show: Curt Nelson, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Magician Curt Nelson will perform the Spyence Magic Adventure Show featuring audience participation, crazy puppets and music. Free. Information: 541-766-6793. If any member of the public has a disability and needs accommodations to attend this event, call 541-766-6928, allowing 48 hours notice for this service.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m. Fourth Wednesdays. All writers welcome. No critiquing unless requested. Call 541-928-8501 for location.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts: “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Tickets: $10 general, $8 students and seniors at the door or advance. Information and advance tickets: http://lafta.webs.com.
“The Neverending Story,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In this 1984 adventure, a boy dives into a fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book. Tickets: $5-$7. Advance tickets and information: https://bit.ly/2zPUISV.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Caveman Dave, 8 p.m.
Cloud & Kelly’s — Wavelength, 10 p.m., $3.
Downtown Dog — Hank Shreve, 6 p.m., $10.
Imagine Coffee — Doug Booth, 7 p.m.
MORE
Guitars Under the Stars, 4 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weinrich Drive, Lebanon. The festival features guitar-driven music in several genres. The first night includes performances by tribute bands of Rush, Faith No More and Judas Priest. Free admission Thursday night. Information: http://guitarsunderthestars.net.
SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Amphitheater, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Mid-valley rock band Organized Chaos will perform, followed by ska band Ludicrous Speed. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Proceeds raise funds for the SAGE Garden to help grow food for hunger relief organizations in Corvallis. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts: “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Tickets: $10 general, $8 students and seniors at the door or advance. Information and advance tickets: http://lafta.webs.com.
River Rhythms: Mat Kearney, 7 to 10 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Singer-songwriter Kearney, a Eugene native, will perform. He just released his fifth studio album “CrazyTalk." Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
