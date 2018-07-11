Friday: Chintimini Night Club
Music: Mid-valley band Amos True and the Easy Targets will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. 21 and over. Tickets: $8 at the door or advance at the center. Information: https://bit.ly/2L72Wal.
Sunday: Art on the Hill
Art: Visitors can browse through works by local artists including wood, paintings, metal work, jewelry and more from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. Free. Information: 541-424-2478.
Monday-Tuesday: Corvallis Community Band
Music: The band will perform Cole Porter favorites, featuring Gale Hazel and Paul Pritchard, at 8 p.m. Monday at Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, and 8 p.m. Tuesday in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. Both concerts are free. Information: c-cband.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — The Road Home, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — James Roberts, 7 p.m.
Interzone Coffee — Sarchasm, Grumpster, Postrich Bear, 7:30 p.m., $5.
MORE
Chalk it Up, 10 a.m. to noon, Central City Park, 600 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Children, ages 5 to 13, are invited to participate in a chalk-drawing contest. Other activities involve crafts and messy art. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisParksRecreation/.
Concert: Cinda Johnson, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Johnson performs on ukulele and percussion instruments. This concert is part of the Libraries Rock summer concert series for kids. Free. Information: 541-766-6794 or email youthservices@corvallisoregon.gov.
OSU Chamber Music Workshop Concert, 11 a.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. The workshop is led by Rachelle McCabe, a concert pianist and professor of music at OSU, and concert violinist Jessica Lambert. Student chamber ensembles present informal outdoor performances. Free. Donations benefiting the workshop will be accepted at the door.
Conversations from the Corrine Woodman Gallery, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Mid-valley artists Lauren Ohlgren, sketchbooks, and Robin Silver, collages on instruments, will discuss their works. Free. Information: theartscenter.net.
Philomath Frolic and Rodeo, 5 p.m. rodeo events begin at 7 p.m., 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink on the Frolic's first day to support those affected by cancer. Festivities include a 4-H petting zoo, free arts and crafts area for kids, food booths, live music, and extreme freestyle bullfighting. Admission: Thursday general $9, $12 reserved, children under 5 free. Three-day packages: $22-$36. Advance tickets and information: philomathrodeo.org.
SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Amphitheater, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Opening this season of SAGE Summer Concerts will be the folk-bluegrass band The Riverside of Santa Barbara, California and the Latin jazz group Pa’lante PDX. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. All proceeds raise funds for SAGE Garden to help grow food for hunger relief organizations in Corvallis. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
River Rhythms: Remember When Rock Was Young, an Elton John Tribute, 7 to 10 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. The Elton John tribute starring Craig A. Mayer and the Rocket Band will perform. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
Swing Dance in the Park, 7 to 9 p.m., The Arts Center Plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The event will begin with an introductory swing lesson, followed by dancing to DJ'd swing music. Free. Information: corvallisswing.com.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Sic Monkey, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Terry Worley, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren, 7 p.m.
MORE
Annual Corvallis Corkscrew Aerobatic Contest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 SW Airport Ave. Members of the public can view the flights for free, and are encouraged to bring water, shade tents umbrellas and sunscreen. Food and beverages will be available from the Cheesy Stuffed Burgers food truck on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Chalk Roundup, registration starts at 9 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. This sidewalk chalk competition is part of the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo weekend. Drawing begins at 9:30 a.m. and must be completed by 11:30 a.m. Participants must use chalk provided, and can compete in one of five age categories: 0-4 years old, 5-8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-18 years old, and adults 18 and over. Prizes include $25 gift certificates awarded to one winner from each age category. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Philomath Frolic and Rodeo, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (rodeo events begin at 7 p.m. with fireworks after at 9:30 p.m.), 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Frolic and Rodeo Queen & Junior/Teen Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant and Competition opens the day at 9 a.m. followed by the Sidewalk Chalk Roundup (10 a.m.). Other festivities include a 4-H petting zoo, free arts and crafts area for kids, food booths and a dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission: Friday general $13, $15 reserved, children under 5 free. Three-day packages: $22-$36. Advance tickets and information: philomathrodeo.org.
“Fresh!” Corvallis Art Guild exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Moreland Auditorium, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Members of the Corvallis Art Guild will share artwork not previously displayed in the Corvallis area. Exhibit is on view through Aug. 18. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org.
Gambler 500 mid-valley meet up and beer release, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Conversion Brewing, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The all-day event at Conversion, which is one of the starting points to get to the rally, will feature the release of a Gambler 500 Beer, live music by Red Diesel and Scratch Dog Stringband from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Strawberry Plaza, and a car show in preparation of the Gambler 500 Rally July 13-15 in Chemult. Information: https://bit.ly/2urmK12.
Noon at the Plaza, noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. Singer and guitarist James Wright. Free. Grab lunch. Seating available or people can bring lawn chairs. Information: www.ci.lebanon.or.us/calendar.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Singer-songwriter Steve Hale, an Oregon native, has performed and produced music in the Northwest for many years. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
Chintimini Night Club, 7 to 10 p.m., Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Mid-valley rock band Amos True and the Easy Targets will perform. 21 and over. Beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase. Tickets: $8 at the door or advance at the center. Information: https://bit.ly/2m8GR0d.
Paige Mac in concert, 7 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Mac, a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Cape Town in South Africa, will perform two concerts. Tickets: $20 camping and concert on Friday, $10 concert only Friday and Saturday. Children under 8 will be admitted free. Advance tickets and information: www.harrisbridgevineyard.com.
Roy Zimmerman Concert: “ReZist!” 7 p.m., Wesley Hall (upstairs), First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Zimmerman, a political satirist singer-songwriter, will perform his concert to benefit Benton County Democrats. He’s shared stages with Bill Maher, George Carlin, Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, John Oliver, and more. Tickets are on a sliding scale $20-$30 at the door or advance: tickettomato.com or Grass Roots Books and Music in Corvallis.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Puppetears for Fears presents “Cthulhu: the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Ashland’s puppet musical horror troupe presents a musical comedy based on H.P. Lovecraft’s cosmic horror classic, “The Call of Cthulhu,” performed entirely with singing puppets and a live band. Warning: This musical features adult language and is not suitable for children. Tickets: $14-$16. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Jonathan Sterling, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Ben Mutschler Trio, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Front Row, 8 p.m.
Cloud & Kelly’s — Haus of Dharma, 10 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — Mary Rhondthaler, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — TriplePlay Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Philomath Frolic and Rodeo, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (rodeo events begin at 7 p.m.), 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Lions Club offers an all-you-can-eat breakfast until 9 a.m. for $7. The Grand Parade begins at 10 a.m. (check in time is 7 a.m. at the middle school entrance on Chapel Drive). The parade travels west on Applegate Street from the high school to the library. Other festivities are a classic car show (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) and a professional lumberjack competition (3-6 p.m.). Admission: Saturday general $13, $15 reserved, children under 5 free. Three-day packages: $22-$36. Advance tickets and information: philomathrodeo.org.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Annual Corvallis Corkscrew Aerobatic Contest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 SW Airport Ave. Free. Food and beverages will be available from the Cheesy Stuffed Burgers food truck.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
OSU Chamber Music Workshop: Student Showcase, noon, Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Student ensembles will perform a formal concert. Free. Donations benefiting the workshop will be accepted at the door.
“Summer Bands and Brews,” 6 to 10 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The outdoor concert series in the Strawberry Plaza will feature a performance by Louis & the Geezers. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2L2pfRS.
Paige Mac in concert, 7 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Tickets: $20 camping and concert on Friday, $10 concert only Friday and Saturday. Children under 8 will be admitted free. Advance tickets and information: www.harrisbridgevineyard.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cloud & Kelly’s — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Art on the Hill, noon to 5 p.m., Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. Visitors can browse artwork from local artists including wood, paintings, metal work, jewelry and more. Free. Information: 541-424-2478.
The Steve Willis Trio in concert, 5:30 p.m., Cellar Cat, Albany Event and Golf Club/Springhill, 155 NW Country Club Lane. The Cellar Cat has moved to the North Albany golf club, where it will hold its weekly jazz concerts. This mid-valley trio features Willis on guitar, Ben Mutschler, saxophone and Ryan Biesack, drums. Free. Information: http://www.cellarcat.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
MORE
123 Andres in concert, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Latin Grammy Award-winning musician 1, 2, 3 Andres will perform in concert, featuring Spanish and English songs for young language learners. This concert is part of the Libraries Rock summer concert series for kids. Free. Information: 541-766-6794.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Summer Sounds: Razzvio, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Razzvio, an electric violinist and singer who reinvents pop and rock arrangements, will perform. Free, but donations appreciated. Food vendors open at 6 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information: https://www.facebook.com/albanysummersounds/.
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. The community band will perform Cole Porter favorites, featuring Gale Hazel and Paul Pritchard. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
Ed Yong: Public Lecture, 8 to 9 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Yong, a science writer for The Atlantic, will speak on "I Contain Multitudes: Telling Stories About Microbes and the People Who Study Them," for the 9th International Symbiosis Society Congress. Free. Accommodations for disabilities may be made by emailing lsc.services@oregonstate.edu.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
Reading Time with the Queens, 10:30 a.m., The Book Bin, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. For this month’s theme, "Once Upon a Time," Cali Je and her Book Bin friends will be reading three books: “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin & Daniel Salmieri, “The Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch & Michael Martchenko, and “Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack & Stevie Lewis, as well as performing songs on the ukulele. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BookBinCorvallis/.
SAGE Volunteer Work Party, 3 to 6 p.m., Starker Arts Garden for Education, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Grow food for families in the community. Information: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/.
Concerts in the Park, 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 SE Park St., Lebanon. The second concert in the series features Barbara Cecil, who will perform songs from the 1950s to the 1980s. Free. Information: http://lebanondowntownassociation.com/about.
Craft Night with The Arts Center, 6:30 p.m., every third Tuesday, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Try a new project using the library’s supplies or bring your own project and supplies. Attendees can show off completed art or works in progress. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds: Front Row, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. Blues band Front Row will perform on free ice cream night, sponsored by Lochmead Dairy and DariMart. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
Corvallis Community Choir Summer Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, July 10 to August, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This nonaudition choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit the website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney nonandjay1@gmail.com
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m.,Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.The community band will perform Cole Porter favorites, featuring Gale Hazel and Paul Pritchard. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing — Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Merkel Music, 6 p.m.
Old World Deli — Gumbo, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Linn County Fair and Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (carnival open to 11:30 p.m.), Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Opening day is military day; free admission for all with military ID. Country artist Eric Paslay will perform at 8:30 p.m. Concert is free with fair admission; a limited number of reserved seats start at $15 and include fair admission. Gate admission daily: $7 adult (13 and up), $5 seniors, children (12 and under) free. Information: linncountyfair.com.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson performs music of Joseph Rheinberger. Free, but donations accepted.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Author Event: Rebecca Morris, 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Morris, who grew up in Corvallis, will discuss her memoir, “A Murder in My Hometown,” of a 1967 murder in Corvallis. Grass Roots Books and Music will have copies of her books available for sale. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
“Peter Pan,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A 2003 fantasy-adventure about J.M. Barrie’s classic character Peter Pan. Tickets: $5-$7. Advance tickets and information: https://bit.ly/2N7J2gh.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Swamp Meat, Baywitch, Glit, 9:30 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
Cloud & Kelly’s — A Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Studly Kitchen, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Linn County Fair and Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (carnival open to 11:30 p.m.), Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. This is senior day at the fair; free general admission for seniors age 60 and up. Events include senior bingo at 11 a.m. and a senior ice cream social at 2 p.m. Country artist Sara Evans will perform at 8:30 p.m. Concert is free with fair admission; reserved seats are sold out.
OSU Chamber Music Workshop, 11 a.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Student chamber ensembles present informal outdoor performances. Free. Donations benefiting the Chamber Music Workshop will be accepted at the door.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis art galleries stay open late. This month’s art walk includes the beginning of the Plant Posse mural at Brittney West Studio, which will grow each month. CEI ArtWorks Gallery will exhibit “Terminal Abstractions” by Peter Strini. The Joan Truckenbrod Popup Gallery will display photography by David Paul Bayles from his artist in residency at the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest, and founder Marnie Zoa and the eight member artists from Voices Gallery will showcase a variety of works inspired by the animal kingdom. Free. Information: www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Opening Reception: “I Came From Far Away, But I Am Here Now,” art exhibit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The reception will feature an exhibit by 18 artists hailing from all over the world about their experiences of being an immigrant in a new land. All of the artists are currently living in Oregon. Free. Information: theartscenter.net.
Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Randy Kugler Community Hall and gazebo areas of Philomath City Park. The city’s monthly summer concert series continues with a performance by J.D. Miller and the Riveredge Boys. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from the Philomath Lions Club. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Runa in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Whiteside Theatre and Corvallis Folklore Society present the first concert in their Celtic music series with a performance by Irish folk group Runa. Admission: $20 general, $25 reserved seats. Advance tickets and information: https://runa.brownpapertickets.com/.
