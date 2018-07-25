Thursday: SAGE Summer Concert
Music: Up-and-coming Corvallis band Organized Chaos will perform along with ska group Ludicrous Speed 6 p.m. Thursday at the SAGE Summer Concert Series in Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Friday: ‘Levity’
On Stage: LadyBeast Productions and Paradox Media present their circus-inspired show, “Levity,” 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $15-$20. Advance tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3559671 or Corvallis Brewing Supply.
Sunday: Festival Latino
Event: The free, family-friendly event returns from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to Albany’s Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave. It will feature entertainment, cultural performances, children’s activities, a health and resource fair, food for purchase and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/albanyparksandrecreation/ or 541-917-7777.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis — Free Range Open Mic, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 Hill St. NE, Albany — Caveman Dave, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe (formerly Cloud & Kelly’s), 126 SW First St., Corvallis — Wavelength, 10 p.m., $3.
Downtown Dog, 780 S. Main St., Lebanon — Hank Shreve, 6 p.m., $10.
Imagine Coffee, 5460 Philomath Blvd., Corvallis — Doug Booth, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lunch Box Art Talk, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Greg Bal will lead a discussion about art and being an immigrant, based on the exhibit “I Came From Far Away, But I Am Here Now.” Free. Information: theartscenter.net.
Artist Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Cornerstone Associates, 1445 SE Crystal Lake Drive, Corvallis. An art installation titled “The David Angel,” created by Andrew Nigon during an artist residency in collaboration with those participating in Cornerstone’s Wood Projects and community access program. Free. Information: 541-752-9724 or bburris@cornerstoneassoc.org.
Guitars Under the Stars, 4 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weinrich Drive, Lebanon. The festival features guitar-driven music. The first night includes performances by tribute bands of Rush, Faith No More and Judas Priest. Free admission Thursday night. Single-day pass with camping, $15. Weekend pass: $45-$100. Advance tickets and information: http://guitarsunderthestars.net.
SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Amphitheater, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Mid-valley rock band Organized Chaos will perform, followed by ska band Ludicrous Speed. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Proceeds raise funds for the SAGE Garden to help grow food for hunger relief organizations in Corvallis. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts: “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. The musical by Meredith Willson follows con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer to dupe residents of a Midwestern town. Tickets: $10 general, $8 students and seniors at the door or advance. Information and advance tickets: http://lafta.webs.com.
Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp: Disney's "My Son, Pinocchio," 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This musical, which retells the classic Disney story of Pinocchio from Geppetto's perspective, features the classic songs, "When You Wish upon a Star" and "I've Got No Strings," along with new songs by Oscar and Grammy winner Stephen Schwartz. Tickets: $10-$12 and $8 for kids 12 and under. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
River Rhythms: Mat Kearney, 7 to 10 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Singer-songwriter Kearney, a Eugene native, will perform. He just released his fifth studio album, “CrazyTalk." Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. In this romantic comedy set in the 1950s, a witch casts a spell over a man to whom she's attracted. Complications ensue. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
"I Am My Own Wife," 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. "I Am My Own Wife," 2004 winner of Tony and Pulitzer prizes, is the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year old German transvestite and antiques collector who hid from Nazi and Communist regimes in plain sight as a woman. This play features one actor playing more than 30 characters. Tickets: $13 general, $10 for students and seniors at the door or advance. Advance tickets and information: http://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
Movies at the Mill: "Teenagers from Outer Space" 9 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman St., near the Santiam Travel Station, Lebanon. The 1959 sci-fi horror film will be shown. Movie will begin at dusk. Free. Bigfoot Bites is the food vendor. Information: scrogginsmill.org.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Night with Max Brockmann and Cienna Jade, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Haley Johnson and Leo London, 9 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Five Letter Word, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Brugly Others, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Terry Robb and Adam Scramstad, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Randy Williams, 7 p.m.
MORE
Noon at the Plaza, noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. A comedy reader’s theatre play, “The Cemetery Club” by Ivan Menchell, will be performed. Free. Grab lunch. Seating available or people can bring lawn chairs. Information: www.ci.lebanon.or.us/calendar.
Guitars Under the Stars, 4 to 11 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weinrich Drive, Lebanon. The second day includes performances by Michael Hermes, Black Powder County, RDG, Gary Hoey, and Ty Curtis. The festival will also feature a laser light show, disc golf hole-in-one challenge and the first day of the world's longest guitar solo. Tickets: $22 single-day pass, $37 single-day pass with camping. Advance tickets and information: http://guitarsunderthestars.net.
Arts Alive, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Arts Center plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The new event series, held the last Friday of the month, invites members of the public to make and participate in creating art, or to watch professional and emerging artists at work. Suggested donation: $10. Information: theartscenter.net.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Blues band Louis Creed and the Geezers will perform. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
Movies at Monteith: “Jurassic Park,” 6 p.m., movie starts at 8:50 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Steven Spielberg’s first film in the franchise about modern-day dinosaurs. Food and activities begin at 6 p.m. People may start setting up at 5:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MoviesAtMonteith/ or call the Albany Downtown Association at 541-928-2469.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts: “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Tickets: $10 general, $8 students and seniors at the door or advance. Information and advance tickets: http://lafta.webs.com.
Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp: Disney's "My Son, Pinocchio," 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $10-$12 and $8 for kids 12 and under. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
"I Am My Own Wife," 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Tickets: $13 general, $10 for students and seniors at the door or advance. Advance tickets and information: http://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
"Levity: New Orleans Circus & Music," 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. New Orleans-based circus company LadyBeast Productions and Paradox Media present a circus-inspired journey into the interior worlds of human existence. This somatic theater narrative is supported by a musical score created by Bemya Nymph. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3559671 and Corvallis Brewing Supply. Information: ladybeastproductions.com/levity.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — You, Me and the Moon, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Mons La Hire and Hunter, 8 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jill Cohn, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Arlene, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — DTW and Ugly Tarantino, 9 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — Flat Stanley, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Art and Wine in the Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. The 19th Annual Art & Wine in the Garden will feature arts and crafts from more than 35 mid-valley artists, music from Dennis Monroe's Funked Up Blues Jam, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, and food and wine for purchase. Free. Information: www.garlandnursery.com or 541-753-6601.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Science Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Science-themed storytime, for preschool age children and their caregivers, followed by activities that link literature to math and science concepts. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Craft Beer Picnic, noon to 8 p.m., Cornelius Orchard & Farm, 3375 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Block 15 presents a family-friendly picnic that celebrates local craft brewing. The event features live music, children's activities, lawn games and food available for purchase. Free shuttle from 1 to 9 p.m. stops at Block 15 and campus Downward Dog. Admission: $7. Information: block15.com/picnic.
Guitars Under the Stars, 12:30 to 11:30 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weinrich Drive, Lebanon. The third day includes performances by Minor Anomaly, Symbolic, Metts Ryan Collins, Unleash the Archers, Light the Torch and more. The festival will also feature a water slide, laser light show, the second day of the disc golf hole-in-one challenge and the continuation of the world's longest guitar solo. Tickets: $22 single-day pass, $37 single-day pass with camping. Advance tickets and information: http://guitarsunderthestars.net.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts: “The Music Man,” 2 and 7 p.m. performances, Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Tickets: $10 general, $8 students and seniors at the door or advance. Information and advance tickets: http://lafta.webs.com.
Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp: Disney's "My Son, Pinocchio," 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $10-$12 and $8 for kids 12 and under. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
Philomath Uncorked Wine Walk, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Philomath. The Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce presents the eighth annual wine walk, where downtown businesses serve as tasting rooms for participants to sample wine from local wineries as well as spirits, cider and beer. Tickets: $15 each. ID bracelets and souvenir wine glasses available at The Wine Vault, Spindrift Cellars or Marys Peak True Value Saturday, July 28 after 2:45 p.m. Information: www.philomathchamber.org.
“Summer Bands and Brews,” 6 to 10 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The outdoor concert series in the Strawberry Plaza will feature a performance by Shane Brown & Friends. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/194222804554730/.
Majestic Reader's Theatre: "Top Girls," 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Caryl Churchill's 1982 play examines the role of women in society and what it means to be a successful woman. Tickets: $10-$12. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Concert: Space Camp, Flexing and Drag Rag, 7:30 p.m., Mudville Stadium, 2860 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. The show space is accessible by a downward-sloping driveway. Connecticut hardcore band Space Camp will perform with mid-valley punk bands Flexing and Drag Rag. All ages. Cover: $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/480134512436078/.
"I Am My Own Wife," 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Tickets: $13 general, $10 for students and seniors at the door or advance. Advance tickets and information: http://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
Eighties Dance Party, 8 to 11 p.m., Sky High Brewing rooftop, 160 NW Jackson Ave., Corvallis. Local DJ The Turntable Enabler will play 80s favorites. 21 and over. Cover: $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/SkyHighBrewing/.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cellar Cat — The Nancy Hamilton Trio, 5:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Art and Wine in the Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Arts and crafts from more than 35 mid-valley artists, music from Louis & the Geezers, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, and food and wine for purchase. Free. Information: www.garlandnursery.com or 541-753-6601.
Festival Latino, noon to 4 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. This family-friendly event features entertainment, cultural performances, children's activities, a health and resource fair, and food for purchase. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/albanyparksandrecreation/ or 541-917-7777.
Guitars Under the Stars, noon to 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weinrich Drive, Lebanon. The final day includes performances by Bayou Boyz, a Deep Purple tribute, Linden Wood, Points North and more. The festival will also feature a car show, and the finals of the disc golf hole-in-one challenge. Tickets: $22 single-day pass, $37 single-day pass with camping. Advance tickets and information: http://guitarsunderthestars.net.
"I Am My Own Wife," 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Tickets: $13 general, $10 for students and seniors at the door or advance. Advance tickets and information: http://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Majestic Reader's Theatre: "Top Girls," 3 and 7 p.m. performances, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $10-$12. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
We Rise to Resist: Voices from a New Era in Women’s Political Action Discussion, 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Ahna Kruzic, Angie Carter and Gabrielle Roesch-McNally, three contributors to the essay collection "We Rise to Resist," will read from the book and lead a discussion on how to build support for a women-led effort on issues affecting the political and cultural environment. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Summer Sounds: The High Street Band, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. This ensemble will perform everything from swing, jazz and funk to Top 40 and 90s dance hits. Free, but donations appreciated. Food vendors open at 6 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information: https://www.facebook.com/albanysummersounds/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Downtown Dog — The Broken Bard, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
Concerts in the Park, 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 SE Park St., Lebanon. Salem's JT and the Tourists will perform rock 'n' roll hits from the 1950s and 60s. Free. Information: http://lebanondowntownassociation.com/about.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds: Dusty Herd, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. The five-member country band from Eugene will perform. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
Corvallis Community Choir Summer Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, July 10 to August 28, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This nonaudition choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit the website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Music in the Garden: The Real Sarahs, 7 to 9 p.m., 712 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. This trio of women, all named Sarah, create music with vocals and acoustic instruments. Folk, blues, jazz and country influences run through their songs and stories. Suggested donation: $10-$15 or whatever people can do. All proceeds go to the musicians. Information: 541-740-3985.
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m., Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The community band will perform Gershwin music with guest conductor Mark Tarasawa, guest artists The Hammered Brass and vocalist Rebecca Douglas. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
"The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari," silent film with live music, 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. The 1920 silent film about a hypnotist who uses a somnambulist to commit murders will be shown accompanied with live music by Sonochromatic. Tickets: $8 general, $6 seniors at the counter. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DarksideCinema/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing — Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — Gumbo, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Benton County Fair & Rodeo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The fair begins with Family Fun Day; visitors 16 and under admitted free. Concert performances begin at 7 p.m. by Briana Renea, followed by headliner Love & Theft at 8:30 p.m. Concert tickets: Free with fair admission. Gate prices: $10 adult, $5 senior and youth. Advance: $8 adult, $4 senior and youth. Carnival wristbands: $25 advance, $30 at the gate. Season passes: $20 adult, $12 senior and youth. Advance tickets and information: bentoncountyfair.net.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Benton County Fair & Rodeo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Senior Day; visitors age 60 and over admitted free. Concert performances begin at 7 p.m. by Dreams, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band followed by Rob Garrett's Neil Diamond tribute. Concert tickets: Free with fair admission. Gate prices: $10 adult, $5 senior and youth. Advance: $8 adult, $4 senior and youth. Carnival wristbands: $25 advance, $30 at the gate. Season passes: $20 adult, $12 senior and youth. Advance tickets and information: bentoncountyfair.net.
Family Garden Cookout, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. An evening of cooking in the garden with the whole family. Each night will feature a different dish, all with ingredients harvested from SAGE and cooked in the cob oven, plus activities for the kids and opportunities to explore. Space is limited. Registration required. Cost: $10 per adult, $7 per child, kids 2 and under free. Registration information: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/eci/forkids/familycookout/.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: BJ Thomas, 7 to 10 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. The five-time Grammy and two-time Dove Award winning singer, possibly best-known for the hit "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," has sold more than 70 million records and is ranked in Billboard’s Top 50 most played artists over the past 50 years. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Oregon State University Theatre’s Bard in the Quad returns with performances of Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Attendees are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
