Thursday: SAGE Summer Concert
Music: Portland bluegrass band Hillstomp and mid-valley country group Adam Larson and Co. will perform 6 p.m. Thursday at the final SAGE Concert Series in Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Free with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Friday: Practicing Sincerity
Music: Santa Cruz, California indie rock bands Practicing Sincerity and Eve’s Peach will perform along with Corvallis folk artist Shaene Marie Pascal 8:30 p.m. Friday in the garden area of Nearly Normal’s Gonzo Cuisine, 109 NW 15th St., Corvallis. Cover: $5. Accessibility information: https://www.facebook.com/events/313273089235630/.
Tuesday: Community Movie Night
Movie: Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman returns 7 p.m. Tuesday to show the 1920 silent crime-thriller “The Penalty” starring Lon Chaney with live music accompaniment by Sonochromatic at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Admission: $8 general, $6 seniors at the counter. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2264140403862373/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Levi Jess, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Studly Kitchen, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Abolitionist and Year of the Fist, 8 p.m., $5.
MORE
Art and Coffee, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults 16 and up can join in a morning of art, coloring, conversation, music, and treats. Supplies provided or participants can bring their own. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
August Film Series, Fix It: "Health, Money and Fear," 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The third and final film in the series presented by the Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates will be shown. The creator of the film, Dr. Paul Hochfeld, will lead a discussion following. Free. Information: 541-207-3407.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Adrift,” 7 p.m., Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Flynn Creek Circus, an all-human production, comes to Corvallis for the first time. Acrobatic stunts set against a story of a sea odyssey, along with aerialists, acrobats, jugglers and more. Admission: opening night special $22 adults, $11 kids. Information: https://flynncreekcircus.com.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Norman Baker, 10 p.m., $5.
Downward Dog Cafe — Smyth & Brax, The Macks, The Wrented, 9 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — John Sherman, 7 p.m.
MORE
Noon at the Plaza, noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. Singer-songwriter Jesse Meade will perform. Free. Seating available or people can bring lawn chairs. Information: www.ci.lebanon.or.us/calendar.
Northwest Art & Air Festival, (balloon liftoff at 6:45 a.m.), 4 p.m., Timber-Linn Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Opening day of the festival features art and food vendors, festival stage, wine and microbrew garden, Red Robin Kid Zone and live music by Eldon T Jones and N Touch at 5 p.m. and Aerosmith Rocks tribute band (7 p.m.) The night concludes with the annual Night Glow at dusk. Concerts are free, but donations are appreciated. Wristband required for concerts. Parking is $5. Information and schedule: http://nwartandair.org.
“Arts and Friends” exhibit opening reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Moreland Auditorium, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Six artists who are all friends (Rip Cronk, Ken Haines, Lee Kitzman, Earl Newman, Bill Siebler and Vince Zettler) share works in this exhibit. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org or 541-929-6230.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Jaspar Lepak, a Seattle-based folk-Americana songwriter, will perform. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Adrift,” 7 p.m., Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Admission: $50 front row VIP, $27 adults, $20 seniors, students and military with ID and $12 children (3-12 years). Advance tickets and Information: https://flynncreekcircus.com.
Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Marks Ridge Winery, 29255 Berlin Road, Lebanon. Melody Pie Trio, fiddler Kevin Craven, cellist Beth Brown and singer-songwriter Ralph Penunuri, will play free-ranging folk-roots music from bluegrass to story songs, country rock, blues and swing. Bring picnic fare. Wine and beer served. Cost: $10. Information: http://www.marksridge.com/calendar.html.
"William Shakespeare for Kids," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. ACT Youth Program participants presents a festival of three Shakespearean plays: "Twelfth Night," "Romeo and Juliet," and "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." These plays use modern language and are significantly shortened yet aim to keep the Elizabethan flair and the complexity of the Bard’s plots. Tickets: $10 each. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds Movies: “Top Gun,” movies begin at dusk (9:15 p.m.), Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. Tom Cruise stars in this 1986 movie about students in an elite Navy fighter pilot school. People begin setting their blankets and lawn chairs up around 8:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Divine Diva, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Lucas Bespiel, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Pete Kozak, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Northwest Art & Air Festival, (balloon liftoff at 6:45 a.m.), 10 a.m., Timber-Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Festivities include Young Eagles Flights (registration 9 a.m. at the airport) art and food vendors, microbrew and wine gardens, Red Robin Family Zone, live performances by Creature Teachers (live animal show), country artist Briana Renea (4:30 p.m.) and headliner The Goo Goo Dolls at 8 p.m. Concerts are free, but donations are appreciated. Wristband required for concerts. Parking is $5. Information and schedule: http://nwartandair.org.
Day of Shred: Tommy McGuigan's Memorial Skate Jam, noon to 4 p.m., Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park, SW Second St., Corvallis. Hosted by the Benton County Skateboarding Alliance. Classes and competitions for adults and youth with a cash prize for the winner. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/233604767265054/.
Spiritopia Strawberry Rhubarb Release Party, noon to 5 p.m., Spiritopia Tasting Room, 720 NE Granger Ave. Building B, Corvallis. Spiritopia celebrates the release of its newest product, made from Willamette Valley strawberries, rhubarb and rose of pinot noir. Tastings and tours are free for adults 21 and over. Information: www.spiritopia.com.
Bollywood Under the Stars, 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea. DJ Prashant and Bollywood Dreams present a night of world fusion music, dancing, and Bhangra Dance instruction. This event will also feature dinner and the option of a campout (s'mores by the campfire) and breakfast. Admission: $75 per person, $37.50 child under 12, $56.25 dinner only, children 5 and under free. Advance tickets and information: https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Adrift,” 5 and 8 p.m. performances (8 p.m. 21 and over only), Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Admission: $50 front row VIP, $27 adults and $20 seniors, students and military with ID. Advance tickets and information: https://flynncreekcircus.com.
“Summer Bands and Brews,” 6 to 10 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The outdoor concert series in the Strawberry Plaza will feature a performance by Robert Meade and 8ball. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/639996926340716/.
Majestic Reader's Theatre: "Deep Blue Sea," 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Terence Rattigan's play is an account of lives blighted by love or the lack of it. It opens with the failed suicide of Hester Collyer, who has deserted her husband for an ex-fighter pilot. Tickets: $10-$12. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
"William Shakespeare for Kids," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $10 each. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Build the Bowl Fundraiser, 9 p.m., Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Fundraiser for the Benton County Skateboarding Alliance will feature musical performances by mid-valley bands Wups and If This, These. All ages until 10 p.m. Cost: $5 donations. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/709761662698995/.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cellar Cat North Albany — Michael Anderson with Ray Brassfield, 5:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Northwest Art & Air Festival, (balloon liftoff at 6:45 a.m.), 9 a.m., Timber-Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Festivities include Young Eagles Flights (registration 9 a.m. at the airport), a 9 a.m. car show, art and food vendors, microbrew and wine gardens, Red Robin Family Zone (all open at 10 a.m.), Eli March-kids variety show, and performance by country musician Tyler Stenson (1 p.m.). Concerts are free, but donations are appreciated. Wristband required for concerts. Parking is $5. Information and schedule: http://nwartandair.org.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Adrift,” 1 and 4 p.m. performances, Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Admission: $50 front row VIP, $27 adults, $20 seniors, students and military with ID and $12 children (3-12 years). Advance tickets and Information: https://flynncreekcircus.com.
"William Shakespeare for Kids," 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $10 each. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Majestic Reader's Theatre: "Deep Blue Sea," 3 and 7 p.m. performances, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $10-$12. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Pickling Pointers, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The OSU Master Food Preserver Program presents the final part of a four-part demonstration workshop series on preventing wasted food, in collaboration with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s “No Food Left Behind" project. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
"August: Osage County" Auditions, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Auditions Aug. 27-28, call backs Aug. 29. A father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady little secrets, and the rest of the Weston clan know how to love each other and be cruel to each other in this comedy by Tracy Letts. Performances are Nov. 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17. Information and role descriptions: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/august-osage-county/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Pencils, Pens and Drinks with Friends, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
Author Event: Jeff Riley, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Riley, a former sports writer with the Los Angeles Times, will read from his book “Big Time: The People, The Places & The Game of Oregon 8-Man Football.” Riley was raised in the Willamette Valley and earned a journalism degree from Oregon State University. Free. Information: 541-754-7668.
Corvallis Community Choir Summer Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, July 10 to August 28, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This nonaudition choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit the website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney nonandjay1@gmail.com.
"August: Osage County" Auditions, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Auditions Aug. 27-28, callbacks Aug. 29. Performances are Nov. 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17. Information and role descriptions: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/august-osage-county/.
Dog Breth, The Shifts and Maria DeHart in concert, 7:30 p.m., Mudville Stadium, 2860 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Seattle rock band Dog Breth will perform with mid-valley group The Shifts and solo artist DeHart. All ages. The show space is accessible via by a downward-sloping driveway. Cover: $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1703953566388587/.
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m., Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. In the final concert of the season, the community band will perform its favorites with guest artists Anne and Larry Hubble. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Blues, Brews and Bikes, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Waverly Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, 2853 Salem Ave. SE, Albany. Event features music by Beyond the Moon, samples from Deluxe Brewing, barbecue food and side dishes, the opportunity to vote on favorite bikes and to win a custom trophy. Information: 541-990-4580 or waverlyplacealc.com.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Austin Miller, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m. (signups at 8 p.m.)
MORE
Family Garden Cookout, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. An evening of cooking in the garden with the whole family. Ingredients are harvested from the SAGE Garden and cooked in the cob oven. Children's activities. Space is limited. Registration required. Cost: $10 per adult, $7 per child, kids 2 and under free. Registration information:http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/eci/forkids/familycookout/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Author Event: Janna Knittel, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Knittel, an author and poet who lives in Minnesota but still sometimes calls Oregon home, will read from her book of nature poems “Fish & Wild Life.” Free. Information: 541-754-7668.
"William Shakespeare for Kids," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $10 each. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.