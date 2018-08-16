Saturday: Summit Summer Festival
Event: The 39th annual festival, near the Summit Community Center 21 miles west of Corvallis off Highway 20, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, will feature craft booths, live music by mid-valley groups, art exhibits and more. Free. No dogs or alcohol permitted.
Saturday: Call and Response VIII
Reception: The artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday is for "Celebr8," the latest group exhibit by the Call and Response artists' collective. The free event will feature a gallery talk (6:30 p.m.) and live music by Shawn Hinz. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-and-response-viii-celebr8.
Saturday: Improv Jam
On Stage: The No Offense improv group will play comedy games with audience members in the spirit of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 7 p.m. Saturday in the Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $6. Tickets and information: majestic.org or box office 541-738-7469.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Poetry Open Mic, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Zen Guitar, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Jazz Trio, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival, gates open at 3 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. for Fest pass; Reed Anderson farm, about three miles east of Brownsville off Highway 228. Opening day performers include Scott Stevens (5 p.m.) and Temecula Road (7 p.m.) on the Sunrise stage, and main stage performers Amy Clawson (4 p.m.), Rodney Atkins (6 p.m.) and Alabama (8 p.m.). Admission: Four-day pass general admission $180, single day general admission $100, children’s four-day pass general admission $75 (ages 7-11), children 6 and under free. Fest pass, add $60 to admission. Tickets and information: http://www.willamettecountrymusicfestival.com/2018-tickets/.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late. This month’s art walk includes the the walk's newest venue, Peak Sports, which will host outdoor artist Danielle Nelson. Rhizosphere Studios will feature environmental artist Tara Pierce’s multimedia art connecting humanity to the marine environment, and Diane Comeau will show three different beading techniques at The Arts Center. Free. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Wheels & Whiskey, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Peak Sports, 207 NW Second St., Corvallis. Bike experts will answer bike-related questions and offer support on a variety of topics, while a representative from 4 Spirits Distillery will discuss whiskey. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/peaksportscorvallis/.
Movie in the Park: “The Goonies,” 5 to 10 p.m., Avery Park, Corvallis (near the Avery Park Locomotive Memorial). The 1985 family adventure, filmed in Oregon, will be shown at sunset. Kid Zone, with activities, begins at 6 p.m. and preshow entertainment starts at 8 p.m. Beer garden included. Free. Donations welcome. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisParksRecreation/.
Family Garden Cookout, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. An evening of cooking in the garden with the whole family. Ingredients are harvested from the SAGE Garden and cooked in the cob oven. Children's activities. Space is limited. Registration required. Cost: $10 per adult, $7 per child, kids 2 and under free. Registration information: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/eci/forkids/familycookout/.
Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Randy Kugler Community Hall and gazebo areas of Philomath City Park. The city’s monthly summer concert series continues with a performance by Alsea-based band Swamp Grass. Concessions will be available for purchase from the Philomath Lions Club. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Swing Family Picnic, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Free live music and dancing, as well as food and games. Local band Swangle will perform. Potluck picnic from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and live music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Corvallis Swing Dance Society. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/.
August Film Series, Fix It: "Healthcare at the Tipping Point," 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The film, presented by the Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, looks at the issue from a business perspective. A discussion will follow. Free. Information: 541-207-3407.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Sick Monkey, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Haus of Dharma: Corvallis Pride Pageant, 10 p.m., $3.
Downtown Dog — DC Blues, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Kurtis Copenhagen’s Variety Hour, 8 p.m., $3.
Imagine Coffee — James Roberts, 7 p.m.
MORE
Adults, Crafts and Coffee, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. A low-key morning of art, coloring, conversation, music, and treats for adults 16 and up. The library has supplies for adult coloring, watercolors and acrylic painting. Crochet is featured this summer, with lessons for beginners. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Noon at the Plaza, noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. Michael and Deborah will perform children’s songs, show tunes and folk rock. Free. Seating available or people can bring lawn chairs. Information: www.ci.lebanon.or.us/calendar.
Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival, gates open at 1 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. for Fest pass; Reed Anderson farm, about three miles east of Brownsville off Highway 228. Performers include Julia Rizik (1 p.m.), Adam Craig (2 p.m.), Ruthie Collins (4 p.m.) and Ray Fulcher (6 p.m.) on the Sunrise stage and main stage performers Clare Dunn (3 p.m.), Drew Baldridge (5 p.m.), Cam (7 p.m.), and Eric Church (9 p.m.). Admission: Four-day pass general admission $180, Single-day general admission $100, children’s four-day pass general admission $75 (ages 7-11), children 6 and under free. Fest pass $60 add to admission. Tickets and information: http://www.willamettecountrymusicfestival.com/2018-tickets/.
Chintimini BBQ and Summer Concert, 4 to 6 p.m., Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Games and catered food served by VanVleet Meat Co. Music will be performed by Cassandra Robertson. Admission: $8 per person, pay in advance. Information: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/28930.
Harris Bridge Folk Festival, 4 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. The first day of the folk festival features performances by folk duo Paper Wings, Summit native Wilhelmina Frankzerda, Emily Mann at 4 p.m. and award-winning Portland singer-songwriter Beth Wood (6 p.m.). People who purchase camping and weekend passes can participate in all activities. Admission: All weekend camp $30 person, single night $20, all-weekend music pass $50, Friday-only music pass $15, Sunday-only music pass $30, children under 8 admitted free. Advance tickets and full schedule: http://www.harrisbridgevineyard.com/folkfestival.html.
Benton County Museum BBQ Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The fundraiser will feature BBQ food provided by Valley Catering and wine from Spindrift Cellars, and a chance to view the Corvallis Art Guild’s exhibit “Fresh.” Tickets: $35 adults, $5 kids 5 and under. Advance tickets available at the museum or calling 541-929-6230.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. The Brian Copeland Band will perform. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds Movies: “Wonder,” movies begin at dusk (9:15 p.m.), Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. The family drama, based on a bestselling book, is about a boy with facial differences entering public school for the first time. People begin setting their blankets and lawn chairs up around 8:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Elizabeth Healy, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Mikael Pedersen, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Arlene, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Janky McGee, Alamance, Abandon Shoe, 9 p.m. $5.
Imagine Coffee — TriplePlay Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Harris Bridge Folk Festival, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (only available to camping and weekend pass guests), Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. The day features yoga, a hike in the woods and acoustic performances in the woods by Beth Wood and Karl Smiley (10 a.m.), by the river by Despite the Whiteness (noon) and a group trip to the Summit Summer Festival. People who purchase camping and weekend passes can participate in all activities. Admission: All-weekend camp $30 person, single night $20, all-weekend music pass $50, Friday-only music pass $15, Sunday-only music pass $30, kids under 8 admitted free. Advance tickets and full schedule: http://www.harrisbridgevineyard.com/folkfestival.html.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival, gates open at 11 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for Fest pass, Reed Anderson farm, about three miles east of Brownsville off Highway 228. Performers include Sarah Ames (noon), Seaforth, (2 p.m.), Kenton Bryant (4 p.m.), and Dillon Carmichael (6 p.m.) on the Sunrise Stage, and main stage performers SmithField (1 p.m.), Russell Dickerson (3 p.m.), Drake White and the Big Fire (5 p.m.), Justin Moore (7 p.m.), and Lady Antebellum (9 p.m.). Admission: Four-day pass general admission $180, Single-day general admission $100, children’s four-day pass general admission $75 (ages 7-11), children 6 and under free. Fest pass, add $60 to admission. Tickets and information: http://www.willamettecountrymusicfestival.com/2018-tickets/.
Carnival at the Carousel, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Historic Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Albany. The first anniversary of the carousel will be celebrated with a vintage carnival fundraiser featuring a cake walk, old carnival games, characters, photo board, kissing booth, and food vendors. Free admission. Game tickets are 25 cents each and carousel rides $2. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AlbanyHistoricCarousel/.
Annual Summit Summer Festival, noon to 7 p.m., in the field of the Summit Community Center, Summit is located 21 miles west of Corvallis off Highway 20. The 39th annual festival includes craft booths, live music by local performers, watermelon-eating contest, 2018 festival “Bee-Love” T-shirt made by artist Earl Newman, quilt and art exhibits, and more. Free. Event is a fundraiser for the Summit Community Center’s youth scholarships. Bring drinking water. No dogs or alcohol permitted.
Call and Response VIII: Celebr8 Artists’ Reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The artists’ reception will include a gallery talk at 6:30 p.m. and live music by Shawn Hinz. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-and-response-viii-celebr8.
“Summer Bands and Brews,” 6 to 10 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The outdoor concert series in the Strawberry Plaza will feature a performance by Neil Gregory Johnson. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/218135098785793/.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild Showcase, 7 p.m., third Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second Street, Corvallis. Donations appreciated. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
No Offense: The Improv Jam, 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Improv Jam features comedy games in the spirit of the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” in which audience members can volunteer to join in. Tickets: $6. Information and tickets: majestic.org or call box office at 541-738-7469.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cellar Cat North Albany — David Rogers, 5:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Harris Bridge Folk Festival, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. The final day of the festival features eight hours of music performances by Pacific Northwest artists Tyler Stenson (noon), Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw (2 p.m.), Jeffrey Martin (4 p.m.) and Anna Tivel (6 p.m.). People who purchase camping and weekend passes can participate in all activities. Admission: All-weekend camp $30 person, single night $20, all-weekend music pass $50, Friday-only music pass $15, Sunday-only music pass $30, kids under 8 admitted free. Advance tickets and full schedule: http://www.harrisbridgevineyard.com/folkfestival.html.
Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival, gates open at noon and 11:30 a.m. for Fest pass, Reed Anderson farm, about three miles east of Brownsville off Highway 228. Performers include Cowboy Church with Amy Clawson (10 a.m.), Jay Allen (noon), Austin Burke (1 p.m.), Post Monroe (3 p.m.), and Austin Jenckes (5 p.m.) on the Sunrise stage, and main stage performers Lindsey Ell (2 p.m.), The Cadillac Three (4 p.m.), A Thousand Horses (6 p.m.), and Kid Rock (8 p.m.). Admission: Four-day pass general admission $180, Single-day general admission $100, children’s four-day pass general admission $75 (ages 7-11), children 6 and under free. Fest pass $60 add to admission. Tickets and information: http://www.willamettecountrymusicfestival.com/2018-tickets/.
Open Streets Corvallis, noon to 4 p.m., Cloverland Park to Harding Center, Corvallis. Walk, bike, and play at the free annual street festival, featuring outdoor games, music, food vendors and bicycle-powered fun. Information: https://openstreetscorvallis.org/.
Westwood Community Church Outdoor Concert Series, 6 p.m., on Highway 34 at Greasy Creek Road, about 4 miles up the Alsea Highway. The community church presents its third and final concert of the 2018 outdoor concerts series with a performance by the Cornerstone Gospel Singers on the banks of the Greasy Creek. Free, but an offering for Cornerstone’s ministry will be taken. Information: 541-602-2175.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
Interzone Coffee — Ariadne (NYC), Deadly Discs, Jessica Billey, Knave, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
Craft Night with The Arts Center, 6:30 p.m., every third Tuesday, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Try a new project using the library’s supplies or bring your own project and supplies. Attendees can show off completed art or works in progress. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Albany Summer Orchestra: Collaborative Summer Orchestra Pops Concert, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. recital), Monteith Riverpark, NW Water Ave., Albany. The Albany Summer Orchestra, which features 60 members, ranging in ages 11 to 80, from the Albany String Orchestra, Albany Youth Orchestras, high school and middle school band youth and community members from Albany and Sweet Home, will perform. Selections will include music from “The Lord of the Rings,” the Royal Fireworks music and more. The Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia will perform a recital at 6 p.m. to open the concert. Free.
Corvallis Community Choir Summer Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, July 10 to August 28, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This nonaudition choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit our website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m., Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The community band will perform music of “The Roaring ‘20s” with guest artist Steve Matthes. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
WEDNESDAY
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Courtney Marchesi Art Reception, 6 p.m., Restore Physical Therapy, 966 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. An evening of ocean art, goodies and wine, with 15 percent of all sales being donated to Women Investing in Samaritan Health. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2098861730383417/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m. Fourth Wednesdays. All writers welcome. No critiquing unless requested. Call 541-928-8501 for location.
The Hilltop Big Band featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano, 7:30 p.m., Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Big band jazz, blues, Latin, swing and funk rock. Free. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Levi Jess, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Studly Kitchen, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Abolitionist and Year of the Fist, 8 p.m., $5.
MORE
Art and Coffee, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults 16 and up are invited to join in a morning of art, coloring, conversation, music, and treats. Supplies provided or participants can bring their own. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Amphitheater, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Portland bluegrass band Hilstomp and Corvallis country-Americana group Adam Larson and Co. will perform. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Proceeds raise funds for the SAGE Garden to help grow food for hunger relief organizations in Corvallis. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
August Film Series, Fix It: "Health, Money and Fear," 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The third and final film, presented by the Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, will be shown. Creator of the film, Dr. Paul Hochfeld, will lead a discussion following. Free. Information: 541-207-3407.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Adrift,” 7 p.m., Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Flynn Creek Circus, an all-human production, comes to Corvallis for the first time. Acrobatic stunts set against a story of a sea odyssey, along with aerialists, acrobats, jugglers and more. Admission: opening night special $22 adults, $11 kids. Information: https://flynncreekcircus.com.
