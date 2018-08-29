Thursday: Comedy Open Mic
Comedy: The Irrelevant Podcast hosts an open mic where aspiring mid-valley comedians can try their material at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Downward Dog Café (formerly Cloud & Kelly’s Public House), 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Signups start at 7:30 p.m. Free. 21 and over. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/842874032576240/.
Monday: Octopoulpe
Music: Corvallis Experiments in Noise presents performances by the South Korean noise act, along with Olympia’s Ambigere, Platinum Grapefruit of Eugene, and Corvallis’ The Doubtful Guests 6 p.m. Monday at Interzone Coffee Shop, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/corvallisnoise/.
Wednesday: ‘Clue’
Movies: The 1985 comedy-mystery, based on the popular board game, will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5-$7. Advance tickets and information: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3595868.
THURSDAY
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Austin Miller, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — The Blues Cats, 6 p.m., $10.
Downward Dog Cafe — Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m. (signups at 8 p.m.)
Family Garden Cookout, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. An evening of cooking in the garden with the whole family. Ingredients are harvested from the SAGE Garden and cooked in the cob oven. Children's activities. Space is limited. Registration required. Cost: $10 per adult, $7 per child, kids 2 and under free. Registration information:http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/eci/forkids/familycookout/.
Author Event: Janna Knittel, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Knittel, an author and poet who lives in Minnesota but still sometimes calls Oregon home, will read from her book of nature poems “Fish & Wild Life.” Free. Information: 541-754-7668.
"William Shakespeare for Kids," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. ACT Youth Program participants will present a festival of three Shakespearean plays: "Twelfth Night," "Romeo and Juliet," and "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." These plays use modern language and are significantly shortened yet keep the Elizabethan flair and the complexity of the Bard’s plots. Tickets: $10 each. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
FRIDAY
Downtown Dog — Chris Valdez, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Minor Anomaly, Loja, Grumbler, 8 p.m., $5.
Arts Alive, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Arts Center plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The event series, held the last Friday of the month, invites members of the public to make and participate in creating art, or to watch professional and emerging artists at work. Suggested donation: $10. Information: theartscenter.net.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Jaspar Lepak, a Seattle-based folk-Americana songwriter, will perform. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
"Saving Atlantis," 7 p.m., (Aug. 31-Sept. 6) Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. The feature-length documentary on coral reefs, produced by Oregon State University filmmakers, will be shown. At the first screening, filmmakers David Baker and Justin Smith of Oregon State Productions, the team behind the documentary, will be on hand for a question-and-answer session with the audience following the film. For ticket information and additional screening times: darksidecinema.com.
"William Shakespeare for Kids," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $10 each. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds Movies: “Coco,” movies begin at dusk (9:15 p.m.), Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. Disney Pixar's Oscar-winning animated film will be shown. People begin setting their blankets and lawn chairs up around 8:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
SATURDAY
Bombs Away Cafe — yOya, 8 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Sheldon Roy, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing — Melody Ketsdever and Mitch Traeger, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Terry Worley, 6 p.m.
Interzone Coffee — Forrest Friends, Grin Hound, Drag Rag, FSG Noizchestra, 5:30 p.m.,
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
"William Shakespeare for Kids," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $10 each. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
SUNDAY
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cellar Cat North Albany — Matt Neely with Jacques Gabriel, 5:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
Interzone Coffee — Octopoulpe, Ambigere, Platinum Grapefruit, 6 p.m.
Whiteside Theatre History Tour, noon, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $5 general and free for members at the door. Tours are conducted by the Whiteside Theatre Foundation. Information: whitesidetheatre.org.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
TUESDAY
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
Graphic Novel Book Club for Adults: "Be Prepared" by Vera Brosgol, 6:30 p.m. first Tuesdays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Anyone aged 18 and older is welcome to participate in informal discussions of popular and contemporary graphic-novel titles. Copies of the titles to be discussed each month will be made available for checkout from the second-floor reference desk at the library. Moderated by Bonnie Brzozowsi. Information: 541-766-6793.
Corvallis Community Choir Fall Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, Sept. 9 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This nonaudition choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit the website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Sci-Fi Extravaganza: “Warning from Space,” 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Doors open at 6 p.m. The 1956 Japanese sci-fi film, in which UFOs look like giant starfish, will be shown with vintage drive-in ads. Admission: $5 with credit towards food. Information: https://www.darksidecinema.com/.
WEDNESDAY
Bombs Away Cafe — Americas, Boo, Black Magnet, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing — Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — Gumbo, 7 p.m.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Clue," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The 1985 comedy-mystery based on the popular board game will be shown. Tickets: $5-$7. Advance tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3595868.
THURSDAY
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Adam Miller in concert, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th St. The folksinger and storyteller will perform a sing-along concert, “Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill Last Night: Folksongs of the American Labor Movement.” Miller, of Drain, Oregon, performs more than 200 concerts annually in 48 states, and is a favorite at folk festivals across the country. Free. Information: 541-367-5007.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.