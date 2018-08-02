Friday: Micky Dolenz
Music: Dolenz, of The Monkees band and TV show, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Benton County Fair, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The concert is free with fair admission. Gate prices: $10 adult, $5 seniors and youth. Advance tickets and information: bentoncountyfair.net.
Monday: Lisa Prank
Music: The Seattle punk artist will perform with Vancouver, B.C.-based rock group Supermoon and Corvallis’ Dumb Luck 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mudville Stadium, 2680 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. The show space is accessible via a downward-sloping driveway. All ages. Cover: $5. Information: https://bit.ly/2vu3ccX.
Tuesday: Fate 55
Music: The mid-valley rock 'n' roll band will perform at National Night Out, presented by the Lebanon Police Department, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Ralston Park, 925 SE Park St., Lebanon. The event will include free food, vendors, dunk tank, bike rodeo and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LebanonPD/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Benton County Fair & Rodeo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Senior Day; visitors age 60 and over admitted free. Concert performances begin at 7 p.m. with Dreams, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, followed by Rob Garrett's Neil Diamond tribute. Concert tickets: Free with fair admission. Gate prices: $10 adult, $5 senior and youth. Advance: $8 adult, $4 senior and youth. Carnival wristbands: $25 advance, $30 at the gate. Season passes: $20 adult, $12 senior and youth. Advance tickets and information: bentoncountyfair.net.
Teen Day: 80s Decade Party, 1 to 3 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens in or entering middle or high school are invited to rock all things 1980s. Music, dancing, movies, fashion, activities, games and snacks. Free. Snacks and materials provided. Dressing up encouraged. Information: 541-766-6794.
Family Garden Cookout, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. An evening of cooking in the garden with the whole family. All ingredients harvested from SAGE and cooked in the cob oven. Activities for the kids and opportunities to explore. Space is limited. Registration required. Cost: $10 per adult, $7 per child, kids 2 and under free. Registration information: https://bit.ly/2v921Ax.
Oregon Jamboree Kickoff Party, 6 p.m., Sports fields behind Sweet Home High School, off 18th Street, Sweet Home. Gates open at 5 p.m. This free event takes place at the festival’s front gates and includes performances by Elana Jane, Brewers Grade, and headliner Morgan Evans at 8 p.m. Beer garden, food, and prizes. Information: oregonjamboree.com.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
River Rhythms: BJ Thomas, 7 to 10 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. The five-time Grammy and two-time Dove Award winning singer, known for the hit "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," has sold more than 70 million records. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Oregon State University Theatre’s Bard in the Quad returns with Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. In this romantic comedy set in the 1950s, a witch casts a spell over a man to whom she's attracted. Complications ensue. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Movies at the Mill: "The Outlaw" 9 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman St., near the Santiam Travel Station, Lebanon. The 1943 Western will be shown. Movie will begin at dusk. Free. Bigfoot Bites is the food vendor. Information: scrogginsmill.org.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Andy Lynn, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Regretti’s and Midnight Shipwrecks, 10 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Merkel Music, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Rainbow in the Clouds: Candyland, 10 p.m., $3.
Imagine Coffee — Sweet Melange, 7 p.m.
MORE
Benton County Fair & Rodeo, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Heroes Day: Veterans, active military, first responders, and police and fire personnel admitted free. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest (until 4 p.m.). Concert performances begin at 7 p.m. by Fate 55, followed by headliner Micky Dolenz at 8:30 p.m. Concert tickets: Free with fair admission. Gate prices: $10 adult, $5 senior and youth. Advance: $8 adult, $4 senior and youth. Carnival wristbands: $25 advance, $30 at the gate. Season passes: $20 adult, $12 senior and youth. Advance tickets and information: bentoncountyfair.net.
Noon at the Plaza, noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. Singer-acoustic guitarist Alicia Zabalza will perform. Free. Seating available or people can bring lawn chairs. Information: www.ci.lebanon.or.us/calendar.
Oregon Jamboree, 1 p.m., Sports fields behind Sweet Home High School, off 18th Street, Sweet Home. Main stage performers for the country music festival's first day include Redwood Son at 1 p.m., Cloverdayle at 6 p.m., Maren Morris at 8 p.m. and Brett Eldredge at 10:30 p.m. Admission: three-day passes reserved seating $280, three-day passes general admission $150, three-day child general admission $45, one-day general admission $110 and reserved camping $140. Advance tickets and information: oregonjamboree.com.
Artists’ Reception: Cindy Conder and Lori Garcy, 6 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. August featured artists are Conder, a glass artist from Corvallis, and Garcy, a metal artist from Brownsville, displaying the exhibit "Born in Fire." Reception includes music by String Theory. Beer, wine and snacks. Free. Information: gallerycalapooia.com or 541-971-5701.
First Friday Downtown: Carnival, 6 to 9 p.m., downtown Lebanon. The event, sponsored by the Lebanon Downtown Association, features food, vendors, sidewalk sales, photo booth, carnival games, and live music in the Strawberry Plaza. Free. Information: 541-619-4545.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Jeremy Gordon, award-winning singer-songwriter, will perform. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
Dinna Fash in concert, 7 p.m., Marks Ridge Winery, 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home. The Celtic trio of Kevin Craven, Maria Blair, and Beth Brown will perform. Admission: $10. Information: https://bit.ly/2LPu95d.
Movies at Monteith: “Wonder Woman,” 7 p.m., movie starts at 8:50 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Gal Gadot stars in director Patty Jenkins' 2017 hit. Food and activities begin at 6 p.m. People may start setting up at 5:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MoviesAtMonteith/ or call the Albany Downtown Association at 541-928-2469.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Attendees are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds Movies: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” movies begin at dusk (9:15 p.m.), Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. The eighth movie in the "Star Wars" canon follows Rey as she trains under Luke Skywalker. People begin setting their blankets and lawn chairs up around 8:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Rhyse, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Kurtis Copenhagen’s Variety Show, 8 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — David Rogers, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren, 7 p.m.
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Midsummer Annual Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. The sixth annual festival is a free and family-friendly event, which features hands-on opportunities to interact with theater, dance, music, and visual arts. Information: http://midsummerarts.org.
Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Benton County Fair & Rodeo, 11 a.m. to midnight, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Final day. Concert performances begin at 8:30 p.m. with headliner Uncle Kracker. Concert tickets: Free with fair admission. Gate prices: $10 adult, $5 senior and youth. Advance: $8 adult, $4 senior and youth. Carnival wristbands: $25 advance, $30 at the gate. Season passes: $20 adult, $12 senior and youth. Advance tickets and information: bentoncountyfair.net.
Oregon Jamboree, 11 a.m., Sports fields behind Sweet Home High School, off 18th Street, Sweet Home. Main stage performers include Ryan Griffin at 2 p.m., Diamond Rio at 4 p.m., Jerrod Niemann at 6 p.m., LoCash at 8 p.m. and Clint Black at 10:30 p.m. Admission: three-day passes reserved seating $280, three-day passes general admission $150, three-day child general admission $45, one-day general admission $110 and reserved camping $140. Advance tickets and information: oregonjamboree.com.
Author Event: Daniel De Vise, 11:30 a.m., Peak Sports, 207 NW Second St., Corvallis. The Book Bin hosts De Vise, an author and journalist, for a discussion about his book “The Comeback: Greg LeMond, The True King of American Cycling, and a Legendary Tour de France.” Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BookBinCorvallis/.
“August: Osage County” read-through, noon, Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Hear the play and meet the staff before auditions, Aug. 27-29. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AlbanyCivicTheater/.
Pool Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Kids and families participating in the library’s summer reading program can attend this free pool party, hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. No registration required. Information: Youth Services, 541-766-6794.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
OSU Summer Choir, 7 to 9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The OSU Summer Choir, under the direction of Steven Zielke, presents selections from Handel's "Messiah" and other choral favorites. Tickets: $5 advance, $10 at the door. OSU and K-12 students free. CAFA discounts apply. Advance tickets: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/SACevents.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Attendees are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
“Bell, Book and Candle,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Tickets: $13 adults, $10 seniors and juniors. Tickets are available online at albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Help with reserving or purchasing online is available from Sid Stevens Jewelers, 541-967-8140.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cellar Cat — Matt Bradford, 5:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Oregon Jamboree, 11 a.m., Sports fields behind Sweet Home High School, off 18th Street, Sweet Home. Main stage performers include Brewers Grade at 12:30 p.m., Darryl Worley at 2:30 p.m., Chris Lane at 4:30 p.m., and Brantley Gilbert at 7 p.m. Admission: three-day passes reserved seating $280, three-day passes general admission $150, three-day child general admission $45, one-day general admission $110 and reserved camping $140. Advance tickets and information: oregonjamboree.com.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Attendees are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Concert: Lisa Prank, Supermoon and Dumb Luck, 7:30 p.m., Mudville Stadium, 2860 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. The show space can be accessed via a downward-sloping driveway. Seattle pop-punk artist Prank will perform along with indie rock band Supermoon of Vancouver, BC and Corvallis’ Dumb Luck. Cover: $5. Information: https://bit.ly/2vu3ccX.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
“Call and Response: VIII Celebr8” art exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. This is the eighth show for the eight-member Call and Response art group. Artists’ reception is Saturday, Aug. 18. Exhibit is on display through Sept. 26. Free. Information: lasells.oregonstate.edu.
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
National Night Out, 5 to 8 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 SE Park St., Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department presents the 35th Anniversary of National Night Out. The event includes free food, music by Fate 55, a dunk tank, vendors, a bike rodeo and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LebanonPD/.
Graphic Novel Book Club for Adults: “Mooncop” by Tom Gauld, 6:30 p.m. first Tuesdays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Anyone aged 18 and older is welcome to participate in informal discussions of popular and contemporary graphic-novel titles. Copies of the titles to be discussed each month will be made available for checkout from the second-floor reference desk at the library. Moderated by Bonnie Brzozowsi. Information: 541-766-6793.
Corvallis Community Choir Summer Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, July 10 to August 28, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This nonaudition choir dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit our website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney, nonandjay1@gmail.com
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m., Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The community band will perform a concert for kids of all ages. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
The Hilltop Big Band featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Corvallis. The band will perform big band jazz, blues, Latin and funk rock. Free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m.
MORE
Togetherhood Kids Clothing Giveaway, 4 to 7 p.m. (Aug. 9-10), Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Gently used back-to-school clothing. Free. Information: contact Julia Labahn, julialabahn@ymcaalbany.org or 541-926-4488, ext. 120.
SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Amphitheater, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Portland-based folk artist Olivia Awbrey and Seattle band The Mondegreens will perform. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Proceeds raise funds for the SAGE Garden to help grow food for hunger relief organizations in Corvallis. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: Sawyer Brown, 7 to 10 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Country band Sawyer Brown, known for the hits "Some Girls Do," "Thank God for You" and "All These Years," will play the final concert of the season. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Attendees are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.