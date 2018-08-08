Thursday: SAGE Summer Concert
Music: Portland folk artist Olivia Awbrey and Seattle band The Mondegreens will perform 6 p.m. Thursday at the SAGE Summer Concert Series in Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Thursday: Sawyer Brown
Music: Longtime country band Sawyer Brown closes the River Rhythms season 7 p.m. Thursday at Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
Thursday: ‘The Little Shop of Horrors’
Movies: The 1960 horror-comedy movie will be shown at Movies at the Mill beginning at dusk (9 p.m.) at Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman St., near the Santiam Travel Station, Lebanon. Free, but donations are appreciated. Bigfoot Bites is the food vendor. Information: scrogginsmill.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m.
MORE
Togetherhood Kids Clothing Giveaway, 4 to 7 p.m. (Aug. 9-10), Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Gently used back-to-school clothing. Free. Information: contact Julia Labahn, julialabahn@ymcaalbany.org or 541-926-4488, ext. 120.
SAGE Summer Concert, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Amphitheater, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Portland-based folk artist Olivia Awbrey and Seattle band The Mondegreens will perform. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Free admission with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Proceeds raise funds for the SAGE Garden to help grow food for hunger relief organizations in Corvallis. Information: corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
River Rhythms: Sawyer Brown, 7 to 10 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Country band Sawyer Brown, known for the hits "Some Girls Do," "Thank God for You" and "All These Years," will play the final concert of the season. Free. Food and drinks are available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: riverrhythms.org.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Oregon State University Theatre’s Bard in the Quad returns with Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Attendees are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
Movies at the Mill: "The Little Shop of Horrors," 9 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman St., near the Santiam Travel Station, Lebanon. The 1960 horror-comedy movie featuring a giant man-eating plant will be shown. Movie will begin at dusk. Free. Donations are appreciated and help support the Scroggins Mill Restoration project. Bigfoot Bites is the food vendor. Information: scrogginsmill.org.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Renascentia, The Berated and Project Atlas, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Heatwave pre-party, 10 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Cleo Lynx, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Chris Valdez, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Doctor Zoo Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Noon at the Plaza, noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. Alternative-bluegrass band the Bush Pilots will perform. Free. Seating available or people can bring lawn chairs. Information: www.ci.lebanon.or.us/calendar.
Pre-Owned Art Sale, Day 1: donate art, noon to 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. People are invited to donate any original art they may have for the pre-owned art sale. It is tax-deductible. No Giclee prints or printed canvases (posters from museums or galleries may be accepted). Information: contact Jen Bouton, jenb@theartscenter.net or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtsCenterOregon/.
Togetherhood Kids Clothing Giveaway, 4 to 7 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Gently used back-to-school clothing. Free. Information: contact Julia Labahn, julialabahn@ymcaalbany.org or 541-926-4488, ext. 120.
Library Takeover for Adults, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The festivities begin after the library closes. Adults ages 18 and over can play Nerf games, video games or try a new craft. Light refreshments provided. Enter the library through the Monroe Avenue doors, across from Central Park. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Bard in the Quad: “The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
Movies at Monteith: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” movie starts at 8:50 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Food and activities begin at 6 p.m. People may start setting up at 5:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MoviesAtMonteith.
Harrisburg Summer Sounds Movies: “Grease,” movies begin at dusk (9:15 p.m.), Riverfront Park Gazebo on First and Smith Streets. The 1978 musical will be shown. People begin setting their blankets and lawn chairs up around 8:30 p.m. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2JfKNp1.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Jonathan Sterling, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Boo and Phase IV, 10 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Bush Pilots, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Mary Cameron: “Hey Loretta,” 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Guitar Masala Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Amazing Grange Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Rummage sale, pie auction, chances to win a cord of firewood, free kids prizes, free popcorn, raffles and more. People can also learn about the grange and meet some of its members. Proceeds will help cover the cost of a new roof for the grange. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Marys-River-Grange-Hall-288171007887164/.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Just For Piano Fun Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. Sponsored by Linn-Benton Community College, Donn Rochlin, teacher and pianist, specializes in teaching adults. Participants will learn to play any song and a variety of the "tricks of the trade" used by professional piano players. Tuition: $99, includes a book and CD for home study. Registration call: 541-917-4840. Information: 503-539-9153.
Pre-Owned Art Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TheArtsCenterOregon/.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Scott Martin in concert, noon to 2 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter Martin, a 1973 Corvallis High School graduate, will perform songs from his new album, “Missing.” Martin is returning to professional music after a hiatus of more than 20 years. Free. Information: Emerson Vineyards, 503-838-0944.
"Heatwave," a community party and fundraiser, 1 to 10 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park Amphitheater, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Vendors, face-painting and other activities, raffles, and DJs playing a family dance party (1-4 p.m.) and adult dance party (4-10 p.m.). Suggested donation: $5 with all proceeds going to Jackson Street Youth Services. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bombsawaycafe/.
Interzone’s 20th Anniversary Party, 3 to 11 p.m., Interzone Coffee Shop, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Come celebrate Interzone’s anniversary with free music, coffee and food. Music performances include independent singer-songwriter David Dondero, The Wobblies, Drag Rag, and more. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/456241148174321/.
Invasive Species Cook-off, 5 to 8 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. The Institute for Applied Technology hosts this fundraiser, which features a buffet dinner by Kalamata Bistro, local libations, a cook-off contest, live music, raffle prizes and kids activities including face-painting. The event is sold out. Information: https://appliedeco.org/invasive-species/invasive-species-cook-off/.
Friday Night Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Ray Hanna of the Reckless Rockhounds will perform. Bring a dinner or buy hot dogs and chips for $5. Cover: $10, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com.
“Summer Bands and Brews,” 6 to 10 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. The outdoor concert series in the Strawberry Plaza will feature a performance by Alicia Zeblaza & the Gabe Cox Band. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1444478568990881/.
Bard in the Quad: ”The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cellar Cat North Albany — Lori LeMaster with Pete Riley Osborne, 5:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Paint Out on the Farm, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bald Hill Farm, Corvallis. Sponsored by Greenbelt Land Trust and Vistas & Vineyards. Directions and additional information will be provided upon registration. Information or RSVP: rebecca@greenbeltlandtrust.org or 541-752-9609.
Bard in the Quad: “The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Bring low lawn chairs and blankets, warm clothing and food if desired. Tickets: $15 general, $10 students and seniors, and $5 OSU students. Tickets online: http://oregonstate.edu/dept/theatre or box office 541-737-2784.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
Charlie Hope: Children’s Music Concert, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Hope, an award-winning musician, presents a melodic, interactive concert for young children and families. Free. Information: Youth Services, 541-766-6794.
Corvallis Community Choir Summer Term Rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, July 10 to August 28, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Drive, Corvallis. This nonaudition choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing together. For information, visit our website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us or contact Nan Chaney nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Concerts in the Park, Corvallis Community Band, 8 p.m., Central Park in front of the gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The community band will perform ragtime music with guest artist Dow Yeh on piano, Sax Trax and the Claribelles. Free. Information: c-cband.org.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — If This, These and Straya, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing — Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Old World Deli — Gumbo, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson performs music of Johann Ferdinand Fischer. Free, but donations appreciated.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Poetry Open Mic, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Zen Guitar, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Jazz Trio, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late. This month’s art walk includes the the walk's newest venue, Peak Sports, which will host outdoor artist Danielle Nelson. Rhizosphere Studios will feature environmental artist Tara Pierce’s multimedia art connecting humanity to the marine environment, and Diane Comeau will show three different beading techniques at The Arts Center. Free. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Movie in the Park: “The Goonies,” 5 to 10 p.m., Avery Park, Corvallis (near the Avery Park Locomotive Memorial). The 1985 family adventure, filmed in Oregon, will be shown at sunset. Kid Zone, with treasure map activities, begins at 5:30 p.m. and pre-show entertainment starts at 8 p.m. Beer garden included. Free. Donations welcome. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisParksRecreation/.
Family Garden Cookout, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. An evening of cooking in the garden with the whole family. Ingredients are harvested from the SAGE Garden and cooked in the cob oven. Activities for the kids. Space is limited. Registration required. Cost: $10 per adult, $7 per child, kids 2 and under free. Registration information: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/eci/forkids/familycookout/.
Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., Randy Kugler Community Hall and gazebo areas of Philomath City Park. The city’s monthly summer concert series continues with a performance by Swamp Grass. Concessions will be available for purchase from the Philomath Lions Club. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Swing Family Picnic, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Free live music and dancing, as well as food and games. Local band Swangle will perform. Potluck picnic from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and live music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Corvallis Swing Dance Society. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/.
