Block 15 Brewing presents the Craft Beer Picnic from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Cornelius Orchard and Farm, 3375 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.
The family-friendly event, which celebrates local craft brewing, will feature live music, children's activities, crafts, lawn games, including cornhole, “Dunk-a-Brewer” dunk tank fundraiser and more.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Block 15, Kalamata Bistro, and Burnheimer Meat Co. Families are welcome all day and lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
There will be a free shuttle service from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. that includes stops at Block 15 and the campus Downward Dog. Vehicle parking is available for $5 per vehicle.
Admission is $7. For more information, see block15.com/picnic.
