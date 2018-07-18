Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wild Hare CountryFest, July 20-21, Canby. Admission: $48-$63. Information: wildharecountryfest.com.

Afroman, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, The Domino Room, Bend. Admission: $20-$25. Information: bendticket.com.

Cody Jinks, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $35+. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Dispatch, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, Oregon Zoo Amphitheater, Portland. Admission: $39+. Information: zooconcerts.com.

Ned LeDoux, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, Elsinore Theatre, Salem. Admission: $25-$35. Information: elsinoretheatre.com.

The Comedy Get Down Tour, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $49+. Information: rosequarter.com.

Dropkick Murphys with Flogging Molly, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene. Admission: $45-$50. Information: thecuthbert.com

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, Elsinore Theatre, Salem. Admission: $35-$39. Information: elsinoretheatre.com.

Henry Rollins: Travel Sideshow Tour, 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $25-$155. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Chase Rice, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $32-$35. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Twenty One Pilots, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: tickets on sale 7/20. Information: rosequarter.com.

“1984,” July 6-28, Pentacle Theatre, Salem. Admission: $29. Information: pentacletheatre.org.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 9 p.m. Friday, July 20, Crystal Ballroom, Portland. Admission: $25+. Information: crystalballroompdx.com.

Eleven .44: Destination Hell Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $31-$43. Information: hultcenter.org.

The Roots, 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21, Oregon Zoo, Portland. Admission: $57-$117. Information: www.zooconcerts.com.

Los Lonely Boys, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, Elsinore Theatre, Salem. Admission: $30-$45. Information: elsinoretheatre.com.

The Decemberists, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. Admission: $40+. Information: bendconcerts.com.

Jackson Browne, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, Cuthbert Amphitheatre, Eugene. Admission: $46-$76. Information: thecuthbert.com.

Matt Kearney, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, Riverfront Park, Salem. Admission: $25. Information: riverrock.ticketleap.com.

Oregon Brewers Festival, July 26-29, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland. Admission: $7. Information: oregonbrewfest.com.

TajMo, 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, Cuthbert Amphitheatre, Eugene. Admission: $35-$60. Information: thecuthbert.com.

Electric Fences Music Festival, noon to midnight, Saturday, Aug. 4, Lunasea Gardens, Nehalem. Admission: $20-$30. Information: electricfencesfest.com.

Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. Admission: $69+. Information: bendconcerts.com.

Pixies, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. Admission: $43+. Information: bendconcerts.com.

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, Revolution Hall, Portland. Admission: $42-$45. Information: revolutionhall.com.

An Evening with Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $43-$49. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Rebelution, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene. Admission: $25+. Information: thecuthbert.com.

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. Admission: $69+. Information: bendconcerts.com.

Styx, Aug. 24, Oregon State Fair, Salem. Admission: VIP Seating $40-$75. Information: oregonstatefair.org.

Prophets of Rage, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, Roseland Theater, Portland. Admission: $49+. Information: roselandpdx.com.

Smashing Pumpkins, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $29+. Information: rosequarter.com.

Dave Matthews Band, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. Admission: $95+. Information: bendconcerts.com.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, Crystal Ballroom, Portland. Admission: $35-$40. Information: crystalballroompdx.com.

Chromeo: Head Over Heels Tour, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $29-$33. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Gov’t Mule, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $32-$37. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Sam Smith, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $35+. Information: rosequarter.com.

“Footloose,” Sept 7-29, Gallery Theater, McMinnville. Admission: $15-$18. Information: gallerytheater.org.

Foo Fighters: Concrete & Gold Tour, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $59+. Information: rosequarter.com.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $47. Information: rosequarter.com.

W. Kamau Bell, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $34-$44. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Boy George & Culture Club, the B-52’s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $47+. Information: rosequarter.com.

Boz Scaggs, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland. Admission: $59-$79. Information: portland5.com.

Craig Ferguson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $35-$50. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

John Prine: The Tree of Forgiveness Tour, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $79-$102. Information: hultcenter.org.

Keith Urban, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene. Admission: $39-$95. Information: matthewknightarena.com.

Death Cab for Cutie, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: Tickets: $45-$56. Information: hultcenter.org.

Def Leppard and Journey, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $47+. Information: rosequarter.com.

Hannibal Buress, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $38-$48. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

Luke Bryan: What Makes You Country Tour, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: tba. Information: rosequarter.com.

Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene. Admission: $32-$77. Information: matthewknightarena.com.

An Evening with Pat Metheny, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, Revolution Hall, Portland. Admission: $55-$65. Information: revolutionhall.com.

Danny Gokey: Hope Encounter Tour, 7 p.m. Friday, October 19, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $29-$86. Information: hultcenter.org.

Arctic Monkeys, Oct. 24, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $39. Information: rosequarter.com.

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream, Oct. 25-28, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $16+. Information: rosequarter.com.

The Devil Makes Three, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $30. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.

An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $67+. Information: rosequarter.com.

Justin Timberlake: The Man of The Woods Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $49+. Information: rosequarter.com.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nov. 28-29, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland. Admission: $45-$85. Information: portland5.com.

“The Lion King” musical, Jan. 9-20, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: TBA Information: hultcenter.org.

