Dean Ween Group, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, HiFi Music Hall, Eugene. Admission: $20-$25. Information: hifimusichall.com.
WWE Smackdown Live, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $20+. Information: rosequarter.com.
The Crystal Method “Trip Home” Album Release Tour, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, HiFi Music Hall, Eugene. Admission: $20-$25. Information: hifimusichall.com.
“Finding Neverland,” Nov. 2-3, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $43-$88. Information: hultcenter.org.
Kip Moore: After the Sunburn Tour, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $35-$46. Information: hultcenter.org.
Louis the Child, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $23-$33. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Thievery Corporation, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, Roseland Theatre, Portland. Admission: $42. Information: roselandpdx.com.
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, Elsinore Theatre. Admission: $35-$65. Information: elsinoretheatre.com.
An Evening with David Sedaris, 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $39-$62. Information: hultcenter.org.
Rebelution, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene. Admission: $25+. Information: thecuthbert.com.
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. Admission: $69+. Information: bendconcerts.com.
Dispatch, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, Oregon Zoo Amphitheater, Portland. Admission: $39+. Information: zooconcerts.com.
Styx, Aug. 24, Oregon State Fair, Salem. Admission: VIP Seating $40-$75. Information: oregonstatefair.org.
Prophets of Rage, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, Roseland Theater, Portland. Admission: $49+. Information: roselandpdx.com.
Smashing Pumpkins, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $29+. Information: rosequarter.com.
Dave Matthews Band, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. Admission: $95+. Information: bendconcerts.com.
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, Crystal Ballroom, Portland. Admission: $35-$40. Information: crystalballroompdx.com.
Chromeo: Head Over Heels Tour, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $29-$33. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Gov’t Mule, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $32-$37. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Sam Smith, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $35+. Information: rosequarter.com.
“Footloose,” Sept 7-29, Gallery Theater, McMinnville. Admission: $15-$18. Information: gallerytheater.org.
Foo Fighters: Concrete & Gold Tour, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $59+. Information: rosequarter.com.
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $47. Information: rosequarter.com.
Ned LeDoux, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, Elsinore Theatre, Salem. Admission: $25-$35. Information: elsinoretheatre.com.
The Comedy Get Down Tour, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $49+. Information: rosequarter.com.
W. Kamau Bell, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $34-$44. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Boy George & Culture Club, the B-52’s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $47+. Information: rosequarter.com.
Boz Scaggs, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland. Admission: $59-$79. Information: portland5.com.
Craig Ferguson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $35-$50. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
John Prine: The Tree of Forgiveness Tour, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $79-$102. Information: hultcenter.org.
Dropkick Murphys with Flogging Molly, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene. Admission: $45-$50. Information: thecuthbert.com
Death Cab for Cutie, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: Tickets: $45-$56. Information: hultcenter.org.
Keith Urban, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene. Admission: $39-$95. Information: matthewknightarena.com.
Def Leppard and Journey, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $47+. Information: rosequarter.com.
Hannibal Buress, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $38-$48. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, Elsinore Theatre, Salem. Admission: $35-$39. Information: elsinoretheatre.com.
Luke Bryan: What Makes You Country Tour, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: tba. Information: rosequarter.com.
Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene. Admission: $32-$77. Information: matthewknightarena.com.
An Evening with Pat Metheny, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, Revolution Hall, Portland. Admission: $55-$65. Information: revolutionhall.com.
Danny Gokey: Hope Encounter Tour, 7 p.m. Friday, October 19, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: $29-$86. Information: hultcenter.org.
Henry Rollins: Travel Sideshow Tour, 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $25-$155. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Arctic Monkeys, Oct. 24, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $39. Information: rosequarter.com.
Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream, Oct. 25-28, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $16+. Information: rosequarter.com.
The Devil Makes Three, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $30. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Chase Rice, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, McDonald Theatre, Eugene. Admission: $32-$35. Information: mcdonaldtheatre.com.
Twenty One Pilots, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $57+. Information: rosequarter.com.
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $67+. Information: rosequarter.com.
Justin Timberlake: The Man of The Woods Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Moda Center, Portland. Admission: $49+. Information: rosequarter.com.
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nov. 28-29, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland. Admission: $45-$85. Information: portland5.com.
“The Lion King” musical, Jan. 9-20, Hult Center, Eugene. Admission: TBA Information: hultcenter.org.
