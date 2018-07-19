The Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath, is offering a free family day based on its exhibit, "Circa 1920-Roaring Into the Modern Age," Saturday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The day will feature activities, performances, arts and crafts, dancing, music, a scavenger hunt, classic cars and more.
Beginning at 10 a.m. the museum's front and back lawns will be filled with dancers, music, games, classic cars and other activities. Visitors can learn a dance from the 1920s with the Cool Shoes OSU dancers, enjoy the sounds of the Hilltop Big Band, or listen to the Sax Trax saxophone jazz quartet and the Claribelles quintet.
People can climb on "Old Number One," the Philomath Fire and Rescue's 1929 fire engine. Upstairs in the Moreland Gallery, the Corvallis Art Guild will have its exhibit "Fresh," and visitors can make their own "flapper bandeau" with paper flowers.
No alcohol or pets allowed. For more information, see bentoncountymuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.