This week: Local Eats
Event: Through Oct. 6, 14 Corvallis and Philomath eateries will offer a sample plate for $10 or less that features “Local 6” ingredients grown in Benton or adjoining counties. Participants are Bellhop, Block 15, Bombs Away, Castor, Caves Bier & Kitchen, The Dizzy Hen, Downward Dog Cafe, First Alternative Co-op, Laughing Planet, Nearly Normal’s, New Morning Bakery, Sky High, Taco Vino and White Wind Superfoods. Information: www.sustainable corvallis.org.
Weekend: 'Once Upon a Mattress'
Theater: The Albany Civic Theater continues its run of the campy and fun musical, based loosely on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea." Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/
Weekend: RaSani Fair
Event: Billed as Oregon's "largest body mind spirit expo," the fair sets up shop Friday and Saturday at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road. The event features more than 100 alternative holistic practitioners and exhibitors. Admission: $5; children under 12 free. Information: www.RaSaniFair.com.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — DJ Martin Radio, funk, soul and jazz. 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog — Suggestions Only, improv, 9 p.m., free.
MORE
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Oscar Goldman, Taste Nate, Ugly Tarantino, The Lique, hip-hop, 10 p.m., $7.
Downward Dog — Rainbow in the Clouds, LGBTQ+ friendly dance party for everyone, 10:30 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — Doug Booth, jazz saxophone, 7 p.m.
Old Town Deli — Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals, 7:30 p.m. Contemporary and classic big-band tunes.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Guitarist Yuri Liberzon. Information: 541-737-4061.
Adult Takeover of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., 6:15 p.m. Adults 18 and over can hang out and play games at the library after it closes. Nerf activities, video games, virtual-reality system, craft. Light refreshments. No registration required; enter through Monroe Avenue doors, across from Central Park. Information: 541-766-6793.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
American Chamber Players, presented by Chamber Music Corvallis, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Program includes works by Schubert, Gaubert, Raimi, Mozart and Dvorak. Season-ticket packages are $120, $96 and $72. Tickets for individual concerts are $26 and can be purchased at the door, at Grass Roots Books and Music and Troubadour Music in Corvallis or by calling 240-601-8992.
Writer Nick Dybek, reading from his new novel, “The Verdun Affair,” 7:30 p.m., Lab Theatre in Withycombe Hall, 2921 SW Campus Way on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Dybek is an assistant professor of creative writing and literature at OSU. “The Verdun Affair” is a historical novel that explores grief, loss, love and war in the aftermath of World War I and in 1950s Los Angeles. Free.
“An Ideal Husband,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oscar Wilde’s smart social satire revolves around a powerful politician and his high-minded wife who are beloved by London society until a long-ago misdeed threatens to unravel them. Directed by Bernadette Bascom. Tickets on opening night are $10. Information: majestic.org.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Sharkmouth, Gnarsh Mellow, Radion, rock. 8 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Webster Chicago, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Rita Brown, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
RaSani Body Mind Spirit Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road. Billed as Oregon’s “largest body mind spirit expo,” the fair features more than 100 alternative holistic practitioners and exhibitors. Admission: $5; children under 12 free. Information: www.RaSaniFair.com.
Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Kindergarten Kickstart, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Steven Engelfried and his puppet friends will perform in a show designed for children who started kindergarten this fall. A craft activity will follow and each kindergartener will go home with a new book. Siblings welcome. Free. Information: 541-766-6794.
Scio Art Exhibit Open House, 1-3 p.m., Scio City Hall, 38957 NW First Ave. The Scio Public Library is hosting an art exhibit of original works by local Oregon artists. The exhibit is inspired by the book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. This traveling exhibit is part of the Lake Oswego Reads Program. Light refreshments and drinks will be provided. The exhibit also can be viewed throughout the month of October on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:30 am to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 7:30 to 5, and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
High Steppin’ Country Dance, 7 to midnight, Elks Lodge, 1400 N.W. Ninth St., Corvallis. The dance includes line and couples dance lessons. Admission: $5 general; $4 for students, military and Dance Club members.Information, highsteppincountry.com or call 541-491-3606.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring The BFD with Ric Goldman, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Downward Dog — Celtic Session, 3:30 p.m., free.
MORE
RaSani Body Mind Spirit Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road. Billed as Oregon’s “largest body mind spirit expo,” the fair features more than 100 alternative holistic practitioners and exhibitors. Admission: $5; children under 12 free. Information: www.RaSaniFair.com.
Corvallis Hours Exchange Fall Harvest Festival, 1-5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Local goods, foods and music at this celebration of Hours, the Corvallis local currency. Information: 541-220-1960, www.hourexchange.org.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). onation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Birch Pereria & the Gin Joints Quintet, 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage. Seattle-based swing-Americana band. (Address, ticket information still needed).
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Science Pub Corvallis, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Chad Higgins, associate professor in the Oregon State University Department of Biological and Ecological Engineering, will speak on “Future Farms: Technology in the Field.” He will explore the intersection of farming and technology. Free, but an RSVP and ticketing system is in place. Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/science-pub-corvallis-october-8-2018-tickets-49672262073
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Gracewinds Music, 137 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. S.W., Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — BOO, Americas, Black Magnet, experimental, 9 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 7 p.m. Cost: 1: $20; 2: $35; 3 or more: $15 each.
Old World Deli — Gumbo, Oregon original music, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Random Review, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Victoria Fridley, retired coordinator of the LBCC Writing Center, will review “The Art of the Wasted Day,” by Patricia Hampl. Free, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Lunches OK.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Beetlejuice,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tim Burton’s comic horror tale is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Michael Keaton, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin star. Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
"Stories and Songs of the Kalapuya:" An evening with Esther and Shanin Stutzman, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. The first of the three-part Champinefu series, featuring Komemma Kalapuya storytellers. Free. Information: Dave Eckert, 541-230-1237 or deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m., free.
MORE
Author Trebbe Johnson book reading and discussion. 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2845 NW Circle Blvd. Reading and discussion led by Johnson from her new book, “Radical Joy for Hard Times: Finding Meaning and Making Beauty in Earth’s Broken Places.” Information: 978-760-0910 or email anna.cupoftea@gmail.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
