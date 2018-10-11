Friday: 'Halloween'
Movie: Before you check out the reboot, catch John Carpenter's 1978 original, as masked killer Michael Myers comes home to target Jamie Lee Curtis (in her film debut). The flick shows at 9 p.m. at the Whiteside Theater, 361 SW Madison Ave.
Saturday: Cider pressing
Make cider the old-fashioned way from noon to 3 p.m. at Thompson's Mills, noon to 3 p.m. 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Bring a picnic and take a tour of the site, Oregon’s last water-powered grist mill. It's free. Information: Information: 541-654-2052.
Weekend: Greek Food Fest
The 15th annual festival features authentic Greek food, crafts and live Greek music. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It's all happening at Lewisburg Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle in Corvallis.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m., free.
Imagine Coffee — Acoustic Open Mic, 7 p.m.; sign up, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Art Bar! A preview event for Saturday’s “Chocolate Wonderland” benefit, 5-8:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Chocolate-inspired cocktails by local distilleries, “Art in Wonderland” exhibit preview and sale. $10 cover. Information: theartscenter.net.
Author Trebbe Johnson book reading and discussion. 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2845 NW Circle Blvd. Reading and discussion led by Johnson from her new book, “Radical Joy for Hard Times: Finding Meaning and Making Beauty in Earth’s Broken Places.” Information: 978-760-0910 or email anna.cupoftea@gmail.com.
Presentation by Jennifer Avila, a Honduran journalist, author and documentary filmmaker, 5 p.m., Western View Center, 1435 SW 35th St., Corvallis. Avila will speak on “The Silencing of Dissent: How Freedom of the Press is Threatened in Honduras.” Information: kris@witnessforpeace.org.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther is the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — After Dark Monthly: Arii mas and WOKR, 10 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — Jim Car, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon, Oregon State University Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU music faculty showcase. Information: 541-737-4061.
Majestic Science Theatre 3000: “I Eat Your Skin," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. In the spirit of “Mystery Science Theatre 3000,” local improvisers and actors crack wise as a cheesy horror flick screens. Getting the honors this time out: 1971’s “I Eat Your Skin,” in which a researcher on a Caribbean island discovers a cancer cure that turns the natives into zombies. Tickets: $10. Information: majestic.org.
“Halloween,” part of Late Night Horror at the Whiteside, 9 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Before you see the reboot, catch John Carpenter’s 1978 original as masked killer Michael Myers stalks Jamie Lee Curtis (in her film debut). Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
“A ‘Bootiful Bevy of Quilts,” Jefferson ThreadHeads quilt show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jefferson High School Commons, 2200 Talbot Road SE. Featured quilter: Alice Leisy. Admission: $5. Information: jeffersonthreadheads.com.
“In the Mood: Swinging with Glenn Miller and the Dorsey Brothers,” Emerald City Jazz Kings, 7:30 p.m., Lasells Stewart Center, Corvallis. Music includes “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000” and many more. Tickets: $25. Info: www.theshedd.org.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Yak Attack, live electronica, 8 p.m., $7.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — David Burroughs, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog — Band of Comerados and Amos True & the Easy Targets, string band and classic rock, 9 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — Story time, 10 a.m.; Diversified, band, 7 p.m.
MORE
The Galleria, craft sale, sponsored by the Assistance League of Corvallis. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Information: www.alcorvallis.org.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
“A ‘Bootiful Bevy of Quilts,” Jefferson ThreadHeads quilt show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jefferson High School Commons, 2200 Talbot Road SE. Featured quilter: Alice Leisy. Admission: $5. Information: jeffersonthreadheads.com.
Greek Food Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. The 15th annual event features authentic Greek dinners, desserts, wine and spirits, crafts and live Greek music and dancing. “The Athenians,” a Portland-based Greek band featuring Maria George and Brett Pitner will perform. Complete dinners are $13 for two entrees, $15 for three entrees and a seven-entree Tailgater platter for $30. A la carte, to-go items and Greek desserts will also be available. Proceeds from the event help pay for the renovation and maintenance of the historic Lewisburg Grange Hall.
Cider Pressing at Thompson's Mills, noon-3 p.m. 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Make cider the old fashioned way at Oregon’s last water-powered grist mill at this family-friendly event. Bring a picnic, tour the mill. Free. Take home cider for Halloween. Information: 541-654-2052.
2 Towns Cider House, Eighth Annual Harvest Party, noon to 10 p.m., 2 Towns production facility in South Corvallis, 1749 SW Airport Ave. Craft ciders, food vendors, tours of the production space, music including La Rhonda Steele, DTW, Sol Seed, Far Out West. Admission: $10. No minors,. Profits benefit Trillilum Family Services. Information: https://bit.ly/2OOO8CA.
Fifth Annual Chintimini Fall Fashion Show, 1 p.m., Chinitimini Senior Center, 2601 Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Local clothing stores provide the latest styles, modeled by volunteers. Dessert bar and wine available. Ages 21 and up only. Tickets are $12 for Corvallis residents, $15 for nonresidents. Information and tickets: 541-766-6959 or online at https://bit.ly/2RGoJti.
National Novel Writing Month plot-planning party, 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Get ready for November’s National Novel Writing Month. Free.
“I Am My Own Wife,” 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This one-person show, featuring Michael Winder, tells the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an eccentric German transvestite and antiques collector who hid from Nazi and Communist regimes in plain sight as a woman. Harriet Owen-Nixon directs this production, which played earlier this season at Linn-Benton Community College. Tickets: $14. Information: majestic.org.
“Chocolate Wonderland,” a benefit for The Arts Center, 6-10 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Chocolate, art, hors d’oeuvres, auctions. Tickets: $50. Information: theartscenter.net.
High Steppin Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
Corvallis Comedy Night at the Majestic: Matt Braunger. 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St. Oregon born stand-up comic having performed for Comedy Central and Netflix specials. Show will contain adult language, no one admitted under 18 without parent or guardian. Tickets: $14. Information: 541-758-7827.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Caller and cuer: Sandy Harris.
Planet Boogie, 7:15-9 p.m., Downtown Dance, 223 NW Second St., just north of Peak Sports. A blend of music and rhythms from around the globe and across the decades. To protect the dance floor plan to dance barefoot or use indoor-only shoes. Admission to this family-friendly event is a suggested $5-10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog — Celtic session, 3 p.m., free.
MORE
Greek Food Fest, noon to 6 p.m., Lewisburg Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. The 15th annual event features authentic Greek dinners, desserts, wine and spirits, crafts and live Greek music and dancing. “The Athenians,” a Portland-based Greek band featuring Maria George and Brett Pitner, will perform. Complete dinners are $13 for two entrees, $15 for three entrees and a seven-entree Tailgater platter for $30. A la carte, to-go items and Greek desserts will also be available. Proceeds from the event help pay for the renovation and maintenance of the historic Lewisburg Grange Hall.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/
“I Am My Own Wife,” 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This one-person show, featuring Michael Winder, tells the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an eccentric German transvestite and antiques collector who hid from Nazi and Communist regimes in plain sight as a woman. Harriet Owen-Nixon directs this production, which played earlier this season at Linn-Benton Community College. Tickets: $14. Information: majestic.org.
Author event: Robert Michael Pyle, reading from his first novel, “Magdalena Mountain,” 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Naturalist Pyle has written 22 nonfiction books; he lives in rural Washington state. Free.
Amore Chamber Music Concert, 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. “Sunday Sweets”, trio suites by Pachelbel, Marais, Telemann. Flauto traverso, Kimary Fick, baroque violin, Vicki Gunn, baroque cello, Kathryn Brunhaver, harpsichord and organ, Craig Hanson. Free but donations appreciated.
Saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet, in concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. The quartet includes pianist Joey Caldarazzo, Eric Revis on bass and Justin Faulkner on drums. The performance is part of “SAC Presents,” a visual and performing artist series presented by OSU’s School of Arts and Communication. Individual performance tickets are $30 and $35 in advance, $35 and $40 at the door. All seats are reserved. Discounted season ticket packages and four-performance mini-plans are now on sale online and by phone through Oct. 14. Individual performance tickets also are on sale. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Li2QfB or call 541-737-5592.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848. Starts Oct. 7.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Schmizza Pizza House — Bow Wow Bingo SafeHaven Fundraiser, 6 p.m. $1 a card or $5 for six.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30-7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Gracewinds Music, 137 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. S.W., Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15-8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Teddy Roosevelt Oregon Tour, featuring Joe Wiegand as Roosevelt, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Wiegand began touring the country as Roosevelt after a 25-year career in politics and public policy. Fundraiser for the Benton County Historical Society and the Whiteside Theatre Foundation. Tickets are $5 for members of either organization, $6 for nonmember seniors and youths under 18 and $7 for adults. Info: whitesidetheatre.org.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Bathing Belles and Kurtis Copenhagen, Minnesota indie-folk duo and local cowboy punks, 9 p.m., $5.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson performs music of Francois Roberday. Donations accepted.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tim Burton directed this 1985 comedy, Paul Reuben’s first big screen outing as Pee-wee Herman. Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Curtis Monette, live looping, 9 p.m., free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog — Ben Mutschler Ensemble, jazz, 8:30 p.m., free.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther is the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/.