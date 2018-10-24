Friday, Saturday: Beerfest
Event: This year's Mid-Valley Brewfest runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday and 3-10 p.m. Saturday in the Two Rivers Market parking lot, Third Avenue and Ferry Street, Albany. Live music both days. Admission is $20; proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. Information: midvalleybrewfest.com
Weekend: Open art studios
Visual arts: It's the last weekend for the 16th annual Philomath Open Studios Art Tour and sale, with 43 artists at 16 sites around Philomath. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. both days. Information: philomathopenstudios.com.
Weekend: Arioso Chamber Players
Concerts: The mid-valley ensemble starts its season with a pair of concerts, 7 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Albany and 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Corvallis. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors; youths 12 and under are free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Night of the Living Fed 2: Dinner and a frightful movie, 7 p.m. Costumes and door prizes. $20.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Saundra Perrin, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — A night of Celtic music. Men of Worth,6 p.m. Keltocalypse, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Meet the Author: Greg Miller, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Miller and Betsy Mason are the authors of the new book “All Over the Map: a Cartographic Odyssey,” and also write the National Geographic cartography blog “All Over the Map.” Free. Information: 541-754-7668 or events@grbookstore.com.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther instructs. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
OSU-Corvallis Symphony, “Stars of the Orchestra,” 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Students who play in the orchestra will audition for the chance to perform solos at a February concert. Free.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — JMac and Steve, music duo, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Wups + Dan Gold + Theo B. Veeus, 10 p.m. $5
Imagine Coffee — Dinna Fash, Celtic music, 7 p.m.
Old Town Deli — The Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on vocal and piano; big band jazz, blues, Latin and funk rock, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, Oregon State University Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: David Servias, solo piano. Information: 541-737-4061.
Coffin Park Cemetery Haunted Attraction, 5-9 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Suggested donation: $5 per person or $15 per family. Proceeds benefit the American Legion and FISH of Albany. Information: facebook.com/coffinparkcemetery.
Mid-Valley Brewfest, 5-10 p.m., Two Rivers Market parking lot, Third Avenue and Ferry Street, Albany. Music: Gabriel Cox at 5 p.m. and the Nash Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes a Brewfest mug and five drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are $1 each. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. For more information, see the online event at midvalleybrewfest.com. Sponsored by the Albany Downtown Association.
Suds and Social Security, 5:30 p.m., Barsidious Brewing, 644 S. Main St., Lebanon. Guest speaker, Rob Jackman, from the Society of Financial Awareness, will speak on topics of interest related to strategies pertaining to Social Security. Presented by Linn-Co Credit Union. Registration: www.linncofcu.org/ales-and-assets/suds-social-security.
Trolley of Terror! 6 to 9 p.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Candlelit tour of the Monteith House and ride on the Trolley of Terror. Tours begin at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Cost: $10 per adult; $5 per child. Seating is limited and tickets sell out early. To purchase tickets, call, 541-928-0911 or visit the Albany Visitors Association, 110 3rd Ave. SE.
Pumpkin Carving & Monster Mash Dance, 6-9 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NE. Carve a spooktakular pumpkin masterpiece, then dance with fellow ghouls and goblins at the Monster Mash Dance. Cost is $10 and space is limited. Call 541-917-7760 or visit www.albanyparksandrecreation.org, to reserve your spot.
Spooky Splash, 6 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Show off your costume, play games, make crafts. Regular admission rates apply.
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7 to 11 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. All proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
OSU Valley Library Visiting Writers Series: Sarah Sentilles, 7:30 p.m., The Valley Library, 201 SW Waldo Pl., Corvallis. Author Sarah Sentilles is a writer, teacher, critical theorist, scholar of religion, and author of books including “Breaking Up with God: A Love Story.” Her most recent book, “Draw Your Weapons,” was published in 2017.
Best Cellar Coffee House, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church. 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Blues and Sunshine opens the show, followed by Rita Brown and Bill Smyth at 8:30 p.m. Admission: $2-10, your choice. Children are free and welcome. Information: Mark Weiss, mjweiss@cmug.com.
Haunted Memorial Union: Carnevil, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Oregon State University Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way. Fun and screams with a silent disco, roller rink, tarot card readers, baton throwers, crafting, games and food. Free to OSU students. Information: https://bit.ly/2RewzJG.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Halloween Party, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Live music, Halloween-themed food and desserts, and costume judging.
Bombs Away Cafe — Geist and the Sacred Ensemble + Hose Cult + If This, These, 8 p.m. $7.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Chris Arellano, Americana, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Story Time, 10 a.m.; Michael Wren, guitar, keyboard and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Halloween at the Cumberland Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cumberland Church, intersection of Main Street and Santiam Road, Albany. The family-friendly event will feature magician Jeff McMahon and storyteller Charlotte Norlin. Sponsored by the Save Our Cumberland Association, which is working to bring the building back to life. Free, but donations will be accepted. Information: saveourcumberland.org
Ghouls and Growls Dog Halloween Costume Contest, 11 a.m. to noon, at Strawberry Plaza in Lebanon. Prizes will be awarded for the most adorable, creative, scary, people’s choice and dog/owner look alike. A photographer will be on site. Non-dog owners welcome and can vote for People’s Choice. Sponsored by the Lebanon Arts Commission. Cost: $10 entry fee. Information: Leigh Matthews Bock, lmatthewsbock@ci.lebanon.or.us or call 541-258-4253.
16th annual Philomath Open Studios Art Tour and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., featuring 43 artists this year at 16 sites around town and on the back roads surrounding Philomath. Studios will be open each of those days from noon-5 p.m. Information: philomathopenstudios.com.
National Novel Writing Month, kickoff party, 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Games, refreshments, prize raffles.
“Hocus Pocus,” Whiteside movie, 3 and 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Family Halloween cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as 300-year-old witches, inadvertently resurrected by a teenage male virgin in Salem, Massachusetts. Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
Mid-Valley Brewfest, 3-10 p.m., Two Rivers Market parking lot, Third Avenue and Ferry Street, Albany. Music: Southern Crossing at 4 p.m. and The Bucket List at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes a Brewfest mug and five drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are $1 each. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. For more information, see the online event at midvalleybrewfest.com. Sponsored by the Albany Downtown Association.
“Foxfire,” presented by Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An Appalachian widow, Annie Nations, fights to protect her tranquility and land from a brash real estate developer. Directed by Don Taco. Tickets: $10 to $12. Information: 541-758-7827.
Coffin Park Cemetery Haunted Attraction, 5-9 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Suggested donation: $5 per person or $15 per family. Proceeds benefit the American Legion and FISH of Albany. Information: facebook.com/coffinparkcemetery.
Trolley of Terror! 6 to 9 p.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Historical experience with candlelit tour of the Monteith House and ride on the Trolley of Terror. Tours begin at: 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Cost: $10 per adult; $5 per child. Seating is limited and tickets sell out early. To purchase tickets, call 541-928-0911 or visit the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild Presents “The Halloween Show,” 7-9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Donations appreciated. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
“Robopocalypse: The Musical!” presented by Puppeteers for Fears troupe, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Southern Oregon puppet troupe presents its new musical, about artificial intelligence, heavily influenced by 1980s cyperpunk culture like “Tron” and “Max Headroom.” The show is not suitable for children. Tickets are $12-16. Information: majestic.org.
Arioso Chamber Players, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave., Albany. On the program: Schumann, “Fairy Tales”; Mozart, Trio in E-flat Major, K498, “Kegelstatt”; Loeffler, Two Rhapsodies. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 for students and seniors; youth 12 and under, free.
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7-11 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. All proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
Totally Tubular 80s Party, 7 p.m., Sweet Red Bistro, 208 First Ave. W., Albany. Rad costumes, dirty dancing, sick Karaoke, food, totally wild 80s-themed cocktails and party favors. Cost: $55 per person. Reservations: 541-704-0510 or message on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2ywsfOS.
High Steppin Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
Corvallis Squares Square Dance, 7-10 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Caller: Jim Hattrick. Admission: $6. Information: 541-745-7121, 503-569-2504 or corvallissquares.com.
Summit’s SPOOKtacular Halloween Dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Summit Grange Hall, 21 miles west of Corvallis off Highway 20, downtown Summit. Costume parade, treats, reggae and world music from the Big Outside Band. Alcohol-free. Admission: $7. Proceeds benefit the Summit Grange Hall.
Haunted Memorial Union: Carnevil, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Oregon State Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Fun and screams with silent disco, roller rink, tarot card readers, baton throwers, crafting, games and food. Free to OSU students. Information: https://bit.ly/2RewzJG.
“Nosferatu,” F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror masterpiece, with live musical accompaniment by the Corvallis band DTW, 10 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Admission: $10.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
16th annual Philomath Open Studios Art Tour and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., featuring 43 artists this year at 16 sites around town and on the back roads surrounding Philomath. Studios will be open each of those days from noon-5 p.m. Information: philomathopenstudios.com.
“Nosferatu,” F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror masterpiece, with live musical accompaniment by the Corvallis band DTW, 1 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Admission: $10.
“Foxfire,” presented by Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An Appalachian widow, Annie Nations, fights to protect her tranquility and land from a brash real estate developer. Directed by Don Taco. Tickets: $10 to $12. Information: 541-758-7827.
Portland Youth Philharmonic, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. The concert includes “The Far West,” by William Grant Still, considered the dean of African-American composers. Tickets: $5 at the door or online: www.portlandyouthphil.org/corvallis
Arioso Chamber Players, 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. On the program: Schumann, “Fairy Tales”; Mozart, Trio in E-flat Major, K498, “Kegelstatt”; Loeffler, Two Rhapsodies. Tickets available at the door. $15 adults, $12 for students and seniors; youth 12 and under, free.
Halloween Party, 3-5 p.m., sponsored by the Corvallis Elks Lodge at the corner of Ninth Street and Grant Avenue. Games, cupcake and cookie walk, mask decorating, apple dunking, costumes, more. Refreshments and beverages will be served. Information: 541-740-3517.
Coffin Park Cemetery Haunted Attraction, 5-9 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Suggested donation: $5 per person or $15 per family. Proceeds benefit the American Legion and FISH of Albany. Information: facebook.com/coffinparkcemetery.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7 to 9 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. All proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Brownsville Haunted House, 6-10 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Admission: $3 or three cans of food (no out of date cans). Information: https://bit.ly/2RaBKtX.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Oregon State University Choral Festival of Voices Gala Concert, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875, SW 26th St., Corvallis. Featuring OSU choral students and guest high school choirs from throughout Oregon. Free. Information/accommodations: 541-737-4671.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15-8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Brownsville Haunted House, 6 to 10 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Admission: $3 or three cans of food (no out of date cans). Information: https://bit.ly/2RaBKtX.
“A Night of Poetry,” with Jon Boisvert and Chris Mikkelson, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music. Boisvert, an Oregon poet, will read from his first book, “BORN.” Mikkelson is a spoken-word poet who lives in the Willamette Valley. He was the student poet laureate at Linn-Benton Community College for the 2106-17 school year. Free.
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7-9 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. All proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
“LBJ, the Great Society and the 1960s: A Conversation with Presidential Historian and ABC Analyst Mark K. Updegrove,” 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Part of the Oregon State University series “The 60s: The Decade That Changed America.” Updegrove is the president and CEO of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation. He is the author of four books on the presidency. Free.
“Manos: The Hands of Fate” (1966) and “Manos Returns,” (2018), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Double feature featuring the original “Manos,” considered one of the worst films ever made, and its sequel, the new flick “Manos Returns,” filmed in the mid-valley. Question-and-answer session with the cast and crew. Admission: $8 all shows.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Halloween Party II, 7 p.m. Haunted trivia; Rhyse performance; costume contest and Halloween themed food.
Bombs Away Cafe — Leatherbound: a Halloween tribute show, 9 p.m. $7.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
“School’s Out Adventure: Twilight in the Forest,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Participants will learn about the forest’s food web, carve pumpkins, go hiking, and more. Before and after care is available. Registration is required. Information: www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/ahncoutofschool
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7-11 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. All proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
Brownsville Haunted House, noon to 10 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Admission: $3 or three cans of food (no out of date cans). Information: https://bit.ly/2RaBKtX.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1-2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Coffin Park Cemetery Haunted Attraction, 4-9 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Suggested donation: $5 per person or $15 per family. Proceeds benefit the American Legion and FISH of Albany. Information: facebook.com/coffinparkcemetery.
Jefferson Jammers, 6-10 p.m. Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“The Birds,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Alfred Hitchcock classic 1968 horror-terror film, starring Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren, with supporting roles including Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright. Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE, Albany. This is a no-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, bluegrass, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
“How Big is Infinity?” a presentation by Oregon State University math fanatic Sarah Hagen, noon, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Hagen will discuss work by 19th-century German mathematician Georg Cantor. No math background is required. Free. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches.
“School’s OUT, Theatre’s IN,” 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Workshops for children ages 7 to 13. Creating character with movement; creating character with voice and sound; creative costumes and a theater tech demonstration. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Cost: $60 in city; $75 out of city. Information: www.majestic.org
“School’s Out Adventure: Twilight in the Forest,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Participants will learn about the forest’s food web, carve pumpkins, go hiking, and more. Before and after care is available. Registration is required. Information: https://bit.ly/2Pizsf7.
Antique Mall Holiday Open House, 5-9 p.m., 145 Second Ave. SW, Vintage shopping, festive treats. Door prizes will be awarded to the first 100 guests. Information: 541-704-0109 or visit https://bit.ly/2O3n25X.
Red Room Improvised Music Series, 7 p.m., Interzone Coffee House, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Three different approaches to acoustic guitar, featuring Ross Hammond from Sacramento along with mid-valley guitarists Mike Gamble and Adam Scramstad. All ages. Donations appreciated; no one turned away.