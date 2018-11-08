Weekend: 'Catch Me If You Can'
The Majestic Theatre's production of the musical "Catch Me If You Can," about a high-flying con artist, continues with performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $16-18 for the show; for information, check out the website majestic.org.
Weekend: 'The Miracle Worker'
The CSD Theaters production of the William Gibson drama, about Helen Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan, wraps up this weekend with performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, $6 for youth and $4 for ages 4 and under. Information: csdtheaters.com.
Saturday: Parade at the Carousel
If you're in Albany for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade, stick around a little longer for this event at the Historic Albany Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W, featuring the marching band The Beat Goes On. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — The Painted Pallet paint night, 7 p.m., $25 to $35.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, string band, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Gary Thorsen and Robert Henry, country, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Acoustic open mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
“The Taste,” 5-8 p.m., Mid-Valley Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany. Sample wares from valley restaurants, wineries and breweries in this fundraiser for the YMCA’s Scholarship Fund. VIP tickets are $75, allowing early access to the event at 5 p.m. General tickets are $50, allowing access to the event at 6 p.m. Information: 541-926-4488.
Downtown Unwrapped and Holiday Open House, 5 to 8 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Unveiling of merchant holiday windows and open house. Participating downtown restaurants will offer special “unwrapped” cocktails or desserts.. Mrs. Claus and Storybook Land friends will be strolling the streets with candy canes and ballots will be available for a “favorite holiday window” vote. Information: 541-928-2469 or visit www.albanydowntown.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“The Miracle Worker," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults and seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=4.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Every second Thursday of the month. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more; grand prize different each month. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153389011477728/.
"Babe the Sheep-Pig," presented by Ashbrook Independent School, 7 p.m., 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Based on the classic family film, this is the story of the pig who rises to fame as a champion sheep-herder. Directed by Kimberly Gifford Olbrich. Admission: $5. Tickets available at the door or by calling 541-766-1063.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday.Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
Fall Sing! OSU Chamber Choir, Bella Voce, OSU Meistersingers, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Bella Voce, directed by Dr. Sandra Babb; the OSU Meistersingers, directed by Russell Christensen, and Coro Misto, directed by James Davidson, present their Fall Concert. Cost: $10 advance; $15 door. OSU students and K-12 youth free. CAFA discounts apply. Information: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Film: "Breaking the Silence," 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Construction and Engineering Hall, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Documentary explores the lives of five LGBTQIA+ Oregon veterans who not only served their country honorably, but were forced to serve in silence and at risk to themselves, their careers and their families. Free. Information: 541-737-7662 or email, william.elfering@oregonstate.edu.
Oregon State University Theatre presents: "The Passion of Dracula," by David Richmond and Bob Hall, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main State, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. An adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the Box Office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Joanne Mohrland, country, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Afterdark, 10 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Brugly Other, bluesy rock, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Studly Kitchen, band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Vistas & Vineyards 29th Anniversary Juried Show, daily, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vistas & Vineyards, the oldest continuously active plein air group in Oregon, celebrates its 29th anniversary, exhibiting the talents of over 60 plein air artists. Exhibit runs Nov. 2 through Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Jazz Ensemble. Information: 541-737-4061.
Downtown Unwrapped and Holiday Open House, 5 to 8 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Unveiling of merchant holiday windows and open house. Participating downtown restaurants will offer special “unwrapped” cocktails or desserts.. Mrs. Claus and Storybook Land friends will be strolling the streets with candy canes and ballots will be available for a “favorite holiday window” vote. Information: 541-928-2469 or visit www.albanydowntown.com.
US Capitol Christmas Tree Send Off Celebration and Parade. The tree is headed to Washington, D.C. Parade begins at 6 p.m., on Main Street in Sweet Home. Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m., in the Sweet Home High School Gymnasium. Information: 541-367-6786.
“The Miracle Worker," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults and seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=4.
Autumn Wreath/Swag Making, 7 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St., NE. Create something special for the holidays. All materials provided with guided instruction from an experienced wreath maker. Cost: $55 per ticket. 21+ years and older only event; BYOB, no hard alcohol. Information and tickets: AutumnWreathSwagMaking.
USO Night at the Chintimini Night Club featuring: Amos True and Easy Targets, 7 p.m., Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. An evening of live music to celebrate veterans, with wine, beer and cider available for purchase. Event is for 21+ only. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/chintimini.
Veteran of the Year Banquet, 7 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. 2018 Veteran of the Year, Wiafe Emmett “Bud” Barnes, will be honored along with other distinguished veterans. Doors open at 6 p.m. with program and dinner at 7 p.m.. Tickets: $27.50 in advance; $30 at the door. Reservations: 541-981-2390.
"Babe the Sheep-Pig," presented by Ashbrook Independent School, 7 p.m., 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Based on the classic family film, this is the story of the pig who rises to fame as a champion sheep-herder. Directed by Kimberly Gifford Olbrich. Admission: $10. Tickets available at the door or by calling 541-766-1063.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday.Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
“I Got Guns!” 7:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. Original play written by LBCC's Dan Stone satirically examines political viewpoints and gun issues in the commedia dell'arte style. Admission: $10 general admission; $7 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
Oregon State University Theatre presents: "The Passion of Dracula," by David Richmond and Bob Hall, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main State, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. An adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the Box Office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“August: Osage County,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General admission: $14; discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Elizabeth Healy, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Riptides to the Sky, Dan Gold, 8 p.m., $3.
DeMaggio's Pizza — I.S.O., Corvallis' all-female rock band, performs, followed by Dr. Zoo, 9:30 p.m. $2-5 sliding fee.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Steve Hale, soul-Americana-pop, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Terry Worley, bluesy rock, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Story time, 10 a.m.; Melange, band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Veterans Day Breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham and beverage. Cost: Adults, $8; children under 12, military veterans and Scouts in uniform, $4.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Albany U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Sendoff, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Linn County Circuit Court, 300 4th Ave., SW. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will stop in Albany on its way from Sweet Home to Washington, D.C., with festivities and the chance to view the tree before it leaves Oregon. Information: 541-928-0911.
Alpine Annual Holiday Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Annual traditional gathering for holiday festivities, with local artisans and craft people. Festival includes a hot soup lunch and dessert buffet, live music, raffle and fashion show. All proceeds benefit the Alpine Community Center operations and capital improvements. Cost: Free. For more information, email alpinefestival@gmail.com.
Garland Nursery Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5470 NE US Highway 20, Corvallis. A one stop holiday wonderland with s’mores and hot cider. Spiritopia and Vivacity Spirits will offer a spirit tasting throughout the day; Linn-Benton OSU Masters Gardeners will be available for questions and gardening guidance; and Cat Saves will offer cats available for adoption. Information: 541-753-6601 or email, kathy@garlandnursery.com.
Veterans Day Parade and Memorial Service. Service begins at 8 a.m., at Timber Linn Park, followed by the 63rd annual Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. through downtown Albany. Information: 541-981-2390.
Marimba workshop for adults, 10 a.m., Albany First Methodist Church, 118 28th Ave. SW. $25. Registration and information: 541-259-4673.
The Willamette Valley Concert Band, annual Veterans Day patriotic pops concert, 3:30 p.m., Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Free.
“The Miracle Worker," 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults and seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=4.
Parade Goes on at the Carousel, 3-5 p.m., Albany Carousel, 503 First Ave. W. Continue the Veterans Day Parade at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum with “The Beat Goes On” marching band. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, www.facebook/albanyhistoriccarousel/.
"Babe the Sheep-Pig," presented by Ashbrook Independent School, 3 p.m., 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Based on the classic family film, this is the story of the pig who rises to fame as a champion sheep-herder. Directed by Kimberly Gifford Olbrich. Admission: $10. Tickets available at the door or by calling 541-766-1063.
Downtown Holiday Open House, 5-8 p.m., downtown Albany. Unveiling of merchant holiday windows and open house. Participating downtown restaurants will offer special “unwrapped” cocktails or desserts.. Mrs. Claus and Storybook Land friends will be strolling the streets with candy canes and ballots will be available for a “favorite holiday window” vote. Information: 541-928-2469 or visit www.albanydowntown.com.
Fall Flannel 2018, 5 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Soup Kitchen, 170 E. Grant St. All-inclusive dinner with pork loin or chicken, prepared by Chef Sean Casey, and silent dessert auction. Silent auction benefits the Soup Kitchen's mission. Cost: $25 donation per seat. Information and tickets: 541-451-7667. Tickets can be purchased at the door, as long as seats are available.
“Craft Beer Country” book signing, 5 p.m, The Growler Garage and Tap House, 229 Third Ave. SW, Albany. Local author Kirk Richardson will have a book signing for his new book, “Craft Beer Country: In Search of the Best Breweries from the South Pacific to the Pacific Coast.” Information: 541-248-3542 or visit https://thegrowlergaragealbany.com/events/.
Chintimini Social Dance, 7 p.m., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. An evening of ballroom dancing, with or without a partner. Lessons will be offered before the dance: 7 p.m. for beginners; intermediate and advanced at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $9.50 at the door or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/ballroom-chintimini-social-dance/29335. For more information: 541-766-6959.
High Steppin Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
Planet Boogie, 7:15 p.m., Downtown Dance, 223 NW Second St., Corvallis. Dance to a blend of music and rhythms from around the globe and across the decades. This is the last Planet Boogie event of 2018. To protect the dance floor, plan to dance barefoot or use indoor-only shoes. Family friendly. Admission is a suggested $5-$10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, presented by the Whiteside Theatre Foundation, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Renowned fiddler Fraser and cellist Haas perform Scottish dance music and cutting-edge string explorations. Admission: general, $25; advance reserved, $30. Information and tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3611454 or call 5541-829-3016.
Oregon State University Theatre presents: "The Passion of Dracula," by David Richmond and Bob Hall, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main State, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Funny and scary adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the Box Office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday.Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
“I Got Guns!” 7:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. Original play written by LBCC's Dan Stone satirically examines political viewpoints and gun issues in the commedia dell'arte style. Admission: $10 general admission; $7 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
“August: Osage County,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General admission: $14; discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
“The Miracle Worker," 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults and seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=4.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday.Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
“August: Osage County,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General admission: $14; discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.
Garland Nursery Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5470 NE US Highway 20, Corvallis. S’mores and hot cider, along with a Prosecco and dessert wine tasting, from noon to 3 p.m. Spiritopia and Vivacity Spirits will offer a spirit tasting throughout the day and Cat Saves will offer cats available for adoption. Information: 541-753-6601 or email, kathy@garlandnursery.com.
"Babe the Sheep-Pig," presented by Ashbrook Independent School, 3 p.m., 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Based on the classic family film, this is the story of the pig who rises to fame as a champion sheep-herder. Directed by Kimberly Gifford Olbrich. Admission: $10. Tickets available at the door or by calling 541-766-1063.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
“The Grunt Project,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Short documentary, directed by Jacob Mogler, about four student Afghanistan war veterans connected with the Oregon State University community and Corvallis. Veterans tell their stories of war, coming home, depression and PTSD and suicide. Tickets: $5. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#start_date=2018-11-07&view=tile.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Bow Wow Bingo SafeHaven Fundraiser, 6 p.m. $1 a card or $5 for six.
MORE
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club. Information: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. S.W., Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Corvallis Science Pub Presents: Scientists’ Second Warning to Humanity, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Dr. William Ripple, Professor, OSU College of Forestry, publisher of the letter, “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice,” will discuss how the letter, written as a global health checkup, reached millions of people. Admission: limit of two free tickets per person (tickets are required). Information: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/live-events.html.
Open auditions for “Love and Information,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W., Albany. Actors are sought for Albany Civic Theater’s production of Carly Churchill’s “Love and Information,” a dramatic comedy consisting of 60 brief scenes exploring the ways people try to connect and understand each other. Performances will take place Jan. 18-26. Auditioners may attend this night or Nov. 13 or both. Information: cathleentheater@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — The Nature of Gratitude, local authors Eric Allen & Tom Titus, 7 p.m. Perspectives on gratitude through stories, photography and music.
MORE
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 37000 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes, and food. Other attractions include Dine Around Oregon, an antique farm equipment display and an educational area sponsored by Oregon Women for Agriculture. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information/Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/event/1116.
Meet the Author: Tracy Daugherty, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Daugherty will read from and speak about his new book, “Leaving the Gay Place: Billy Lee Brammer and the Great Society," about author Brammer, his work for Lyndon Johnson and ultimately his self-indulgence and self-destruction. Free. Information: 541-754-7668 or email events@grbookstore.com.
Eric Dyer, "Material Motion," 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist and educator Dyer brings animation into the physical world with his sequential images, sculptures, installations, and performances. Pre-talk reception is at 6 p.m. Free. Information: 541-737-4745 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/art/vas.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
American String series presents: "An Evening with John Doe," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. John Doe, a singer, songwriter, actor, poet, guitarist and co-founder of the Los Angeles punk band X and the roots/rock group The Knitters, will be interviewed and will perform a few songs on acoustic guitar. Cost: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=90703 or call 541-738-7469.
Open auditions for “Love and Information,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W., Albany. Actors are sought for Albany Civic Theater’s production of Carly Churchill’s “Love and Information,” a dramatic comedy consisting of 60 brief scenes exploring the ways people try to connect and understand each other. Performances will take place Jan. 18-26. Auditioners may attend this night or Nov. 12 or both. Information: cathleentheater@gmail.com.
Landscapes with Laura, 6:30 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St., NE, Albany. Laura guides attendees through creating a majestic landscape scene. Cost: $35 per person, 12+ years and older. Reservations and tickets: www.landscapewithlaura3.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Steel Bee-bop, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Gypsy Butterflies, dance, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 37000 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes, and food. Other attractions include: Dine Around Oregon, an antique farm equipment display and an educational area sponsored by Oregon Women for Agriculture. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information/Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/event/1116.
History Bites: SAGE — America’s Defense in Albany’s Backyard, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SE. Presentation on Adair Air Force Station and its role in the Cold War defense of the United States. Information: 541-967-7122 or visit https://www.armuseum.com/events/.
Random Review, noon, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Robert T. “Bob” Mason, OSU professor of integrative biology, will review "Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story" by Douglas Preston. Free.
Professional Arts Talk: Phillip March Jones, curator and gallery director, 4 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis on the Oregon State University campus. Phillip March Jones, artist, writer and curator, based in New York City, founded Institute 193, a nonprofit contemporary art space and publishing company in Lexington, Kentucky; he is currently curator-at-large at Institute 193 (1B) in New York’s East Village. Information: 541-737-4745 or visit https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/visiting-artists-and-scholars-vas-lecture-series/2018-2019-visiting-artists-and-scholars.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Scio FFA Alumni & Friends Annual Auction and Dinner, 6 p.m., Centennial Elementary School, 38875 NW First Ave. Oral and silent auction items. Event helps send students to events, buy supplies for classroom and shops and provide scholarships. Tickets: $15 at the door. Information: dustin.welters@gmail.com.
Poet Clem Starck, reading from his new book, “Cathedrals and Parking Lots,” 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church. Starck, who lives in the Coast Range of Western Oregon, dropped out of Princeton in order to read deeply, travel widely and work with his hands.
2nd Street Guitars and Kids, 7 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St., Lebanon. An evening of music with local band 2nd Street Guitars and the kids. Event is free and open to all ages. Information: www.libraryinfo@ci.lebanon.or.us or call 541-258-4926.
Childsplay in concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Childsplay is a 20-member Irish fiddling supergroup, all the violins were made by leader Bob Childs. Tickets: $30-$35 advance; $35-$40 door. OSU students free with ID; limited to 100 tickets. CAFA discounts apply, subject to availability. Information and tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/sac-presents-childsplay or call 541-737-5592.
“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A new more powerful Terminator is sent to kill Sarah and John Connor in James Cameron's sci-fi classic. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick star. Tickets: $5. Information: www.whitesidetheater.org.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday.Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Camp Crush, New Wave rock, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — The Burdens, Blues, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 37000 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes, and food. Other attractions include: Dine Around Oregon, an antique farm equipment display and an educational area sponsored by Oregon Women for Agriculture. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information/Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/event/1116.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival, 5:30-9 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. $17 at the door, $15 for children. Online: www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/wildandscenic/ Collection of short films focusing on environmental education, outdoor adventure and conservation. Food, beer and cider available for purchase.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Bridge-OSU presents "Dialogue Over Division," 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Two best friends, who think very differently about politics, chose to engage in dialogue instead of hostility and disrespect during elections. Refreshments provided for a small reception after the talk. Information: bridgeosu@oregonsate.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2090719714592215/.
Margot Vance-Borland, reading from her new book “What Color Makes Your Heart Sing?” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Free. Vance-Borland is a Portland counselor, Hakomi mind-body therapist and Reiki teacher. Her daughter, Ari Vance-Borland, illustrated the book.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Oregon State Univeristy Center for the Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Avenue, Corvallis. Open to the public. Business meeting at 7 p.m.; main program at 7:30 p.m. Guests welcome.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday.Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
“August: Osage County,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General admission: $14; discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.