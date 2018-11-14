Thursday: 'We Can Do Better'
Caitlin Quatromani and Lauran Arledge, two best friends who think very differently about politics, chose to engage in dialogue instead of hostility and disrespect during elections, will talk about how they did it — and how other can use simple tactics to maintain bipartisan friendships. The two will speak twice Thursday: Once at 1 p.m. at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd., Albany and then at 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Both events are free.
Weekend: 'August: Osage County'
Kay Roth directs the Albany Civic Theater production of Tracy Letts' searing family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. The theater is at 111 First Ave. W. in Albany. For information about showtimes and tickets, see the listings below, call 541-928-4603 or visit the website www.albanycivic.org.
Weekend: 'I Got Guns!'
It's the last weekend for Dan Stone's satirical comedy about politics and guns, performed in the commedia dell'arte style. It's on stage at the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd. in Albany. Tickets are $10 general, $7 for students and seniors. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2zdnOsy.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Camp Crush, New Wave rock, 8 p.m.
Papa's Pizza — Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — The Burdens, blues, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 p.m.
Peacock Bar & Grill — PDX Trivia night, 7 p.m.
MORE
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 37000 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes, and food, Other attractions include: Dine Around Oregon, an antique farm equipment display and an educational area sponsored by Oregon Women for Agriculture. Open to all. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information/Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/event/1116.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes photographs and movie theater paraphernalia by Paul Turner, showing at the Jeff Hess Gallery. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival, 5:30-9 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. $17 at the door, $15 for children. Online: www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/wildandscenic/ Collection of short films focusing on environmental education, outdoor adventure and conservation. Food, beer and cider available for purchase.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
"We Can Do Better! The Power of Using Dialogue in Our Relationships, Communities and as a Country," 1 p.m. at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd., Albany and at 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Two best friends, who think very differently about politics, chose to engage in dialogue instead of hostility and disrespect during elections. Learn how, through their dialogue, to use some simple tactics to maintain bipartisan friendships. Refreshments are provided for a small reception after the talk. Presented by Bridge-OSU. Information: https://ttvs.org/lbcc-Nov-15 or bridgeosu@oregonsate.edu or visit https://bit.ly/2zdnOsy.
Margot Vance-Borland, reading from her new book “What Color Makes Your Heart Sing?” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Free. Vance-Borland is a Corvallis counselor, Hakomi mind-body therapist and Reiki teacher. Her daughter, Ari Vance-Borland, illustrated the book.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., meets the third Thursday of each month, except August and December, Oregon State University Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Open to the public. Brief business meeting, followed by a program at 7:30 p.m. Programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome.
“The Miracle Worker," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman, and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults & seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
“August: Osage County,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General Admission: $14; Discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; Veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.
"The Passion of Dracula," presented by Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. An adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the box office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Jonathan Sterling, acoustic ballads, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Gilgamesh Promo with Times Infinity, 10 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Michael Trew, alt folk, art rock, psych and storytelling, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — DC Blues, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Cheatgrass, country bluegrass band, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Randy Williams, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Old Town Deli — Accordioso, the Corvallis Accordion Club, 7 p.m. Country songs and sing-alongs. The group has 14 accordions, bass guitar, drums, trumpet, banjos, and harmonica. Free.
MORE
The Oaks at Lebanon Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 621 W. Oak St. Information: 541-258-7777.
Rebekah Lodge 47 Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pearl Rebekah Lodge, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Bazaar proceeds for Christmas and Thanksgiving baskets. Information: www.pearl-rebekah-lodge-47.
Cardwell Hill Cellars Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Open House, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars Tasting Room, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Staff will assist with food pairing recommendations and tastings of their wines in preparation for Thanksgiving dinners. Tastes cost $1 each. Information: 714-315-7622 or email chapel@cardwellhillwine.com.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Chamber Strings. Information: 541-737-4061.
Thanksgiving Luncheon, sponsored by Albany Parks & Rec Senior Center, Walmart and Sybaris Bistro, noon to 1 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. Traditional Thanksgiving meal prepared by Sybaris Bistro's chef. Cost: $10. For tickets and information: 541-917-7760 or visit www.albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center Acoustic Showcase: Oak Strings, noon, Benton Center student lounge, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Harpist Suzanne Bonnen and violinist Morgan Fichter perform an array of music from Celtic to jazz. Free. Information: LBCC Benton Center, 541-757-8944. For special accommodations: 541-917-4789 or TTD 1-800-735-2900.
"A Journey to Africa 2018," presented by Oregon State University's African Student Association, 5 to 7 p.m., Memorial Union Multipurpose Room, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Free food, games, music, and information. Information: https://bit.ly/2OM9KeR.
Family Movie Night: "Hotel Transylvania 3," 7 p.m., Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave., SE. Moviegoers can bring their favorite inflatable for swimming while watching the movie. Snacks provided. Cost: Family $14 first six; $2 each additional person; $4 ages 18 and under; $4.25 over 18. Children under age 6 or who are using a life jacket must have an adult within reach of them in the water at all times. Information, call 541-967-4521 or visit www.albanyparksandrecreatin.org.
“The Miracle Worker," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman, and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults & seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
“I Got Guns!,” 7:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. This original play written by LBCC Faculty Dan Stone satirically examines political viewpoints and gun issues in the commedia dell'arte style. Admission: $10 general admission; $7 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2zdnOsy.
"The Passion of Dracula," presented by Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. An adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the box office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“August: Osage County,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General Admission: $14; Discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; Veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Anniversary Celebration, 6 p.m.; open mic, music by the band Radio at 8:30 p.m. Limited canned release of seasonal beer St. Misbehavin.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeanne Gregg Band, 8 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Sam Densmore, 8 p.m., pop and jazz guitar.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; David Whitaker & Company, 7 p.m.
MORE
CDA Holiday Bazaar and Country Store, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Mary Church, Upper Social Hall, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Handmade crafts and home-baked goods. Free.
Albany Automotive Indoor Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Antique cars, car parts, reproduction vendors and memorabilia. Hosted by the Enduring A’s. Admission: $5 for ages 16 and older. Information: 541-382-1218 or email albanyswapmeet@comcast.net.
The Oaks at Lebanon Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 621 W. Oak St. Information: 541-258-7777.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Dolce Voices & West Albany High School Choirs Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Albany Middle School, 1205 NW North Albany Rd. Unique gifts and handmade items. Supports local music students. Information: https://bit.ly/2B61QsT.
HP Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Elks Club Corvallis, 1400 NW Ninth St. Crafts, home-based businesses, more. Raffle held all day to benefit ABC House. Admission: Free. Information: 541-360-4973 or email, irene.filipponi@hp.com.
Fourth Annual North Albany Community Church Women's Ministry Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Featuring 85 booths with handcrafted items, bake sale and raffle. Information: 541-926-5291 or email nacc@northalbany.org.
Holiday Crafters Market and Home-Based Business Expo, 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 Main St., Lebanon. Local crafters, homemade items, products and services from home-based businesses. Information: 541-259-4255 or visit http://santiamplace.com/.
Color Me ChiO, 5K Color Fun, Run, Walk, and Roll, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Eta Alpha Chapter of Chi Omega at OSU hosts the fifth annual Color 5K. Proceeds go to the Oregon Make-A-Wish Foundation. Cost: $12 to $80. Information: https://oregonstate.crowdchange.co/4729/donate.
YMCA Annual Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW. Admission: $1 per person or two cans of food. Information: 541-926-4488.
Carousel Food Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Annual canned food drive to support Fish of Albany. Admission: 2 canned goods for a free Carousel ride. Visit between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and catch some favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away. Information: 541-497-2934.
Friendsgiving Splatter Party, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St. NE. Bring friends, goodies and drinks and stay for the splatter. Plates, cups, and mini pumpkin pies will be provided. All ages welcome until 7 p.m.; ages 21+ only after 7. BYOB, no hard alcohol. Free. Information: 541-231-7322 or visit, https://bit.ly/2RTmhyL.
Marks Ridge Winery Open House, noon to 5 p.m., 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home. Tasting of newest wines with food. Information: 541-367-3292.
Vienna Boys Choir, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Two performances, sponsored by the School of Arts and Communication at Oregon State University. Admission: Adults, $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Youth through age 18: $10 in advance; $15 at the door. OSU students free with presentation of ID with ticket. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2zVqlXQ.
“I Got Guns!,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. This original play written by LBCC Faculty Dan Stone satirically examines political viewpoints and gun issues in the commedia dell'arte style. Admission: $10 general admission; $7 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2zdnOsy.
“The Miracle Worker," 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman, and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults & seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
Mad Hatter’s Party Annual Dinner & Auction, 5:30 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Zonta Club of Corvallis, 37th annual auction and gala in support of local scholarships and nonprofit agency grants. Event features an auction, entertainment, beverages, hors d’oeuvres, plate dinner, and a costume contest. Admission: $75 to $600. Tickets/Information: https://www.zontacorvallis.org/auction.
Downtown Swing Dance with live music, 7-10:30 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Cherry Blossom Orchestra of Portland will perform; guest instructor Denise Steele will be teaching the beginner lesson alongside Tiana Tom. Admission: $12-15; tickets available at the door. Information: lindsey@corvallisswing.com.
High Steppin Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild will present its November show. Donations appreciated. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Joyride with William Watson, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Oregon State University Women's Building, 160 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
"The Passion of Dracula," presented by Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. An adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the box office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
“August: Osage County,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General Admission: $14; Discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; Veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
CDA Holiday Bazaar and Country Store, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Mary Church, Upper Social Hall, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Handmade crafts and home-baked goods. Free.
“Fungus Family Fun,” Peavy Arboretum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Investigate mushrooms, hike in the forest, make art, other activities. Guided hikes available. Suggested donation $5-$20. Information: https://bit.ly/2PWim77.
Marks Ridge Winery Open House, noon to 5 p.m., 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home. Tasting of newest wines with food and company. Information: 541-367-3292.
Autumn Adventures, 1-3 p.m., Audubon of Corvallis’ Westhavn Nature Center, 8950 NW Oak Creek Drive. Identify fall leaves, create fall thumb print art, play the migration challenge and walk the colorful fall paths. Suitable for the family. Rain or shine - it's warm and dry inside. Information: valchuckwalla@yahoo.com.
“The Miracle Worker," 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman, and her teacher, Anne Sullivan. Admission: $10 adults & seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
"The Passion of Dracula," presented by Oregon State University Theatre, 2 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. An adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the box office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, this musical comedy tells the story of a young con man who worked as a doctor, a lawyer and an airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
“August: Osage County,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., Albany. Kay Roth directs Tracy Letts' family drama about a father who vanishes, a pill-popping mother, three sisters with shady secrets and the rest of the Weston clan. General Admission: $14; Discount: $11; under 18, seniors 60 and over; Veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Card. Information: 541-928-4603 or visit, www.albanycivic.org.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Bernstein’s Serenade, with Jessica Lambert on violin; and Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5. 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., on the OSU campus in Corvallis. Tickets: $22-$35. Information: 541-286-5580 or visit http://www.cosusymphony.org/tickets/.
Sundays @ 3 presents Robyn Carmichael, Russian classical pianist, playing Rachmaninoff, Borodin, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, 3 p.m. Church of the Good Samaritan Church, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Donations are accepted and appreciated.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 7 p.m., with live Balkan music by Eugene's Kef, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 general, $7 for Corvallis Folklore Society members, $5 for 18 and under. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Bow Wow Bingo SafeHaven Fundraiser, 6 p.m. $1 a card or $5 for six.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Visiting Author: Tai Stith, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Stith, author of “The Incredible Secrets of Hadley Hill” and “The Heart of Abshire House,” will talk about her books and the creative writing process. Free. Information: 541-917-7580 or visit, www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. S.W., Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Oregon State University Opera Workshop, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Directed by Anthony Eversole. Scenes and selections from the operatic repertoire. Tickets: $10 advance; $15 door; OSU students with ID and youth K-12 are free. Corvallis Arts for All discounts apply. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2DmCCrG or call 541-737-4671.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Landscapes with Laura, 6:30 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St., NE, Albany. From beginners to advanced painters, Laura guides attendees through creating a landscape scene. Cost: $35 per person, 12 years and older. Reservations and tickets: www.landscapewithlaura3.
World Culture and Travel: India’s Fabled Rajasthan, 7 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Retired travel photographer Don Lyon, will present a historical and geographical exploration of India’s Rajasthan. Free. Refreshments provided. Information: 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. A nonaudition secular choir dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Ryan Biesack leads the OSU Jazz Ensemble. Free. Information and accommodations: 541-737-4671 or email, zachary.person@oregonstate.edu
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Steel Bee-bop, 6 p.m.
Old World Deli — Oregon original music, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First AVe. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson performs music from Livre d'orgue de Montreal. Donations accepted.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Steve Martin and John Candy star in John Hughes' comedy about Thanksgiving travel misadventures. Tickets: $5. Information: www.whitesidetheater.org.
THURSDAY
MORE
Gobbler’s Revenge Thanksgiving Run, 7:30 a.m. to noon, North Albany Middle School, 1205 NW North Albany Road. Annual Thanksgiving morning traditional run. Half marathon, 10K Scenic Challenge Run; 5K To-Hill-and-Back Run and the 2.5-mile. Information: 541-497-1512 or visit http://www.omroadrace.org/gobbler-s-revenge.html.
Corvallis 5 & 10K Turkey Trot and Little Gobblers 1K 2018, 8 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Annual 5 and 10K Thanksgiving Turkey Trot fundraiser supporting the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Family Assistance Fund. Runners, walkers, kids in strollers and dogs on leashes all are welcome to participate. Information and registration: http://www.oacturkeytrot.com/.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.